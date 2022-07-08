Taiyo : Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

July 8, 2022

Company Name: TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Representative: Eiji Sato, President and CEO

(Code: 4626, Listed on Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:Sayaka Tomioka, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5953-5200 (main line)

Notice regarding acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TAIYO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter, "Taiyo Holdings") hereby announces the status of acquisition of our Treasury Stock that it has resolved to implement at the meeting of the Board of Directors Meeting held on March 18, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, that replaced provisions under Article 156 of the Companies Act.

1．Details of the acquisition

(1) Type of shares acquired Common Stock of Taiyo Holdings (2) Total number of shares acquired 0 shares (3) Total acquisition Price of Shares 0 yen (4) Acquisition Period From June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

For your information

1．Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors held on March 18, 2022