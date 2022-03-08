Taiwan Tea : Regarding Reporting on March 8, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Company name:The Taiwan Tea Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not applicable. 5.Name of the reporting media: udn.com, Central News Agency, etc. 6.Content of the report:Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutor's Office Decides Not To Prosecute Ex-Chairman of The Taiwan Tea Corporation, Lin, Chin-Yen For Violation of Securities and Exchange Act 7.Cause of occurrence:The Company has received notification from Taiwan Stock Exchange, and therefore issues further clarification pertaining to the matter above. 8.Countermeasures:The Company issues a public announcement to disclose the material information pertaining to General Manager, Lin, Chin-Yen, whom the prosecutor's office will not proceed with prosecution. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.