Taiwan Shin Kong Security : On behalf of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd. announced the resolution of Board of Directors for record date of cash dividend distribution
07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
17:39:12
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary Yi-Kong security Co.,Ltd.
announced the resolution of Board of Directors for
record date of cash dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$10，in a total NT$361,746,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
SKS - Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:08 UTC.