Taiwan Tea : Financial Information on High-Liquidity Assets and Borrowings of the Company for January 2022

02/18/2022 | 04:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/18 Time of announcement 17:04:25
Subject 
 Financial Information on High-Liquidity Assets and
Borrowings of the Company for January 2022
Date of events 2022/01/31 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/31
2.Cause of occurrence:
In accordance with TWSE I Reference No. 1101802811 issued by the Taiwan
Stock Exchange Corporation, the Company informs of the self-assessed
financial information on high-liquidity assets and borrowings for
January 2022.
3.Financial information date:January 2022
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):44,873
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):80,000
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):227,300
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:Not applicable as no further capital is required.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company has a good working relationship with banks and has been
making interest payments on a timely basis. Furthermore, the current credit
limit is sufficient to cater to the Company's working capital needs.
Therefore, no further capital is required.

Disclaimer

TTC - Taiwan Tea Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
