  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Tea Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2913   TW0002913001

TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION

(2913)
  Report
Taiwan Tea : Provision for Impairment of Assets of the Company

03/03/2022 | 03:30am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 16:27:20
Subject 
 Provision for Impairment of Assets of
the Company
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03
2.Company name:Taiwan Tea Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with International Accounting
Standards 36, Impairment of Assets, for 2021, the Company recognized
 impairment losses of assets by NT$1,013,410 thousand.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The estimation of impairment
losses of assets does not involve cash flow and therefore, has no
material effect on the Company's capital.

Disclaimer

TTC - Taiwan Tea Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
