Taiyo : Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock

December 10, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Representative: Eiji Sato, President and CEO (Code: 4626, Listed on First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:Sayaka Tomioka, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5953-5200 (main line)

Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter, "Taiyo Holdings") hereby announces the status of acquisition of our Treasury Stock that it has resolved to implement at the meeting of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 22, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, that replaced provisions under Article 156 of the Companies Act.

1．Details of the acquisition

(1) Type of shares acquired Common Stock of Taiyo Holdings (2) Total number of shares acquired 103,800 Shares (3) Total acquisition Price of Shares 334,218,994 Yen (4) Acquisition Period From November1, 2021 to November31, 2021

*Taiyo Holdings conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock on October 1, 2021, and the above figures represent the number of shares after the stock split.

For your information

1．Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors held on March 22, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Common Stock of Taiyo Holdings 550,000Shares(maximum） (2) Total number of shares to be acquired (Ratio to total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) is 0.97%) (3) Total acquisition Price of Shares 1,500 million yen(maximum) (4) Acquisition Period From March 23, 2021 to March 17, 2022

Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on August 2, 2021, a part of the matters concerning the acquisition of treasury stock has been changed. As a result, "(2) Total number of shares to be acquired" increased by 275,000 shares to 550,000 shares (maximum).

1