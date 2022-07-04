Taiwan Shin Kong Security : On behaif of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd Announce the resolution of Board for donation to SKS community care welfare foundation
07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
17:37:58
Subject
On behaif of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd
Announce the resolution of Board for donation to SKS
community care welfare foundation
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/04
2.Reason for the donation: To engage in the events including caring for
children from underprivileged family, the disabled, walfare and home helth
care of the elderly, and the activities in social and calamity relief, etc.
3.Total amount of the donation: NTD 600,000
4.Counterparty to the donation: SKS community care welfare foundation
5.Relationship with the Company: Related party of parent company
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion: None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
SKS - Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:08 UTC.