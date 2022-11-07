Advanced search
    6976   JP3452000007

TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD

(6976)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
3995.00 JPY   +3.36%
Taiyo Yuden : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)(464KB)

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 7, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6976

URL:

http://www.ty-top.com

Representative:

Shoichi Tosaka, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Tomomitsu Fukuda, Director and Executive Operating Officer, Deputy Chief of Management

Planning Headquarters

Telephone:

+81-3-6757-8310

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

November 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 1, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and

investment analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2022

168,013

(2.7)

29,618

(14.5)

35,559

0.0

24,880

(12.5)

September 30, 2021

172,670

23.1

35,544

34,655

81.2

95.5

28,448

148.6

Note: Comprehensive income

For the six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥36,039 million

[24.0%]

For the six months ended September 30, 2021:

¥29,058 million

[126.3%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2022

199.67

199.04

September 30, 2021

226.60

225.93

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

September 30, 2022

512,341

331,440

64.5

2,652.41

March 31, 2022

474,522

300,286

63.1

2,403.20

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2022:

¥330,513 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥299,460 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

40.00

-

40.00

80.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

45.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

-

45.00

90.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Forecasts of operating results for the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

(Percentages indicate changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ending

342,000

(2.2)

42,000

(38.4)

48,000

(33.5)

33,500

(38.4)

268.84

March 31, 2023

Note: Revisions to the forecast of operating results most recently announced: Yes

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
    Newly included: -
    Excluded: -
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022

130,218,481 shares

As of March 31, 2022

130,218,481 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2022

5,609,910 shares

As of March 31, 2022

5,609,656 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2022

124,608,701 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2021

125,546,791 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Forecasts of operating results include a number of assumptions based on information currently available and certain premises which were judged to be rational. Please note that these forecasts may significantly differ from actual results with various factors.
  • TAIYO YUDEN will post the financial supplementary data on its web-site.

○Table of contents

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other ……………………………………………………

2

(1)

Consolidated Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………

3

(2)

Consolidated Financial Conditions ………………………………………………………………………………………

3

(3)

Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………………………………………………

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………………………………………………

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ……………………………………………………………………………………………

4

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ……………………

6

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Six months ended September 30, 2022 ……………………………………………………………………………

6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended September 30, 2022 ……………………………………………………………………………

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………

(4)

Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………………

9

(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) …………………………………………………………………………………

9

(Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………………………………

9

3. Supplementary Information ………………………………………………………………………………………………

9

(1)

Net Sales by Product Classification ………………………………………………………………………………………

9

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

During the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022), the business conditions surrounding the TAIYO YUDEN Group ("the Group") experienced rising raw material and logistics costs due to increased geopolitical risk and large-scale lockdowns in some regions because of the spread of COVID-19, although there were some signs of recovery in the global economy. As for the future, it will be necessary to monitor infectious disease trends, the international situation, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets and trends in the global demand environment amid global monetary tightening.

Under the medium-term management plan 2025, the Group is aiming to increase the proportion of sales in focus markets, primarily automotive and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment, to 50%. Moreover, the Group will produce high value-added electronic components with a focus on high-end and high reliability products to achieve further growth in multilayer ceramic capacitors, the Group's core business, in addition to strengthening inductor and communication device products to establish them as core businesses. We also plan capital investment of ¥300.0 billion over five years to continuously expand capacity to meet increase in demand as well as to implement proactive initiatives in the areas of environmental measures and upgrading of IT.

Consolidated net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥168,013 million, which is a decrease of 2.7% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Operating profit was ¥29,618 million, a decrease of 14.5%. Ordinary profit was ¥35,559 million, an increase of 0.0%, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥24,880 million, a decrease of 12.5%. Although net sales and operating profit were lower owing to the impact of large-scale lockdowns in some regions during the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and the decrease in demand for components, particularly for smartphones in China, ordinary profit was flat year over year due to foreign exchange gains and other factors. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased mainly because of an increase in income taxes.

The average foreign currency exchange rate for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 was US$1: ¥129.89. This is a depreciation of ¥20.34 as compared to the average realized in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year of US$1: ¥109.55.

Net Sales by Product Classification [Capacitors]

The capacitor product classification is comprised of multilayer ceramic capacitors.

While product sales for use in information equipment, automobiles, and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment increased year over year, sales for use in communication equipment declined year over year. As a result, net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥111,021 million, a decrease of 1.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

[Inductors]

This product classification is comprised of various inductors including wire-wound inductors and multilayer inductors.

In the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, product sales for use in IT infrastructure/industrial equipment were lower as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year while sales for use in consumer products, information equipment, and communication equipment were higher. As a result, net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥26,905 million, which is an increase of 11.0% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

[Integrated Modules & Devices]

This product classification is comprised of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications, circuit modules, etc.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, sales of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications and circuit modules decreased year over year. This resulted in a 32.8% decrease in sales for this product classification year over year to ¥17,436 million.

[Others]

For this product classification, the Group manufactures and sells aluminum electrolytic capacitors and power storage devices, etc. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, sales of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, mainly for use in

automobiles, increased year over year. This resulted in a 23.5% increase in sales for this product classification year over year to ¥12,649 million.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
