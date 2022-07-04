Taiwan Shin Kong Security : On behalf of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd. announced the appointment of the general manager

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): General Manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chien, Te-Hsiung 4.Resume of the previous position holder: General Manager of Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Chien, Te-Hsiung 6.Resume of the new position holder: General Manager of Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired the Board of re-appoint general manager 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/04 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None