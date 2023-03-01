Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4626   JP3449100001

TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4626)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
2970.00 JPY   +3.16%
02:52aTAIYO : Consolidated Financial Result Digest FY2023/3 1Q (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023)
PU
07/19Japanese stocks post modest gains ahead of BOJ policy meet
RE
07/18Japanese stocks edge higher ahead of BOJ policy meeting
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiyo : Consolidated Financial Result Digest FY2023/3 1Q (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023)

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only.

In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

Consolidated Financial

Result Digest

FY2023/3 1Q

(Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023)

July 27, 2022

Any information incorporated in this document is not intended for suggestion of purchase or sale of equity share of the company. All the description and projection are based on the company's own analysis at the time of compilation, and their accuracy is not guaranteed. These data may be revised without prior announcement. The company will neither assume nor compensate any loss of anybody resulting from decision based on information provided here.

Copyright © TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Right Reserved.

Our Reporting Segments

Electronics*1

Develops, manufactures, purchases and sells chemicals for PWBs and other electronic components

*1 As of FY2023/3 1Q, the name of the "Electronic Materials Business" has been changed to "Electronics Business." This change only applies to the segment name. There is no change in the subsidiaries that make up the segment.

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services

Others

Energy business using natural energy, food business, fine chemicals business

including dyes, pigments and other

chemicals, and ICT business, etc.

2

Copyright © TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Right Reserved.

FY2023 Q1 Overview

  • Net sales increased by 15% year on year
  • Operating income increased by 37% year on year Main reasons

Electronics

Business

  • Progression in the weakening of the yen contributed to growth in both revenues and income Avg. exchange rate during quarter under review : 129.0JPY/USD
    Avg. exchange rate during same quarter of prior FY : 110.0JPY/USD
  • Sales quantities and value in sales for PKG DF products both reached record-highs
  • Lockdowns in China caused our customer's suspension of operation and logistical disruptions, resulting in weak sales volume and value of rigid products in and around the East China region.
  • Net sales decreased by 3% year on year Main reasons

Medical and

Pharmaceutical

Business

  • Our product mix shifted alongside changes in production plans at contract manufacturing clients
  • Unit sales prices became lower due to the revision of drug prices in the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme for long-listed products
  • Sales increased due to the completion of the succession of approval for manufacture and sale and the transfer of distribution from AstraZeneca K.K.
  • Demand for certain product increased in line with shipment adjustments for generic drugs by other companies

Other

Taiyo Green Energy : Opened a new floating solar power plant in Hyogo Pref.

funlead corp. : Joint proposal for mangrove preservation was selected for the

Businesses

"International Collaborative Research Program 2021"

3

Copyright © TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Right Reserved.

Consolidated Financial Results

Results Summary

Unit : JPY Million

-

（②-①）

/

/

/①

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

FY2023/3

FY2023/3

(announced

(announced

on Apr. 28)

on Apr. 28)

1Q

1Q

1st half

Full year

Result

Result

YoY

%

Forecast

%

Forecast

%

Net Sales

23,568

25,757

2,189

9%

55,600

46%

109,400

24%

Operating

4,287

5,335

1,048

24%

10,400

51%

19,000

28%

Income

Ordinary Income

4,450

5,119

669

15%

10,400

49%

18,800

27%

Net Income

3,106

3,619

513

17%

7,200

50%

12,800

28%

Exchange rate of

110.0

129.0

19.0

120.0

120.0

JPY/USD

EBITDA

6,160

7,283

1,123

18%

14,400

51%

26,900

27%

Operating

18%

21%

19%

17%

Income Margin

EBITDA

26%

28%

26%

25%

Margin

4

Copyright © TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Right Reserved.

Trend of Quarterly Performance

Net Sales and Operating Income

Unit : JPY Million

25,757

26,000

Operating IncomeRight axis

23,568

860

784

24,344

786

7,000

Other SalesLeft axis

919

24,000

840

Medical and Pharmaceutical SalesLeft axis

5,678

22,000

Electronics Sales Left axis

6,000

752

781

862

5,875

6,368

5,344

[22%]

875

20,000

820

5,879

5,335

[22%]

[25%]

5,000

18,000

1,062

6,549

16,000

951

986

917

906

7,303

5,997

5,664

639

6,342

5,858

4,000

14,000

1,579

1,493

2,445

2,390

1,066

2,607

12,000

2,197

3,000

19,293

10,000

18,079

16,849

18,043

18,120

[75%]

8,000

[71%]

[74%]

14,003

2,000

12,960

13,044

13,287

13,692

6,000

12,633

12,103

11,896

12,444

12,112

11,499

10,389

4,000

1,000

2,000

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

0

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2021/3

FY2022/3

FY2023

/3

5

Copyright © TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All Right Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TAIYO Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:52aTAIYO : Consolidated Financial Result Digest FY2023/3 1Q (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 202..
PU
07/19Japanese stocks post modest gains ahead of BOJ policy meet
RE
07/18Japanese stocks edge higher ahead of BOJ policy meeting
RE
07/08TAIYO : Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
07/08Tranche Update on Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 18,..
CI
06/20TAIYO : Notice regarding personnel changes
PU
06/20TAIYO : Notice regarding changes in representative directors (Additional Appointment) and ..
PU
06/20TAIYO : Notice regarding Chairman of the Board of Directors
PU
06/20Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Personnel Changes
CI
06/20Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Appoints Eiji Takehara as Chairman of the Board of Directors
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 111 B 810 M 810 M
Net income 2023 13 533 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
Net Debt 2023 25 170 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,61%
Capitalization 162 B 1 185 M 1 185 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 137
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 879,00 JPY
Average target price 4 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiji Sato Director
Yukio Ito CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Eiji Takehara Managing Executive Officer
Shoji Minegishi Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masayuki Hizume Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.27%1 185
ECOLAB INC.-32.49%45 239
SIKA AG-40.61%35 082
GIVAUDAN SA-32.91%30 766
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-28.35%17 398
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-23.35%16 065