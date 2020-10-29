Integrated Report:TAIYO YUDEN Report 2020(8174KB)

Editorial Policy

The TAIYO YUDEN Group has issued an integrated report titled TAIYO YUDEN Report as a communication tool for its various stakeholders including investors. The report contains information on the Group's financial position and results, management strategies and efforts to address envi- ronmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns with the aim of conveying in an easy-to-understand manner how the TAIYO YUDEN Group works diligently to realize sustainable growth and contribution to society. This includes efforts to resolve both customers' and society's issues by delivering various module, software and other comprehensive solutions such as the provision of highly reliable electronic components.

Moving forward, the TAIYO YUDEN Group will continue to sincerely respond to the requests of stakeholders while endeavoring to make its activities better understood.

For details on the TAIYO YUDEN Group's financial and non-financial information, please visit our website at:

Investor Relations https://www.yuden.co.jp/or/ir/

Sustainability https://www.yuden.co.jp/or/company/sustainability/

External Evaluation

Based on favorable evaluations for its efforts to address sustainability issues, the TAIYO YUDEN Group has been

selected for inclusion in the following ESG indexes.