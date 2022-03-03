Taiwan Tea : Announcement on the Board of Directors approved individual financial report for the year 2021.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/03
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):369,203
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):117,507
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(182,575)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(1,134,633)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(1,122,349)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(1,122,349)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(1.42)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):24,249,367
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,571,632
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):14,677,735
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None