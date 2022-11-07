Taiyo Yuden : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)(464KB)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(Percentages indicate changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

During the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022), the business conditions surrounding the TAIYO YUDEN Group ("the Group") experienced rising raw material and logistics costs due to increased geopolitical risk and large-scale lockdowns in some regions because of the spread of COVID-19, although there were some signs of recovery in the global economy. As for the future, it will be necessary to monitor infectious disease trends, the international situation, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets and trends in the global demand environment amid global monetary tightening.

Under the medium-term management plan 2025, the Group is aiming to increase the proportion of sales in focus markets, primarily automotive and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment, to 50%. Moreover, the Group will produce high value-added electronic components with a focus on high-end and high reliability products to achieve further growth in multilayer ceramic capacitors, the Group's core business, in addition to strengthening inductor and communication device products to establish them as core businesses. We also plan capital investment of ¥300.0 billion over five years to continuously expand capacity to meet increase in demand as well as to implement proactive initiatives in the areas of environmental measures and upgrading of IT.

Consolidated net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥168,013 million, which is a decrease of 2.7% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Operating profit was ¥29,618 million, a decrease of 14.5%. Ordinary profit was ¥35,559 million, an increase of 0.0%, and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥24,880 million, a decrease of 12.5%. Although net sales and operating profit were lower owing to the impact of large-scale lockdowns in some regions during the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and the decrease in demand for components, particularly for smartphones in China, ordinary profit was flat year over year due to foreign exchange gains and other factors. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased mainly because of an increase in income taxes.

The average foreign currency exchange rate for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 was US$1: ¥129.89. This is a depreciation of ¥20.34 as compared to the average realized in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year of US$1: ¥109.55.

Net Sales by Product Classification [Capacitors]

The capacitor product classification is comprised of multilayer ceramic capacitors.

While product sales for use in information equipment, automobiles, and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment increased year over year, sales for use in communication equipment declined year over year. As a result, net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥111,021 million, a decrease of 1.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

[Inductors]

This product classification is comprised of various inductors including wire-wound inductors and multilayer inductors.

In the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, product sales for use in IT infrastructure/industrial equipment were lower as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year while sales for use in consumer products, information equipment, and communication equipment were higher. As a result, net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 totaled ¥26,905 million, which is an increase of 11.0% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

[Integrated Modules & Devices]

This product classification is comprised of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications, circuit modules, etc.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, sales of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications and circuit modules decreased year over year. This resulted in a 32.8% decrease in sales for this product classification year over year to ¥17,436 million.

[Others]

For this product classification, the Group manufactures and sells aluminum electrolytic capacitors and power storage devices, etc. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, sales of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, mainly for use in

automobiles, increased year over year. This resulted in a 23.5% increase in sales for this product classification year over year to ¥12,649 million.

