When cross-shareholders indicate their intention to sell their shares, the Company shall not hinder the sale of the cross-held shares by, for instance, implying a possible reduction of business transactions.

[Principle 1-7: Create appropriate procedures and frameworks for transactions between related parties]

The Company shall resolve competitive transactions and conflict-of-interest transactions by Directors through the Board of Directors based on the Board of Directors Regulations. Transactions between related parties shall be disclosed in accordance with relevant laws, such as the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, as well as the rules and regulations established by stock exchanges.

The Board of Directors shall monitor the facts and situations of related party transactions appropriately.

[Supplemental Principle 2-4-1: Ensuring diversity in the promotion to core human resources]

In order to realize one of our Management Philosophy, "Employee Well-being," we consider the promotion of diversity to be a key management issue, as we believe that "value of being different" and that we should connect and utilize diverse personalities so that each individual can work with enthusiasm and fulfillment. In this context, the Company is making the following efforts to promote women, foreign nationals, and mid-career hires to management and other positions.

1.Regarding the promotion of female to management positions, etc.

In our Medium-term Management Plan, we have set a goal of achieving a ratio of 10% or higher female managers by 2030, and are working to provide opportunities to gain experience, create an environment that enables diverse work styles, and promote awareness among female and male through workshops, roundtable discussions, and various types of training. The ratio of female employees and female managers of the Company was 24.0% and 4.2%, respectively.

2.Regarding the promotion of non-Japanese to management positions, etc.

While the Company strives to secure excellent human resources regardless of nationality, the ratio of non-Japanese employees (regular employees) in the Company as of March 31, 2023, was 0.8%. As for the ratio of non-Japanese managers, it is very small, and we intend to increase the ratio of non-Japanese managers by increasing the number of non-Japanese hires according to the skills needed by the Company in the future.

3.Regarding the promotion of mid-careers to management positions, etc.

In order to ensure sustainable growth, the Company is actively recruiting professionals and experienced personnel from outside the Company, and as of March 31, 2023, the ratio of mid-careers in management positions was 31.9%. No special targets have been set for mid-careers, as they do not differ from other employees in terms of advancement or promotion to management positions.

[Principle 2-6: Roles of Corporate Pension Fund as Asset Owner] The Company has no corporate pension system.

The Company shall implement a defined contribution corporate pension plan to build stable assets for employees, and shall provide education and training regarding asset management.

[Principle 3-1: Full disclosure]

1.Our mission, management philosophy and vision are described in "1. Basic Views" on this report. 2.Our management strategy and business plans are disclosed in the Integrated Report.

3.Our fundamental concepts of corporate governance as well as basic policies are described in "1. Basic Views" on this report. 4.Policies and procedures for the Board to determine director remuneration are disclosed in the Notice of Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

5.Policies and procedures for the nomination of candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member are disclosed in the Notice of Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

6.Individual reasons regarding the selection of candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member are disclosed in the Notice of Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Integrated Report https://www.yuden.co.jp/ut/ir/library/annual_reports.html

Notice of Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders https://www.yuden.co.jp/ut/ir/library/shm_presentation.html

[Supplemental Principle 3-1-3: Initiatives on sustainability] 1. Initiatives on sustainability

The Company has formulated the "Medium-term Management Plan 2025," which started in Fiscal 2021. The Company aim to increase corporate value by increasing both economic and social value, and set KPI (numerical targets) after clarifying the Materiality (important issues) related to economic and social value. The progress of initiatives to achieve the targets are disclosed in the Integrated Report and on the Company's website.