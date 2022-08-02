Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2330   TW0002330008

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
492.00 TWD   -2.38%
05:44pU.S. House Speaker Pelosi to meet with TSMC Chair Liu -Wash Post
RE
07:36aSemiconductor stocks under pressure as Taiwan tensions mount
RE
05:02aStocks slide as rising U.S-China tensions trigger risk aversion
RE
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to meet with TSMC Chair Liu -Wash Post

08/02/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Pelosi and Liu will discuss implementation of the recently passed Chips and Science Act, which provides $52 billion of U.S. federal subsidies for domestic chip factories, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The meeting is planned for Wednesday Taiwan time, it said.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.77% 544.337 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.38% 492 End-of-day quote.-20.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 230 B 74 536 M 74 536 M
Net income 2022 960 B 32 092 M 32 092 M
Net cash 2022 391 B 13 057 M 13 057 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 12 758 B 426 B 426 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 54 193
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Che Chia Wei Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fan Cheng Tseng Vice Chairman & President
Wendell Huang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Te Yin Liu Chairman
Yung Ching Hou SVP-Corporate Research-Europe & Asia
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%434 501
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.30%461 765
BROADCOM INC.-19.39%216 596
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.38%165 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.13%163 371
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-34.35%156 833