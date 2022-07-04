Taiwan Shin Kong Security : On behalf of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd announced the chairman and vice chairman elected by the Board of Directors
07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
17:41:19
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd
announced the chairman and vice chairman elected by
the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/04
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairman and Vice Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chairman:Lin, PoFong
Vice Chairman:Hung, Kuo-Chao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Lin, PoFong:Chairman of Taiwan Shin Kong security Co.,Ltd
Hung, Kuo-Chao:General Manager of Taiwan Shin Kong security Co.,Ltd
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chairman:Lin, PoFong
Vice Chairman:Hung, Kuo-Chao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Lin, PoFong:Chairman of Taiwan Shin Kong security Co.,Ltd
Hung, Kuo-Chao:General Manager of Taiwan Shin Kong security Co.,Ltd
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Tenure expired and Board of Director elect
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/04
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
