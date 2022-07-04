Taiwan Shin Kong Security : On behaif of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd Announce the resolution of Board for donation to SKS community care welfare foundation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/04 2.Reason for the donation: To engage in the events including caring for children from underprivileged family, the disabled, walfare and home helth care of the elderly, and the activities in social and calamity relief, etc. 3.Total amount of the donation: NTD 600,000 4.Counterparty to the donation: SKS community care welfare foundation 5.Relationship with the Company: Related party of parent company 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion: None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None