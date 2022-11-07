Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 2nd Quarter(1297KB)
Consolidated Financial Results
Second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2023
Katsuya Sase
Chief of Management Planning Headquarters
November 7, 2022
2Q for the Year Ending March 2023
Net sales were ¥86.3 billion, up 6% Q/Q. Sales of inductors were up 29% Q/Q, driving the increase in sales overall.
The recovery in demand was slower than our forecast, and sales were lower than expected as of August.
Operating profit was ¥16.5 billion, up 25% Q/Q. The impact of exchange rates and the effect of capacity utilization contributed to profit growth.
Earnings Forecast for the year Ending March 2023
The financial results forecasts published in May have been revised downward.
The full-year earnings forecasts are for net sales of ¥342.0 billion, down 2% Y/Y, and operating profit of ¥42.0 billion yen, down 38% Y/Y.
2Q - Consolidated Financial Results (Q/Q)
FYE Mar 31, 2023
FYE Mar 31, 2023
Change Q/Q
¥ in million
1Q
2Q
(01 Apr 2022 - 30 Jun 2022)
(01 Jul 2022 - 30 Sep 2022)
Net sales
81,740
100.0%
86,272
100.0%
4,532
5.5%
Operating profit
13,142
16.1%
16,475
19.1%
3,332
25.4%
Ordinary profit
17,204
21.0%
18,355
21.3%
1,151
6.7%
Profit attributable to
12,236
15.0%
12,643
14.7%
406
3.3%
owners of parent
Yen/USD
124.45 yen
135.33 yen
10.88 yen
average exchange rate
depreciated
Impact of exchange rate
4.9 billion yen on net sales, 3.5 billion yen on operating profit
fluctuation
* Including the impact of currencies other than US dollars
R&D expenses
3,112
3,111
(0)
(0.0)%
Capital investment
9,763
10,602
838
8.6%
Depreciation expenses
7,856
8,468
612
7.8%
2Q - Factors behind Operating Profit (Q/Q)
Operating profit (2Q FYE Mar 2023)
Operating profit (1Q FYE Mar 2023)
13.1
Effect from
Currency
capacity
fluctuations
utilization
Effect from
+3.5
+2.4
cost
reductions
±0
(1.2)
(1.3)
Impact of
Changes
selling price
In
fixed costs
2Q - Financial Results by Product Classification (Q/Q)
¥ in million
FYE Mar 31, 2023
FYE Mar 31, 2023
Change Q/Q
1Q
2Q
Capacitors
54,583
66.8%
56,438
65.4%
1,855
3.4%
Inductors
11,748
14.4%
15,156
17.6%
3,408
29.0%
Integrated modules &
9,159
11.2%
8,276
9.6%
(882)
(9.6)%
devices
Others
6,248
7.6%
6,400
7.4%
152
2.4%
Total net sales
81,740
100.0%
86,272
100.0%
4,532
5.5%
