Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 2nd Quarter with notes(730KB)

We achieved sales and profit growth in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.
Net sales increased 6% to 86.3 billion yen, with contributions from sales growth in capacitors and inductors.
In particular, there was a large increase in sales of inductors, up 29% Q/Q. However, the recovery in demand was weaker overall than the TAIYO YUDEN forecast, and net sales were lower than expected as of August.
Operating profit also increased 25% Q/Q to 16.5 billion yen due to the impact of depreciation in the yen and the effect of capacity utilization.
Earnings Forecasts for FYE March 2023
The full-year financial results forecasts published at the beginning of the fiscal year have been revised downward based on the results in the first half, future demand forecasts, and other factors.
TAIYO YUDEN will aim for net sales down 2% Y/Y to 342.0 billion yen and operating profit down 38% to 42.0 billion yen.
2Q - Consolidated Financial Results (Q/Q)
FYE Mar 31, 2023
FYE Mar 31, 2023
Change Q/Q
¥ in million
1Q
2Q
(01 Apr 2022 - 30 Jun 2022)
(01 Jul 2022 - 30 Sep 2022)
Net sales
81,740
100.0%
86,272
100.0%
4,532
5.5%
Operating profit
13,142
16.1%
16,475
19.1%
3,332
25.4%
Ordinary profit
17,204
21.0%
18,355
21.3%
1,151
6.7%
Profit attributable to
12,236
15.0%
12,643
14.7%
406
3.3%
owners of parent
Yen/USD
124.45 yen
135.33 yen
10.88 yen
average exchange rate
depreciated
Impact of exchange rate
4.9 billion yen on net sales, 3.5 billion yen on operating profit
fluctuation
* Including the impact of currencies other than US dollars
Factors for increase in operating profit Q/Q were the impact of 3.5 billion yen from impact of the yen's depreciation and the 2.4 billion yen effect from capacity utilization.
The effect from capacity utilization includes the impact of changes in sales volume, improvement in product mix, and changes in inventory.
Sales volume increased in the second quarter owing to the elimination of the impact from lockdowns that occurred in the first quarter and higher demand for products for use in smartphones in North America.
Company-wide inventory as of September 30, 2022 increased 7.4 billion yen from June 30 on the actual basis excluding the portion with no effect on operating profit, such as the impact of exchange rates.
Meanwhile, a factor for decrease in operating profit was the 1.2 billion yen effect from selling prices.
Fixed costs also rose 1.3 billion yen due to increases in depreciation, electricity, and other expenses.
As a result, operating profit increased 3.3 billion yen to 16.5 billion from the first quarter.
2Q - Financial Results by Product Classification (Q/Q)
