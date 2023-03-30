TAIYO YUDEN : Announces Details of the Informal Decision to Appoint Directors(187KB)

TAIYO YUDEN Announces Details of the Informal Decision to Appoint Directors
TOKYO, March 30, 2023 - TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. ( "the Company" ) announced details of the informal decision to appoint directors. Plans are in place for this informal decision to be submitted for ratification at the Company's 82ndOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in late June, 2023.
1. Directors
(1) Candidates for Appointment as Director (Renewal)
Name
Current Position
Shoichi Tosaka
President and Chief Executive Officer
Shinji Masuyama
Director and Executive Vice President
Katsuya Sase
Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer
Tomomitsu Fukuda
Director and Executive Operating Officer
Masashi Hiraiwa
Outside, Independent Director
Seiichi Koike
Outside, Independent Director
Emiko Hamada
Outside, Independent Director
2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members
(1) Candidate for Appointment as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Renewal)
Name
Current Position
Tomomi Fujita
Outside, Independent Audit & Supervisory Board Member
(2) Candidate for Appointment as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (New Appointment)
Name
Current Position
Toshimitsu Honda
Executive Operating Officer
(3) Retirement of Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Name
Current Position
Toshio Mishuku
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
3. The Personal History of New Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Name
:
Toshimitsu Honda
Date of birth
:
October 6, 1958
Age
:
64
Number of company shares held
:
11,600 shares (as of September 30, 2022)
Career summary
:
March 1981
Joined the Company
April 2006
General Manager, Production Department2, Capacitor Product Division,
Business Headquarters of the Company
October 2007
President, TAIYO YUDEN (PHILIPPINES), INC.
April 2014
General Manager, Quality Assurance Managing Department,
