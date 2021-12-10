Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4626   JP3449100001

TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4626)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiyo : Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock

12/10/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

December 10, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Representative: Eiji Sato, President and CEO (Code: 4626, Listed on First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:Sayaka Tomioka, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5953-5200 (main line)

Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter, "Taiyo Holdings") hereby announces the status of acquisition of our Treasury Stock that it has resolved to implement at the meeting of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 22, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, that replaced provisions under Article 156 of the Companies Act.

1．Details of the acquisition

(1)

Type of shares acquired

Common Stock of Taiyo Holdings

(2)

Total number of shares acquired

103,800 Shares

(3)

Total acquisition Price of Shares

334,218,994 Yen

(4) Acquisition Period

From November1, 2021 to November31, 2021

*Taiyo Holdings conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021, and the above figures represent the number of shares after the stock split.

For your information

1．Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors held on March 22, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be acquired

Common Stock of Taiyo Holdings

550,000Shares(maximum

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired

(Ratio to total number of issued shares (excluding

treasury stock) is 0.97%)

(3) Total acquisition Price of Shares

1,500 million yen(maximum)

(4) Acquisition Period

From March 23, 2021 to March 17, 2022

  • Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on August 2, 2021, a part of the matters concerning the acquisition of treasury stock has been changed. As a result, "(2) Total number of shares to be acquired" increased by 275,000 shares to 550,000 shares (maximum).

1

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

2Accumulated treasury stock acquired based on resolutions of the Board of Directors

(1)

Total number of shares acquired

103,800Shares

(2)

Total acquisition Price of Shares

334,218,994 Yen

2

Disclaimer

TAIYO Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
01:32aTAIYO : Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
12/02TAIYO : Notice of Completion regarding Succession of Manufacturing and Marketing Approval ..
PU
11/19Nikkei 225 Up 0.5% on National Budget Outlook, Softer Yen
MT
11/19Nikkei rises on chipmakers, energy boost; SoftBank drops
RE
11/10Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
11/04Notice of revised forecasts for the full year of FY2022
PU
11/04Consolidated Financial Result Digest FY2022 Q2 (Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022)
PU
11/04Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended September..
CI
11/04Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Quarter Ending March..
CI
11/04Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 96 333 M 849 M 849 M
Net income 2022 11 867 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 24 141 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 191 B 1 678 M 1 678 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 067
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3 365,00 JPY
Average target price 4 083,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiji Sato President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Yukio Ito CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Eiji Takehara Director, Compliance Officer & Head-Research
Masayuki Hizume Independent Outside Director
Keiko Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.64%1 678
ECOLAB INC.6.47%66 570
SIKA AG54.59%57 778
GIVAUDAN SA27.86%47 733
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.79.22%35 679
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG8.26%23 428