Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 2nd Quarter(1297KB)

2Q for the Year Ending March 2023

Net sales were ¥86.3 billion, up 6% Q/Q. Sales of inductors were up 29% Q/Q, driving the increase in sales overall.

The recovery in demand was slower than our forecast, and sales were lower than expected as of August.

Operating profit was ¥16.5 billion, up 25% Q/Q. The impact of exchange rates and the effect of capacity utilization contributed to profit growth.

Earnings Forecast for the year Ending March 2023

The financial results forecasts published in May have been revised downward.

The full-year earnings forecasts are for net sales of ¥342.0 billion, down 2% Y/Y, and operating profit of ¥42.0 billion yen, down 38% Y/Y.