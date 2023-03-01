Taiyo : Consolidated Financial Result Digest FY2023/3 1Q (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023)
07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT
This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only.
In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.
Consolidated Financial
Result Digest
FY2023/3 1Q
(Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023)
July 27, 2022
Any information incorporated in this document is not intended for suggestion of purchase or sale of equity share of the company. All the description and projection are based on the company's own analysis at the time of compilation, and their accuracy is not guaranteed. These data may be revised without prior announcement. The company will neither assume nor compensate any loss of anybody resulting from decision based on information provided here.
Develops, manufactures, purchases and sells chemicals for PWBs and other electronic components
*1 As of FY2023/3 1Q, the name of the "Electronic Materials Business" has been changed to "Electronics Business." This change only applies to the segment name. There is no change in the subsidiaries that make up the segment.
Medical and Pharmaceutical
Manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services
Others
Energy business using natural energy, food business, fine chemicals business
Operating income increased by 37% year on yearMain reasons
Electronics
Business
Progression in the weakening of the yen contributed to growth in both revenues and income Avg. exchange rate during quarter under review : 129.0JPY/USD
Avg. exchange rate during same quarter of prior FY : 110.0JPY/USD
Sales quantities and value in sales for PKG DF products both reached record-highs
Lockdowns in China caused our customer's suspension of operation and logistical disruptions, resulting in weak sales volume and value of rigid products in and around the East China region.
Net sales decreased by 3% year on yearMain reasons
Medical and
Pharmaceutical
Business
Our product mix shifted alongside changes in production plans at contract manufacturing clients
Unit sales prices became lower due to the revision of drug prices in the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme for long-listed products
Sales increased due to the completion of the succession of approval for manufacture and sale and the transfer of distribution from AstraZeneca K.K.
Demand for certain product increased in line with shipment adjustments for generic drugs by other companies
Other
⚫ Taiyo Green Energy : Opened a new floating solar power plant in Hyogo Pref.
⚫
funlead corp. : Joint proposal for mangrove preservation was selected for the
Businesses
"International Collaborative Research Program 2021"
TAIYO Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.