14:08 ET -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. TSMC is getting up to $6.6 billion from the U.S. government for a factory complex under construction in Phoenix. TSMC will invest more than $65 billion in total and add a third chip factory to the manufacturing complex it started building in 2021, U.S. officials said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

