    2913   TW0002913001

TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION

(2913)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Taiwan Tea : Regarding Reporting on March 8, 2022

03/08/2022 | 05:01am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 17:49:55
Subject 
 Regarding Reporting on March 8, 2022
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name:The Taiwan Tea Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable.
5.Name of the reporting media: udn.com, Central News Agency, etc.
6.Content of the report:Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutor's Office
Decides Not To Prosecute Ex-Chairman of The Taiwan Tea Corporation,
Lin, Chin-Yen For Violation of Securities and Exchange Act
7.Cause of occurrence:The Company has received notification from
Taiwan Stock Exchange, and therefore issues further clarification
pertaining to the matter above.
8.Countermeasures:The Company issues a public announcement to disclose
the material information pertaining to General Manager, Lin, Chin-Yen,
whom the prosecutor's office will not proceed with prosecution.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

TTC - Taiwan Tea Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 369 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2021 -1 122 M -39,7 M -39,7 M
Net Debt 2021 6 044 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 287 M 541 M 541 M
EV / Sales 2020 63,8x
EV / Sales 2021 59,8x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Yen Lin General Manager & Director
Pei Chen Huang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Yuan Wu Chairman
Sheng Chen Li Independent Director
Chung Ho Sung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN TEA CORPORATION-4.68%541
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION14.10%53 278
ITOCHU CORPORATION13.22%50 902
MITSUI & CO., LTD.12.80%42 718
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-8.42%22 356
SUMITOMO CORPORATION16.11%21 374