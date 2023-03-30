Advanced search
    6976   JP3452000007

TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD

(6976)
2023-03-30
4295.00 JPY   +1.78%
02:11aTaiyo Yuden : Announces Details of the Informal Decision to Appoint Directors(187KB)
PU
03/30TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/02Taiyo Yuden : Announces a Change in Its Representative Director(186KB)
PU
TAIYO YUDEN : Announces Details of the Informal Decision to Appoint Directors(187KB)

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
URL:http://www.ty-top.com/

For Immediate Release

TAIYO YUDEN Announces Details of the Informal Decision to Appoint Directors

TOKYO, March 30, 2023 - TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. ( "the Company" ) announced details of the informal decision to appoint directors. Plans are in place for this informal decision to be submitted for ratification at the Company's 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in late June, 2023.

1. Directors

(1) Candidates for Appointment as Director (Renewal)

Name

Current Position

Shoichi Tosaka

President and Chief Executive Officer

Shinji Masuyama

Director and Executive Vice President

Katsuya Sase

Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer

Tomomitsu Fukuda

Director and Executive Operating Officer

Masashi Hiraiwa

Outside, Independent Director

Seiichi Koike

Outside, Independent Director

Emiko Hamada

Outside, Independent Director

2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(1) Candidate for Appointment as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Renewal)

Name

Current Position

Tomomi Fujita

Outside, Independent Audit & Supervisory Board Member

(2) Candidate for Appointment as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (New Appointment)

Name

Current Position

Toshimitsu Honda

Executive Operating Officer

(3) Retirement of Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name

Current Position

Toshio Mishuku

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

3. The Personal History of New Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name

:

Toshimitsu Honda

Date of birth

:

October 6, 1958

Age

:

64

Number of company shares held

:

11,600 shares (as of September 30, 2022)

Career summary

:

March 1981

Joined the Company

April 2006

General Manager, Production Department2, Capacitor Product Division,

Business Headquarters of the Company

October 2007

President, TAIYO YUDEN (PHILIPPINES), INC.

April 2014

General Manager, Quality Assurance Managing Department,

Quality Assurance Headquarters of the Company

April 2016

Operating Officer, in charge of Quality Assurance

Division Manager, Quality Assurance Division, Quality Assurance Headquarters

of the Company

May 2018

Senior Operating Officer, in charge of Quality Assurance

Chief of Quality Assurance Headquarters

Division Manager, Quality Assurance Division, Quality Assurance Headquarters

of the Company

June 2020

Executive Operating Officer, in charge of Quality Assurance

Chief of Quality Assurance Headquarters of the Company (to the present)

Disclaimer

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
