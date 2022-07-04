Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9925   TW0009925008

TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO., LTD.

(9925)
Taiwan Shin Kong Security : On behalf of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd. announced the appointment of the general manager

07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 17:42:18
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd.
announced the appointment of the general manager
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/07/04
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General Manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chien, Te-Hsiung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
General Manager of Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chien, Te-Hsiung
6.Resume of the new position holder:
General Manager of Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired the Board of re-appoint general manager
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/04
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

SKS - Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 567 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2021 963 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net cash 2021 5 216 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 5,08%
Capitalization 15 215 M 510 M 510 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 5 150
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo Chao Hung General Manager & Director
Tsung Hsien Weng Head-Finance & Accounting
Po Feng Lin Chairman
Min Yue Chang Independent Director
Hao Cheng Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO., LTD.0.64%510
SECOM CO., LTD.4.03%13 340
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)-27.43%3 189
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.0.48%984
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-26.19%954
SIS LIMITED-1.87%841