  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Tea Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2913   TW0002913001

TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION

(2913)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Taiwan Tea : Independent Director(s) expressing objection towardthe resolution proposed by the Board of Directors of the Company

03/03/2022 | 07:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 20:05:14
Subject 
 Independent Director(s) expressing objection
towardthe resolution proposed by the Board of
Directors of the Company
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 44
Statement 
1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration
committee:2022/03/03
2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee
or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit
committee"or "remuneration committee"): Board of Directors
3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the
audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion:
  Independent Director: Yeh, Li-Chi
  Yeh Li Chi Law Office, Formosan Brothers Attorneys-at-Law
4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed:
  Proposal for discussion in the Board meeting:
  The sixth resolution, the proposal of re-election of the Board of
  Directors in 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee:
  The original resolution was the proposal to re-elect all 11 Directors
  (including four Independent Directors) of the 24th Board of Directors,
  where the number of Independent Directors, which shall not be less than
  one fifth of the total number of Directors currently, is increased to one
  third in the coming re-election. Lei, Shih-Kai (Director) proposed an
  amendment to the resolution to maintain the original number of Board
  seats, i.e. 13 seats. Of which, the number of Independent Directors shall
  increase from three to five seats and similarly, not less than one third
  of the total number of Directors. Yeh, Li-Chi (Independent Director)
  supported Lei, Shih-Kai's amendment.
6.Countermeasures:Disclose material information to the public in accordance
  with regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The resolution was put to a
  voting. Five Board members supported Lei, Shih-Kai's amendment
  (including Independent Director, Yeh, Li-Chi), whilst eight Board members
  supported the original resolution to elect 11 Directors (including four
  Independent Directors) of the 24th Board of Directors. The resolution was
  passed as per the original proposal.

Disclaimer

TTC - Taiwan Tea Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 12:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 312 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2020 -17,4 M -0,62 M -0,62 M
Net Debt 2020 5 749 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2020 -815x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 748 M 598 M 598 M
EV / Sales 2019 61,1x
EV / Sales 2020 63,8x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float -
Chart TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Tea Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Yen Lin General Manager & Director
Pei Chen Huang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Yuan Wu Chairman
Sheng Chen Li Independent Director
Chung Ho Sung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION4.43%598
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION7.12%49 946
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.67%48 340
MITSUI & CO., LTD.3.54%39 158
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-3.96%23 857
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.79%20 549