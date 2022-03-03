Taiwan Tea : Independent Director(s) expressing objection towardthe resolution proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company

Statement

1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration committee:2022/03/03 2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit committee"or "remuneration committee"): Board of Directors 3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion: Independent Director: Yeh, Li-Chi Yeh Li Chi Law Office, Formosan Brothers Attorneys-at-Law 4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed: Proposal for discussion in the Board meeting: The sixth resolution, the proposal of re-election of the Board of Directors in 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting 5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee: The original resolution was the proposal to re-elect all 11 Directors (including four Independent Directors) of the 24th Board of Directors, where the number of Independent Directors, which shall not be less than one fifth of the total number of Directors currently, is increased to one third in the coming re-election. Lei, Shih-Kai (Director) proposed an amendment to the resolution to maintain the original number of Board seats, i.e. 13 seats. Of which, the number of Independent Directors shall increase from three to five seats and similarly, not less than one third of the total number of Directors. Yeh, Li-Chi (Independent Director) supported Lei, Shih-Kai's amendment. 6.Countermeasures:Disclose material information to the public in accordance with regulations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The resolution was put to a voting. Five Board members supported Lei, Shih-Kai's amendment (including Independent Director, Yeh, Li-Chi), whilst eight Board members supported the original resolution to elect 11 Directors (including four Independent Directors) of the 24th Board of Directors. The resolution was passed as per the original proposal.