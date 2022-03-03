Taiwan Tea : Announcement on the Board of Directors approved individual financial report for the year 2021.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/03 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/03 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):369,203 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):117,507 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(182,575) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(1,134,633) 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(1,122,349) 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(1,122,349) 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):(1.42) 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):24,249,367 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):9,571,632 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):14,677,735 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None