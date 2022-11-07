Taiyo Yuden : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)(464KB)
11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Shoichi Tosaka, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tomomitsu Fukuda, Director and Executive Operating Officer, Deputy Chief of Management Planning Headquarters
Planning Headquarters
+81-3-6757-8310
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 14, 2022
November 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 1, 2022
December 1, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and
investment analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2022
168,013
(2.7)
29,618
(14.5)
35,559
0.0
24,880
(12.5)
September 30, 2021
172,670
23.1
35,544
34,655
81.2
95.5
28,448
148.6
Note: Comprehensive income
For the six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥36,039 million
[24.0%]
For the six months ended September 30, 2021:
¥29,058 million
[126.3%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2022
199.67
199.04
September 30, 2021
226.60
225.93
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
September 30, 2022
512,341
331,440
64.5
2,652.41
March 31, 2022
474,522
300,286
63.1
2,403.20
Reference: Equity
As of September 30, 2022:
¥330,513 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥299,460 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
45.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
-
45.00
90.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Forecasts of operating results for the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
(Percentages indicate changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year ending
342,000
(2.2)
42,000
(38.4)
48,000
(33.5)
33,500
(38.4)
268.84
March 31, 2023
Note: Revisions to the forecast of operating results most recently announced: Yes
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: -
Excluded: -
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
130,218,481 shares
As of March 31, 2022
130,218,481 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022
5,609,910 shares
As of March 31, 2022
5,609,656 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2022
124,608,701 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021
125,546,791 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Forecasts of operating results include a number of assumptions based on information currently available and certain premises which were judged to be rational. Please note that these forecasts may significantly differ from actual results with various factors.
TAIYO YUDEN will post the financial supplementary data on its web-site.
○Table of contents
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other ……………………………………………………
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ……………………
6
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Six months ended September 30, 2022 ……………………………………………………………………………
6
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended September 30, 2022 ……………………………………………………………………………
8
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………………
(4)
Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………………
9
(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) …………………………………………………………………………………
9
(Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………………………………
9
3. Supplementary Information ………………………………………………………………………………………………
9
(1)
Net Sales by Product Classification ………………………………………………………………………………………
9
- 1 -
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
During the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022), the business conditions surrounding the TAIYO YUDEN Group ("the Group") experienced rising raw material and logistics costs due to increased geopolitical risk and large-scale lockdowns in some regions because of the spread of COVID-19, although there were some signs of recovery in the global economy. As for the future, it will be necessary to monitor infectious disease trends, the international situation, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets and trends in the global demand environment amid global monetary tightening.
Under the medium-term management plan 2025, the Group is aiming to increase the proportion of sales in focus markets, primarily automotive and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment, to 50%. Moreover, the Group will produce high value-added electronic components with a focus on high-end and high reliability products to achieve further growth in multilayer ceramic capacitors, the Group's core business, in addition to strengthening inductor and communication device products to establish them as core businesses. We also plan capital investment of ¥300.0 billion over five years to continuously expand capacity to meet increase in demand as well as to implement proactive initiatives in the areas of environmental measures and upgrading of IT.
Consolidated net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥168,013 million, which is a decrease of 2.7% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Operating profit was ¥29,618 million, a decrease of 14.5%. Ordinary profit was ¥35,559 million, an increase of 0.0%, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥24,880 million, a decrease of 12.5%. Although net sales and operating profit were lower owing to the impact of large-scale lockdowns in some regions during the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and the decrease in demand for components, particularly for smartphones in China, ordinary profit was flat year over year due to foreign exchange gains and other factors. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased mainly because of an increase in income taxes.
The average foreign currency exchange rate for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 was US$1: ¥129.89. This is a depreciation of ¥20.34 as compared to the average realized in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year of US$1: ¥109.55.
Net Sales by Product Classification [Capacitors]
The capacitor product classification is comprised of multilayer ceramic capacitors.
While product sales for use in information equipment, automobiles, and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment increased year over year, sales for use in communication equipment declined year over year. As a result, net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥111,021 million, a decrease of 1.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
[Inductors]
This product classification is comprised of various inductors including wire-wound inductors and multilayer inductors.
In the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, product sales for use in IT infrastructure/industrial equipment were lower as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year while sales for use in consumer products, information equipment, and communication equipment were higher. As a result, net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥26,905 million, which is an increase of 11.0% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
[Integrated Modules & Devices]
This product classification is comprised of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications, circuit modules, etc.
For the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, sales of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications and circuit modules decreased year over year. This resulted in a 32.8% decrease in sales for this product classification year over year to ¥17,436 million.
[Others]
For this product classification, the Group manufactures and sells aluminum electrolytic capacitors and power storage devices, etc. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, sales of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, mainly for use in
automobiles, increased year over year. This resulted in a 23.5% increase in sales for this product classification year over year to ¥12,649 million.
- 2 -
