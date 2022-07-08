Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4626   JP3449100001

TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4626)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
2792.00 JPY   -0.11%
03:04aTAIYO : Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
06/20TAIYO : Notice regarding personnel changes
PU
06/20TAIYO : Notice regarding changes in representative directors (Additional Appointment) and responsibility of directors
PU
Taiyo : Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 8, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Representative: Eiji Sato, President and CEO

(Code: 4626, Listed on Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:Sayaka Tomioka, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5953-5200 (main line)

Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter, "Taiyo Holdings") hereby announces the status of acquisition of our Treasury Stock that it has resolved to implement at the meeting of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 18, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, that replaced provisions under Article 156 of the Companies Act.

1．Details of the acquisition

(1)

Type of shares acquired

Common Stock of Taiyo Holdings

(2)

Total number of shares acquired

0 shares

(3)

Total acquisition Price of Shares

0 yen

(4) Acquisition Period

From June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

For your information

1．Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors held on March 18, 2022

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired

Common Stock of Taiyo Holdings

1,000,000 shares (maximum

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired

(Ratio to total number of issued shares (excluding

treasury stock) is 1.78%)

(3)

Total acquisition Price of Shares

1,500 million yen (maximum)

(4) Acquisition Period

From March 22, 2022 to March 16, 2023

2Accumulated treasury stock acquired based on resolutions of the Board of Directors

(1)

Total number of shares acquired

0 shares

(2)

Total acquisition Price of Shares

0 yen

1

Disclaimer

TAIYO Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
