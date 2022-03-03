Taiwan Tea : Provision for Impairment of Assets of the Company
03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
Provided by: TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION
2022/03/03
16:27:20
Provision for Impairment of Assets of
the Company
2022/03/03
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03
2.Company name:Taiwan Tea Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with International Accounting
Standards 36, Impairment of Assets, for 2021, the Company recognized
impairment losses of assets by NT$1,013,410 thousand.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The estimation of impairment
losses of assets does not involve cash flow and therefore, has no
material effect on the Company's capital.
