Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 2nd Quarter with notes(730KB)

Second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2023

Financial Summary

2Q for the Year Ending March 2023

Net sales were ¥86.3 billion, up 6% Q/Q. Sales of inductors were up 29% Q/Q, driving the increase in sales overall.

The recovery in demand was slower than our forecast, and sales were lower than expected as of August.

Operating profit was ¥16.5 billion, up 25% Q/Q. The impact of exchange rates and the effect of capacity utilization contributed to profit growth.

Earnings Forecast for the year Ending March 2023

The financial results forecasts published in May have been revised downward.

The full-year earnings forecasts are for net sales of ¥342.0 billion, down 2% Y/Y, and operating profit of ¥42.0 billion yen, down 38% Y/Y.

Financial Summary for 2Q FYE March 2023

We achieved sales and profit growth in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

Net sales increased 6% to 86.3 billion yen, with contributions from sales growth in capacitors and inductors.

In particular, there was a large increase in sales of inductors, up 29% Q/Q. However, the recovery in demand was weaker overall than the TAIYO YUDEN forecast, and net sales were lower than expected as of August.

Operating profit also increased 25% Q/Q to 16.5 billion yen due to the impact of depreciation in the yen and the effect of capacity utilization.

Earnings Forecasts for FYE March 2023

The full-year financial results forecasts published at the beginning of the fiscal year have been revised downward based on the results in the first half, future demand forecasts, and other factors.

TAIYO YUDEN will aim for net sales down 2% Y/Y to 342.0 billion yen and operating profit down 38% to 42.0 billion yen.