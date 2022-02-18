Taiwan Tea : Financial Information on High-Liquidity Assets and Borrowings of the Company for January 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/31 2.Cause of occurrence: In accordance with TWSE I Reference No. 1101802811 issued by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, the Company informs of the self-assessed financial information on high-liquidity assets and borrowings for January 2022. 3.Financial information date:January 2022 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):44,873 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current (Unit:NT'000):0 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-current (Unit:NT'000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):80,000 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):227,300 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0 12.Countermeasures:Not applicable as no further capital is required. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company has a good working relationship with banks and has been making interest payments on a timely basis. Furthermore, the current credit limit is sufficient to cater to the Company's working capital needs. Therefore, no further capital is required.