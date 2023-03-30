TAIYO YUDEN : Announces Details of the Informal Decision to Appoint Directors(187KB)

URL:http://www.ty-top.com/

For Immediate Release

TAIYO YUDEN Announces Details of the Informal Decision to Appoint Directors

TOKYO, March 30, 2023 - TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. ( "the Company" ) announced details of the informal decision to appoint directors. Plans are in place for this informal decision to be submitted for ratification at the Company's 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in late June, 2023.

1. Directors

(1) Candidates for Appointment as Director (Renewal)

Name Current Position Shoichi Tosaka President and Chief Executive Officer Shinji Masuyama Director and Executive Vice President Katsuya Sase Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer Tomomitsu Fukuda Director and Executive Operating Officer Masashi Hiraiwa Outside, Independent Director Seiichi Koike Outside, Independent Director Emiko Hamada Outside, Independent Director

2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(1) Candidate for Appointment as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Renewal)

Name Current Position Tomomi Fujita Outside, Independent Audit & Supervisory Board Member

(2) Candidate for Appointment as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (New Appointment)

Name Current Position Toshimitsu Honda Executive Operating Officer

(3) Retirement of Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name Current Position Toshio Mishuku Audit & Supervisory Board Member

3. The Personal History of New Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name : Toshimitsu Honda Date of birth : October 6, 1958 Age : 64 Number of company shares held : 11,600 shares (as of September 30, 2022) Career summary :