Taiwan Shin Kong Security : On behalf of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd announced the chairman and vice chairman elected by the Board of Directors

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/04 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Chairman and Vice Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chairman:Lin, PoFong Vice Chairman:Hung, Kuo-Chao 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Lin, PoFong:Chairman of Taiwan Shin Kong security Co.,Ltd Hung, Kuo-Chao:General Manager of Taiwan Shin Kong security Co.,Ltd 5.Name of the new position holder: Chairman:Lin, PoFong Vice Chairman:Hung, Kuo-Chao 6.Resume of the new position holder: Lin, PoFong:Chairman of Taiwan Shin Kong security Co.,Ltd Hung, Kuo-Chao:General Manager of Taiwan Shin Kong security Co.,Ltd 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Tenure expired and Board of Director elect 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/04 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None