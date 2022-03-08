Taiwan Tea : Regarding Reporting on March 8, 2022

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name:The Taiwan Tea Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable.
5.Name of the reporting media: udn.com, Central News Agency, etc.
6.Content of the report:Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutor's Office
Decides Not To Prosecute Ex-Chairman of The Taiwan Tea Corporation,
Lin, Chin-Yen For Violation of Securities and Exchange Act
7.Cause of occurrence:The Company has received notification from
Taiwan Stock Exchange, and therefore issues further clarification
pertaining to the matter above.
8.Countermeasures:The Company issues a public announcement to disclose
the material information pertaining to General Manager, Lin, Chin-Yen,
whom the prosecutor's office will not proceed with prosecution.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
TTC - Taiwan Tea Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:00:05 UTC.