Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Three U.S. senators urge more Taiwanese help on automotive chip shortage -letter

08/19/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Newly manufactured Ford Motor Co. 2021 F-150 pick-up trucks are seen waiting for missing parts in Dearborn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trio of Democratic U.S. senators has asked the Taiwanese government for more help to address an ongoing chip shortage that has left numerous American auto production lines standing idle at times, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The letter, dated Aug. 18 and not previously made public, was sent by Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Ohio's Sherrod Brown to Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, praising his "efforts to address the shortage."

But the senators added they were "hopeful you will continue to work with your government and foundries to do everything possible to mitigate the risk confronting our state economies."

The shortage has spurred production cuts and layoffs and rippled through the economies of states that are heavily dependent on the auto industry.

Taiwan's Economy Ministry said on Thursday it was not able to immediately comment.

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it would halt output for a week starting Monday at production lines that build its best-selling F-150 pickup trucks because of the shortage. General Motors Co suspended production for a week at three North American truck plants earlier this month because of the same issue.

Nissan Motor earlier this month halted output for two weeks at a major Tennessee plant due to the impact of COVID-19 in Malaysia and chip issues.

An auto trade group has estimated that because of the chip shortage, there could be 1.3 million fewer vehicles made in the United States in 2021, a drop of more than 10% from pre-pandemic levels.

The senators told Hsiao "what we are hearing at this point is that the risk of shortages clearly has extended into 2022, despite the considerable efforts in Taiwan to augment production."

Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, said the auto chip shortage will gradually tail off for its customers from this quarter, but that it expects overall semiconductor capacity tightness to extend possibly into 2022.

TSMC declined to comment on the letter.

"Demand for vehicles - from cars to commercial trucks - is now up, yet the lack of semiconductor chips is preventing this renewed demand from being met," the senators wrote.

"At a time when our manufacturers should be adding extra shifts, they have had to idle U.S. plants or curtail production. The U.S. is now the most impacted region in the world."

The senators offered Taiwan help in addressing ongoing pandemic-linked issues.

"As policy leaders, we share a keen understanding of the challenge your country is facing and appreciate the steps you are taking to protect both the human and economic health of your country," they said.

In June, the United States sent Taiwan 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, more than three times the initial allocation of shots for the island.

The senators said they backed "President (Joe) Biden's efforts to make excess vaccines available to Taiwan."

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Bernadette Baum)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARPARTS.COM, INC. 0.18% 16.56 Delayed Quote.33.66%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.26% 581 End-of-day quote.3.75%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.03% 574 End-of-day quote.8.30%
All news about TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
06:27aThree U.S. senators urge more Taiwanese help on automotive chip shortage -let..
RE
12:52aStocks slide, dollar climbs as taper and virus fears combine
RE
08/18Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
RE
08/18Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
RE
08/18TENCENT : says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
RE
08/17Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China
RE
08/13TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Consolidated Financial Statements for the S..
PU
08/13Thinner and contrite, Samsung's leader walks out of jail on parole
RE
08/10TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Reports Higher Net Revenue in July
MT
08/10Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Approves Distribution for ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 575 B 56 318 M 56 318 M
Net income 2021 580 B 20 760 M 20 760 M
Net cash 2021 261 B 9 344 M 9 344 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 14 884 B 534 B 532 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,29x
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 48 752
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 574,00 TWD
Average target price 738,07 TWD
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou Vice President-Research & Development
J. K. Lin SVP-Information Technology & Materials Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.30%533 899
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.84%474 477
INTEL CORPORATION4.76%211 735
BROADCOM INC.7.11%192 400
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.98%169 686
QUALCOMM, INC.-6.67%160 379