SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiyo Yuden : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter (1406KB)

08/19/2020 | 01:56am EDT

Consolidated Results for

the three months ended June 30, 2020

August 7, 2020

Company name: TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

URL: http//www.ty-top.com/

Representative: Shoichi Tosaka, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Tomomitsu Fukuda, Senior Operating Officer, Deputy Chief of Management Planning Headquarters Telephone number: +81-3-6757-8310

Listing exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 6976) Preparation of supplementary

materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of presentation of

quarterly financial results: Yes (For institutional investors and investment analysts)

1. Consolidated financial results for the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020

(1) Operating results

(Percentages represent changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.)

Net income attributable

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of the parent

company

Three months ended

60,493

(11.9)

7,923

(17.4)

7,371

(16.7)

4,541

(36.5)

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

68,635

15.2

9,595

60.4

8,846

28.3

7,151

26.7

June 30, 2019

Note: Comprehensive income

ended on June 30, 2020

5,138 million yen ;

58.2%

ended on June 30, 2019

3,247 million yen ;(55.1%)

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

36.19

36.09

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

56.26

56.13

June 30, 2019

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2020

353,076

213,454

60.3

1,696.08

As of March 31, 2020

343,122

210,454

61.2

1,672.40

(Reference) Shareholder's equity

As of June 30, 2020

212,862 million yen

As of March 31, 2020

209,891 million yen

2. Dividend information

Cash dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended

11.00

March 31, 2020

Year ending

March 31, 2021

Year ending

March 31, 2021

15.00

(forecast)

Note: No changes in the forecasted dividend during the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Year End

Total

Yen

Yen

15.0026.00

15.0030.00

- 1 -

3. Forecasts of operating results for the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

(Percentages represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

Net income

owners of the

per share

parent company

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

130,000

(8.4)

15,000

(26.1)

14,000

(27.0)

8,500

(44.6)

67.73

September 30, 2020

Year ending

265,000

(6.1)

27,000

(27.4)

26,000

(26.1)

17,000

(5.7)

135.46

March 31, 2021

Note:

There are changes in the forecasted results during the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

4. Note

  1. Changes in principal subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020: No Number of subsidiaries/Company Name Inclusion: - ; Exclusion; -
  2. Adoption of specific accounting procedures for quarterly consolidated reporting: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies by the reasons other than "a.": No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  5. Number of common shares outstanding :
    1. Number of common shares outstanding (including treasury stock):

As of June 30, 2020

130,218,481

shares

As of March 31, 2020

b. Number of treasury stock:

As of June 30, 2020

4,716,000

shares

As of March 31, 2020

c. Average number of common shares outstanding:

Three months ended

125,502,625

shares

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

130,218,481 shares

4,715,775 shares

127,119,623 shares

Others :

  1. This financial press release is out of scope of the audit procedure.
  2. Forecasts of operating results include a number of assumptions based on information currently available and certain premises which were judged to be rational. Please note that these forecasts may significantly differ from actual results with various factors.
  3. TAIYO YUDEN will post the financial supplementary data on its web-site.

- 2 -

Table of contents

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other .....................................

1

(1)

Consolidated Operating Results......................................................................................

1

(2)

Consolidated Financial Conditions .................................................................................

4

(3)

Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results .................................................................

4

2.

Consolidated Financial Statements ..........................................................................................

6

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ..........................................................................................

6

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income...................................................................................................

8

Consolidated Statements of Operations ..................................................................

8

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income..............................................

9

(3)

Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................

10

(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) ..........................................................................

10

(Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity)..................................

10

3.

Supplementary Information .................................................................................................

10

(1)

Net Sales by Product Classification ..............................................................................

10

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Statements and Other

  1. Consolidated Operating Results Economy and Market Conditions

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020), the business environment surrounding the TAIYO YUDEN Group ("the Group") was extremely challenging for the global economy with economic activity restricted by the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the future outlook, the economy is expected to head toward a recovery from the extremely challenging conditions as economic activity gradually resumes, but it will be necessary to monitor infectious disease trends, trade issues in individual countries, and fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

Based on the Business Continuity Plan (BCP), we have implemented various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and wellbeing of stakeholders, including employees and suppliers. At production sites in Japan and overseas, we have continued production activities after ensuring thorough measures to prevent infection while following the instructions and guidance of national and local governments in each country. In addition, we are making efforts for non-production employees to carry out duties and reduce the risk of infection by implementing such measures as working from home in accordance with the instructions and requests on preventing the spread of infection from national and local governments in each country.

As a result of the current state of emergency due to COVID-19, there have been various changes in society and the management environment. The Group holds ¥58,706 million in cash and deposits, and has maintained a sound financial structure with an equity ratio of 60.3%. With commitment line agreements concluded with a number of financial institutions also standing at ¥30.0 billion, the Group has secured the means for responding to contingencies and will continue its business.

1

Company Actions Planned to Offset These Conditions

The Group aimed to achieve its medium-term targets and management vision by capturing focus markets such as automotive, IT infrastructure/industrial equipment, healthcare, the environment and energy centered on the solution business that leverages the Group's core technologies, in addition to cutting-edge products and high reliability products that draw on the Group's strengths of research and development and production technology. Moreover, the Group is strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in order to build a structure that can enhance profitability and meet the future increase in demand for components. In addition to enhancing production capacity, the Group is accelerating improvements in production efficiency by promoting advances in underlying technologies and transforming production methods.

Overview of Business Performance

Consolidated net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 totaled ¥60,493 million, which is a decrease of 11.9% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Operating income was ¥7,923 million, a decrease of 17.4%. The Group recorded a decline in sales and profit due to such factors as constraints on operations at production subsidiaries in the Philippines and Malaysia which occurred due to the impact of COVID-19 between March and May 2020. Ordinary income was ¥7,371 million, a decrease of 16.7%, mainly owing to foreign exchange losses of ¥446 million. Moreover, as a result of recording ¥1,513 million in extraordinary loss, including loss related to COVID-19 at overseas subsidiaries, net income attributable to owners of parent company amounted to ¥4,541 million, down by 36.5% from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Exchange Rate

The average foreign currency exchange rate for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was US$1: ¥107.61. This is an appreciation of ¥3.34 as compared to the average realized in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year of US$1: ¥110.95.

2

Net Sales by Product Classification

Capacitors

The capacitor product classification is comprised of multilayer ceramic capacitors.

Product sales for information equipment and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment were higher as compared to the corresponding period of the fiscal year while sales for consumer products, communication equipment, and automobiles were lower. As a result, net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 totaled ¥40,075 million, which is a decrease of 7.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Ferrite and Applied Products

This product classification is comprised of various inductors including wire-wound inductors and multilayer chip inductors.

Product sales for communication equipment were higher as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year while sales for consumer products, information equipment, automobiles, and IT infrastructure/ industrial equipment were lower. As a result, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, sales decreased by 8.2% to ¥7,928 million as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Integrated Modules & Devices

This product classification is comprised of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications, a wide range of power supply and high frequency modules, embedded-parts multilayer wiring substrates "EOMINTM" and product mounting business done by a subsidiary company.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, sales of FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communications etc. decreased year over year. This resulted in a 27.5% decrease in sales for this product classification year over year to ¥9,075 million.

Others

For this product classification, the Group manufactures and sells aluminum electrolytic capacitors and power storage devices.

Net sales in this classification increased to ¥3,413 million, down 17.5% year over year.

3

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Assets

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 increased ¥9,953 million to ¥353,076 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets increased ¥4,090 million. This increase in current assets was mainly due to the increase in finished products of ¥3,611 million, work in process of ¥2,731 million, raw materials and supplies of ¥1,810 million, and the decrease in trade notes and accounts receivable of ¥4,372 million.

Fixed assets increased ¥5,862 million owing to the upswing in property, plant and equipment of ¥5,498 million.

Liabilities

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2020 were ¥ 139,621 million, an increase of ¥6,953 million as compared to the balance at March 31, 2020. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥ 8,773 million in long-term borrowings, and decrease of ¥2,489 million in accrued bonuses for employees.

Net Assets

Net assets as of June 30, 2020 increased ¥2,999 million to ¥213,454 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results

Consolidated operating earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 are as follows.

(millions of yen)

Period

Six months ending

Year ending

September 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

Item

Amount

YoY (%)

Amount

YoY (%)

Net sales

130,000

(8.4)

265,000

(6.1)

Operating income

15,000

(26.1)

27,000

(27.4)

Ordinary income

14,000

(27.0)

26,000

(26.1)

Net income attributable

8,500

(44.6)

17,000

(5.7)

to the owners of parent

company

Because of the sharp downturn in the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the increasing uncertainty resulting from trade issues

4

and geopolitical risk for individual countries, it was difficult to calculate reasonable full-year forecasts of operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as of May 12, 2020. Accordingly, the Company only published the forecast of consolidated operating results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The Company will now publish the full-year forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as shown above based on information and forecasts available as of the date of this report.

In the forecasts of operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, sales and profit are forecast to decrease based on the assumption that the impact of COVID-19 will persist for the full year. During the first quarter (the three-month period ended June 30, 2020), there were constraints on operations at production subsidiaries in the Philippines and Malaysia due to the impact of COVID-19, but we have assumed that these production subsidiaries will be able to operate as normal from the second quarter onward. The forecast is based on an average foreign currency exchange rate of US$1:¥107.

Despite the current uncertainty and downturn in demand due to the impact of COVID-19, we have assumed there will be no significant changes to the trend of increasing demand for electronic components over the medium term. We expect that demand for large, high reliability components will increase alongside advancing use of electronics and electronic components and enhancements in performance for automobiles and information infrastructure, such as base station communication devices and data centers. These are our focus markets. Moreover, there are ongoing enhancements in the functionality and performance of communication equipment, such as 5G smartphones, and we believe there will be an increase in cutting edge products that require advanced technical capabilities. The Company will continue to make the essential investment to prepare for this demand and for achieving future growth. Meanwhile, we will continue working to create a more resilient distributed production system and to improve production efficiency utilizing AI and other means as measures to address risks going forward.

5

2. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2020

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and deposits

59,622

58,706

Trade notes and accounts receivable

64,680

60,307

Merchandise and finished products

18,134

21,745

Work in process

28,829

31,560

Raw materials and supplies

15,624

17,435

Other

5,220

6,450

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(182)

(185)

Total current assets

191,930

196,021

Fixed assets:

Property, plant and equipment:

Buildings and structures

97,082

108,144

Machinery and equipment

278,081

283,471

Tools, furniture and fixtures

27,578

27,865

Land

12,661

12,650

Construction in progress

18,307

12,396

Accumulated depreciation

(289,311)

(294,629)

Net property, plant and equipment

144,400

149,898

Intangible fixed assets:

Other

1,293

1,246

Total intangible fixed assets

1,293

1,246

Investments and other assets:

Investment securities

2,671

2,964

Other

3,153

3,268

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(326)

(323)

Total investments and other assets

5,498

5,910

Total fixed assets

151,192

157,055

Total assets

343,122

353,076

6

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2020

2020

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Trade notes and accounts payable

26,603

26,984

Short-term borrowings

19,250

19,250

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,663

2,462

Income taxes payable

1,903

1,745

Accrued bonuses for employees

4,576

2,086

Accrued bonuses for directors and corporate auditors

233

58

Other

29,103

28,933

Total current liabilities

84,333

81,521

Long-term liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

34,752

43,526

Accrued retirement benefits for directors and corporate

49

36

auditors

Net defined benefit liability

4,200

4,306

Other

9,332

10,230

Total long-term liabilities

48,334

58,100

Total liabilities

132,667

139,621

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

33,575

33,575

Capital surplus

49,903

49,903

Retained earnings

150,263

152,786

Treasury stock

(8,596)

(8,596)

Total shareholders' equity

225,146

227,668

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

430

756

Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(82)

(19)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(14,779)

(14,725)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(824)

(818)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(15,255)

(14,806)

Stock acquisition rights

563

592

Total net assets

210,454

213,454

Total liabilities and net assets

343,122

353,076

7

(2) Consolidated Statements of Operations and Conslidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Consolidated Statements of Operations)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

68,635

60,493

Cost of sales

46,825

41,726

Gross profit

21,810

18,766

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,214

10,843

Operating income

9,595

7,923

Non-operating income:

Interest income

92

40

Dividend income

20

18

Subsidy income

31

90

Other

54

57

Total non-operating income

198

206

Non-operating expenses:

Interest expense

99

75

Equity in losses of affiliate

147

123

Loss on foreign exchange

606

446

Depreciation of inactive noncurrent assets

50

48

Other

44

64

Total non-operating expenses

948

758

Ordinary income

8,846

7,371

Extraordinary gains:

Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment

1

2

Gain on sales of investment securites

16

-

Total extraordinary gains

18

2

Extraordinary losses:

Loss on disposal and sales of property, plant and equipment

57

31

Loss by COVID-19

-

1,243

Anti-monopoly Act related loss

184

-

Other

8

239

Total extraordinary losses

250

1,513

Income before income taxes

8,613

5,860

Income taxes - current

1,025

932

Income taxes - deferred

437

386

Total income taxes

1,462

1,318

Net income

7,151

4,541

Net income attributable to owners of parent company

7,151

4,541

8

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net income

7,151

4,541

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities

(161)

336

Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

3

62

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,755)

194

Remeasurement of defined benefit plans

10

2

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,903)

597

Comprehensive income

3,247

5,138

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders

3,247

5,138

9

(3) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) No relevant items to report.

(Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) No relevant items to report.

3. Supplementary Information

  1. Net Sales by Product Classification

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Increase/

Product classification

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

(Decrease)

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Amount

%

[%]

[%]

Capacitors

43,338

63.1

40,075

66.2

(3,263)

(7.5)

Ferrite and applied products

8,633

12.6

7,928

13.1

(705)

(8.2)

Integrated modules & devices

12,523

18.2

9,075

15.0

(3,448)

(27.5)

Others

4,139

6.0

3,413

5.6

(725)

(17.5)

Total

68,635

100.0

60,493

100.0

(8,142)

(11.9)

Note: The aforementioned amounts are exclusive of consumption and related taxes.

10

Disclaimer

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 05:56:01 UTC
