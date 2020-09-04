Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is
considering whether to add China's top chipmaker SMIC to a trade
blacklist, a Defense Department official said on Friday, as the
United States escalates its crackdown on Chinese companies.
A Pentagon spokeswoman said the Defense Department was
working with other agencies to determine whether to make the
move against Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Corporation, which would force U.S. suppliers to
obtain a special license before shipping to the company.
SMIC did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
The Trump administration has often used the entity list -
which now includes more than 275 China-based firms - to hit
industry sectors that China prioritizes, from telecoms equipment
giants Huawei Technologies and ZTE over
sanction violations, to surveillance camera maker Hikvision
over suppression of China's Uighur minority.
SMIC is the largest Chinese chip manufacturer but is
second-tier to rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
, the industry’s market leader. It has sought to build
out foundries for the manufacture of computer chips that can
compete with TSMC.
While the Pentagon official did not outline the reasons for
the action, SMIC's relationship to the Chinese military is under
scrutiny, another U.S. official said.
Recently the administration has trained its focus on Chinese
companies that bolster Beijing's military. Last month, the
United States blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted
individuals it said were part of construction and military
actions in the South China Sea, its first such sanctions against
Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Alexandra Alper; Additional
reporting by Karen Freifeld. Editing by Chris Sanders and Howard
Goller)