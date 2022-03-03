Taiwan Tea : Provision for Impairment of Assets of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03 2.Company name:Taiwan Tea Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):The Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable. 5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with International Accounting Standards 36, Impairment of Assets, for 2021, the Company recognized impairment losses of assets by NT$1,013,410 thousand. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The estimation of impairment losses of assets does not involve cash flow and therefore, has no material effect on the Company's capital.