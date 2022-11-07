Advanced search
    6976   JP3452000007

TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD

(6976)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
3995.00 JPY   +3.36%
Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 2nd Quarter with notes(730KB)
PU
Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 2nd Quarter(1297KB)
PU
Taiyo Yuden : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)(464KB)
PU
Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 2nd Quarter(1297KB)

11/07/2022 | 02:32am EST
Consolidated Financial Results

Second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2023

Katsuya Sase

Chief of Management Planning Headquarters

November 7, 2022

©TAIYO YUDEN 2017

Financial Summary

2Q for the Year Ending March 2023

Net sales were ¥86.3 billion, up 6% Q/Q. Sales of inductors were up 29% Q/Q, driving the increase in sales overall.

The recovery in demand was slower than our forecast, and sales were lower than expected as of August.

Operating profit was ¥16.5 billion, up 25% Q/Q. The impact of exchange rates and the effect of capacity utilization contributed to profit growth.

Earnings Forecast for the year Ending March 2023

The financial results forecasts published in May have been revised downward.

The full-year earnings forecasts are for net sales of ¥342.0 billion, down 2% Y/Y, and operating profit of ¥42.0 billion yen, down 38% Y/Y.

©TAIYO YUDEN 2017

2

2Q - Consolidated Financial Results (Q/Q)

FYE Mar 31, 2023

FYE Mar 31, 2023

Change Q/Q

¥ in million

1Q

2Q

(01 Apr 2022 - 30 Jun 2022)

(01 Jul 2022 - 30 Sep 2022)

Net sales

81,740

100.0%

86,272

100.0%

4,532

5.5%

Operating profit

13,142

16.1%

16,475

19.1%

3,332

25.4%

Ordinary profit

17,204

21.0%

18,355

21.3%

1,151

6.7%

Profit attributable to

12,236

15.0%

12,643

14.7%

406

3.3%

owners of parent

Yen/USD

124.45 yen

135.33 yen

10.88 yen

average exchange rate

depreciated

Impact of exchange rate

4.9 billion yen on net sales, 3.5 billion yen on operating profit

fluctuation

* Including the impact of currencies other than US dollars

R&D expenses

3,112

3,111

(0)

(0.0)%

Capital investment

9,763

10,602

838

8.6%

Depreciation expenses

7,856

8,468

612

7.8%

©TAIYO YUDEN 2017

3

2Q - Factors behind Operating Profit (Q/Q)

Operating profit (2Q FYE Mar 2023)

Operating profit (1Q FYE Mar 2023)

13.1

16.5

Effect from

Currency

capacity

fluctuations

utilization

Effect from

+3.5

+2.4

cost

reductions

±0

(1.2)

(1.3)

Impact of

Changes

selling price

In

fixed costs

©TAIYO YUDEN 2017

4

2Q - Financial Results by Product Classification (Q/Q)

¥ in million

FYE Mar 31, 2023

FYE Mar 31, 2023

Change Q/Q

1Q

2Q

Capacitors

54,583

66.8%

56,438

65.4%

1,855

3.4%

Inductors

11,748

14.4%

15,156

17.6%

3,408

29.0%

Integrated modules &

9,159

11.2%

8,276

9.6%

(882)

(9.6)%

devices

Others

6,248

7.6%

6,400

7.4%

152

2.4%

Total net sales

81,740

100.0%

86,272

100.0%

4,532

5.5%

©TAIYO YUDEN 2017

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 360 B 2 445 M 2 445 M
Net income 2023 49 143 M 334 M 334 M
Net cash 2023 43 449 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,87x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 482 B 3 273 M 3 273 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 22 312
Free-Float 92,5%
Technical analysis trends TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 865,00 JPY
Average target price 5 697,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shoichi Tosaka President & Representative Director
Tomomitsu Fukuda Director, Head-Public Relations & Accounting
Masashi Hiraiwa Independent Outside Director
Emiko Hamada Independent Outside Director
Seiichi Koike Independent Outside Director
