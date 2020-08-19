Taiyo Yuden : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter (1406KB) 0 08/19/2020 | 01:56am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 August 7, 2020 Company name: TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. URL: http：//www.ty-top.com/ Representative: Shoichi Tosaka, President and Chief Executive Officer Contact: Tomomitsu Fukuda, Senior Operating Officer, Deputy Chief of Management Planning Headquarters Telephone number: +81-3-6757-8310 Listing exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 6976) Preparation of supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of presentation of quarterly financial results: Yes (For institutional investors and investment analysts) 1. Consolidated financial results for the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 (1) Operating results (Percentages represent changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.) Net income attributable Net sales Operating income Ordinary income to owners of the parent company Three months ended 60,493 (11.9) 7,923 (17.4) 7,371 (16.7) 4,541 (36.5) June 30, 2020 Three months ended 68,635 15.2 9,595 60.4 8,846 28.3 7,151 26.7 June 30, 2019 Note: Comprehensive income ended on June 30, 2020 5,138 million yen ; 58.2% ended on June 30, 2019 3,247 million yen ;(55.1%) Net income Diluted net income per share per share Yen Yen Three months ended 36.19 36.09 June 30, 2020 Three months ended 56.26 56.13 June 30, 2019 (2) Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2020 353,076 213,454 60.3 1,696.08 As of March 31, 2020 343,122 210,454 61.2 1,672.40 (Reference) Shareholder's equity As of June 30, 2020 212,862 million yen As of March 31, 2020 209,891 million yen 2. Dividend information Cash dividends per share 1Q 2Q 3Q Yen Yen Yen Year ended － 11.00 － March 31, 2020 Year ending － March 31, 2021 Year ending March 31, 2021 15.00 － (forecast) Note: No changes in the forecasted dividend during the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Year End Total Yen Yen 15.0026.00 15.0030.00 - 1 - 3. Forecasts of operating results for the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (Percentages represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to Net income owners of the per share parent company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 130,000 (8.4) 15,000 (26.1) 14,000 (27.0) 8,500 (44.6) 67.73 September 30, 2020 Year ending 265,000 (6.1) 27,000 (27.4) 26,000 (26.1) 17,000 (5.7) 135.46 March 31, 2021 Note: There are changes in the forecasted results during the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. 4. Note Changes in principal subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020: No Number of subsidiaries/Company Name Inclusion: - ; Exclusion; - Adoption of specific accounting procedures for quarterly consolidated reporting: No Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies by the reasons other than "a.": No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement: No Number of common shares outstanding : Number of common shares outstanding (including treasury stock): As of June 30, 2020 130,218,481 shares As of March 31, 2020 b. Number of treasury stock: As of June 30, 2020 4,716,000 shares As of March 31, 2020 c. Average number of common shares outstanding: Three months ended 125,502,625 shares Three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 130,218,481 shares 4,715,775 shares 127,119,623 shares Others : This financial press release is out of scope of the audit procedure. Forecasts of operating results include a number of assumptions based on information currently available and certain premises which were judged to be rational. Please note that these forecasts may significantly differ from actual results with various factors. TAIYO YUDEN will post the financial supplementary data on its web-site. - 2 - Table of contents 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other ..................................... 1 (1) Consolidated Operating Results...................................................................................... 1 (2) Consolidated Financial Conditions ................................................................................. 4 (3) Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results ................................................................. 4 2. Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................................... 6 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets .......................................................................................... 6 (2) Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income................................................................................................... 8 Consolidated Statements of Operations .................................................................. 8 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.............................................. 9 (3) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................ 10 (Notes on Premise of Going Concern) .......................................................................... 10 (Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity).................................. 10 3. Supplementary Information ................................................................................................. 10 (1) Net Sales by Product Classification .............................................................................. 10 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other Consolidated Operating Results Economy and Market Conditions During the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020), the business environment surrounding the TAIYO YUDEN Group ("the Group") was extremely challenging for the global economy with economic activity restricted by the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the future outlook, the economy is expected to head toward a recovery from the extremely challenging conditions as economic activity gradually resumes, but it will be necessary to monitor infectious disease trends, trade issues in individual countries, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets. Based on the Business Continuity Plan (BCP), we have implemented various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and wellbeing of stakeholders, including employees and suppliers. At production sites in Japan and overseas, we have continued production activities after ensuring thorough measures to prevent infection while following the instructions and guidance of national and local governments in each country. In addition, we are making efforts for non-production employees to carry out duties and reduce the risk of infection by implementing such measures as working from home in accordance with the instructions and requests on preventing the spread of infection from national and local governments in each country. As a result of the current state of emergency due to COVID-19, there have been various changes in society and the management environment. The Group holds ¥58,706 million in cash and deposits, and has maintained a sound financial structure with an equity ratio of 60.3%. With commitment line agreements concluded with a number of financial institutions also standing at ¥30.0 billion, the Group has secured the means for responding to contingencies and will continue its business. 1 Company Actions Planned to Offset These Conditions The Group aimed to achieve its medium-term targets and management vision by capturing focus markets such as automotive, IT infrastructure/industrial equipment, healthcare, the environment and energy centered on the solution business that leverages the Group's core technologies, in addition to cutting-edge products and high reliability products that draw on the Group's strengths of research and development and production technology. Moreover, the Group is strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in order to build a structure that can enhance profitability and meet the future increase in demand for components. In addition to enhancing production capacity, the Group is accelerating improvements in production efficiency by promoting advances in underlying technologies and transforming production methods. Overview of Business Performance Consolidated net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 totaled ¥60,493 million, which is a decrease of 11.9% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Operating income was ¥7,923 million, a decrease of 17.4%. The Group recorded a decline in sales and profit due to such factors as constraints on operations at production subsidiaries in the Philippines and Malaysia which occurred due to the impact of COVID-19 between March and May 2020. Ordinary income was ¥7,371 million, a decrease of 16.7%, mainly owing to foreign exchange losses of ¥446 million. Moreover, as a result of recording ¥1,513 million in extraordinary loss, including loss related to COVID-19 at overseas subsidiaries, net income attributable to owners of parent company amounted to ¥4,541 million, down by 36.5% from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Exchange Rate The average foreign currency exchange rate for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was US$1: ¥107.61. This is an appreciation of ¥3.34 as compared to the average realized in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year of US$1: ¥110.95. 2 Net Sales by Product Classification Capacitors The capacitor product classification is comprised of multilayer ceramic capacitors. Product sales for information equipment and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment were higher as compared to the corresponding period of the fiscal year while sales for consumer products, communication equipment, and automobiles were lower. As a result, net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 totaled ¥40,075 million, which is a decrease of 7.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Ferrite and Applied Products This product classification is comprised of various inductors including wire-wound inductors and multilayer chip inductors. Product sales for communication equipment were higher as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year while sales for consumer products, information equipment, automobiles, and IT infrastructure/ industrial equipment were lower. As a result, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, sales decreased by 8.2% to ¥7,928 million as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Integrated Modules & Devices This product classification is comprised of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications, a wide range of power supply and high frequency modules, embedded-parts multilayer wiring substrates "EOMINTM" and product mounting business done by a subsidiary company. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, sales of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications etc. decreased year over year. This resulted in a 27.5% decrease in sales for this product classification year over year to ¥9,075 million. Others For this product classification, the Group manufactures and sells aluminum electrolytic capacitors and power storage devices. Net sales in this classification increased to ¥3,413 million, down 17.5% year over year. 3 (2) Consolidated Financial Conditions Assets Total assets as of June 30, 2020 increased ¥9,953 million to ¥353,076 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets increased ¥4,090 million. This increase in current assets was mainly due to the increase in finished products of ¥3,611 million, work in process of ¥2,731 million, raw materials and supplies of ¥1,810 million, and the decrease in trade notes and accounts receivable of ¥4,372 million. Fixed assets increased ¥5,862 million owing to the upswing in property, plant and equipment of ¥5,498 million. Liabilities Total liabilities as of June 30, 2020 were ¥ 139,621 million, an increase of ¥6,953 million as compared to the balance at March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥ 8,773 million in long-term borrowings, and decrease of ¥2,489 million in accrued bonuses for employees. Net Assets Net assets as of June 30, 2020 increased ¥2,999 million to ¥213,454 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. (3) Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results Consolidated operating earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 are as follows. (millions of yen) Period Six months ending Year ending September 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 Item Amount YoY (%) Amount YoY (%) Net sales 130,000 (8.4) 265,000 (6.1) Operating income 15,000 (26.1) 27,000 (27.4) Ordinary income 14,000 (27.0) 26,000 (26.1) Net income attributable 8,500 (44.6) 17,000 (5.7) to the owners of parent company Because of the sharp downturn in the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the increasing uncertainty resulting from trade issues 4 and geopolitical risk for individual countries, it was difficult to calculate reasonable full-year forecasts of operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as of May 12, 2020. Accordingly, the Company only published the forecast of consolidated operating results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The Company will now publish the full-year forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as shown above based on information and forecasts available as of the date of this report. In the forecasts of operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, sales and profit are forecast to decrease based on the assumption that the impact of COVID-19 will persist for the full year. During the first quarter (the three-month period ended June 30, 2020), there were constraints on operations at production subsidiaries in the Philippines and Malaysia due to the impact of COVID-19, but we have assumed that these production subsidiaries will be able to operate as normal from the second quarter onward. The forecast is based on an average foreign currency exchange rate of US$1:¥107. Despite the current uncertainty and downturn in demand due to the impact of COVID-19, we have assumed there will be no significant changes to the trend of increasing demand for electronic components over the medium term. We expect that demand for large, high reliability components will increase alongside advancing use of electronics and electronic components and enhancements in performance for automobiles and information infrastructure, such as base station communication devices and data centers. These are our focus markets. Moreover, there are ongoing enhancements in the functionality and performance of communication equipment, such as 5G smartphones, and we believe there will be an increase in cutting edge products that require advanced technical capabilities. The Company will continue to make the essential investment to prepare for this demand and for achieving future growth. Meanwhile, we will continue working to create a more resilient distributed production system and to improve production efficiency utilizing AI and other means as measures to address risks going forward. 5 2. Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, As of June 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and deposits 59,622 58,706 Trade notes and accounts receivable 64,680 60,307 Merchandise and finished products 18,134 21,745 Work in process 28,829 31,560 Raw materials and supplies 15,624 17,435 Other 5,220 6,450 Allowance for doubtful receivables (182) (185) Total current assets 191,930 196,021 Fixed assets: Property, plant and equipment: Buildings and structures 97,082 108,144 Machinery and equipment 278,081 283,471 Tools, furniture and fixtures 27,578 27,865 Land 12,661 12,650 Construction in progress 18,307 12,396 Accumulated depreciation (289,311) (294,629) Net property, plant and equipment 144,400 149,898 Intangible fixed assets: Other 1,293 1,246 Total intangible fixed assets 1,293 1,246 Investments and other assets: Investment securities 2,671 2,964 Other 3,153 3,268 Allowance for doubtful receivables (326) (323) Total investments and other assets 5,498 5,910 Total fixed assets 151,192 157,055 Total assets 343,122 353,076 6 (Millions of yen) As of March 31, As of June 30, 2020 2020 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Trade notes and accounts payable 26,603 26,984 Short-term borrowings 19,250 19,250 Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,663 2,462 Income taxes payable 1,903 1,745 Accrued bonuses for employees 4,576 2,086 Accrued bonuses for directors and corporate auditors 233 58 Other 29,103 28,933 Total current liabilities 84,333 81,521 Long-term liabilities: Long-term borrowings 34,752 43,526 Accrued retirement benefits for directors and corporate 49 36 auditors Net defined benefit liability 4,200 4,306 Other 9,332 10,230 Total long-term liabilities 48,334 58,100 Total liabilities 132,667 139,621 NET ASSETS Shareholders' equity: Common stock 33,575 33,575 Capital surplus 49,903 49,903 Retained earnings 150,263 152,786 Treasury stock (8,596) (8,596) Total shareholders' equity 225,146 227,668 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains on securities 430 756 Deferred gains (losses) on hedges (82) (19) Foreign currency translation adjustments (14,779) (14,725) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (824) (818) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (15,255) (14,806) Stock acquisition rights 563 592 Total net assets 210,454 213,454 Total liabilities and net assets 343,122 353,076 7 (2) Consolidated Statements of Operations and Conslidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Operations) (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 68,635 60,493 Cost of sales 46,825 41,726 Gross profit 21,810 18,766 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,214 10,843 Operating income 9,595 7,923 Non-operating income: Interest income 92 40 Dividend income 20 18 Subsidy income 31 90 Other 54 57 Total non-operating income 198 206 Non-operating expenses: Interest expense 99 75 Equity in losses of affiliate 147 123 Loss on foreign exchange 606 446 Depreciation of inactive noncurrent assets 50 48 Other 44 64 Total non-operating expenses 948 758 Ordinary income 8,846 7,371 Extraordinary gains: Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment 1 2 Gain on sales of investment securites 16 - Total extraordinary gains 18 2 Extraordinary losses: Loss on disposal and sales of property, plant and equipment 57 31 Loss by COVID-19 - 1,243 Anti-monopoly Act related loss 184 - Other 8 239 Total extraordinary losses 250 1,513 Income before income taxes 8,613 5,860 Income taxes - current 1,025 932 Income taxes - deferred 437 386 Total income taxes 1,462 1,318 Net income 7,151 4,541 Net income attributable to owners of parent company 7,151 4,541 8 (Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net income 7,151 4,541 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities (161) 336 Deferred gains (losses) on hedges 3 62 Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,755) 194 Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 10 2 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (3,903) 597 Comprehensive income 3,247 5,138 (Breakdown) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 3,247 5,138 9 (3) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Premise of Going Concern) No relevant items to report. (Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) No relevant items to report. 3. Supplementary Information Net Sales by Product Classification (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Increase/ Product classification June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 (Decrease) Amount Share Amount Share Amount % [%] [%] Capacitors 43,338 63.1 40,075 66.2 (3,263) (7.5) Ferrite and applied products 8,633 12.6 7,928 13.1 (705) (8.2) Integrated modules & devices 12,523 18.2 9,075 15.0 (3,448) (27.5) Others 4,139 6.0 3,413 5.6 (725) (17.5) Total 68,635 100.0 60,493 100.0 (8,142) (11.9) Note: The aforementioned amounts are exclusive of consumption and related taxes. 10 Attachments Original document

