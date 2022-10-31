Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6976   JP3452000007

TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD

(6976)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:06 2022-10-31 am EDT
4060.00 JPY   +3.70%
12:09aTaiyo Yuden : Integrated report 2022(7992kb)
PU
10/20Taiyo Yuden : Corporate Governance Report(768KB)
PU
09/29TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiyo Yuden : INTEGRATED REPORT 2022(7992KB)

10/31/2022 | 12:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

INTEGRATED

R E P O R T

2022

Stronger and more socially

aware through

the wonders of science

2 TAIYO YUDEN INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

CONTENTS

4 TAIYO YUDEN's Mission

6 Our Profile

Section 1

9

Mission, Management Philosophy, Vision

VALUE CREATION

10

History of Value Creation

12

TAIYO YUDEN's Value Provision

STORY

14

Business Activities that Provide Value

16

Materiality

18

Medium-term Management Plan 2025 (FY2021-FY2025)

20

Financial and Non-financial Highlights

22

Message from the President

28

Message from the Officer in charge of Finance

Section 2

32

Smart Product Development System

STRATEGIES FOR THE

34

Market Environment and Business Development

36

Value Creation Model

CREATION OF VALUE

38

At a Glance

40

Feature 1: Product-driven Advances in Digital Transformation (DX)

44

Feature 2: Solutions to Solve Social Issues

TAIYO YUDEN INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

3

On the Publication of the Integrated Report 2022

TAIYO YUDEN began its five-yearmedium-term management plan 2025 in FY2021. This report focuses on our efforts under the plan which aim to enhance our corporate value by increasing both our economic and social value. We have sought to provide easy-to-understand explanations on these so that even first-time readers may understand TAIYO YUD- EN's value creation. On top of this, we have worked to expand the content of the report, working to enhance the quantitative and qualitative information listed on ESG in particular based on feedback we have received through dialogue with our stakeholders.

In preparing the report, the President, the officer in charge of corporate planning, other members of management and each division collaborated to ensure that a proper process was followed. We hope that reading this report will help provide you with a better understanding of the TAIYO YUDEN Group.

We will continue to place value on the dialogue we have with our stakeholders and strive to enhance both our information disclosure and transparency. We appreciate any candid feedback you may have.

October 2022

Katsuya Sase

Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer,

Chief of Management Planning Headquarters

Departments involved in the publication of the Integrated Report 2022 (in alphabetical order)

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Accounting Department, General Affairs Department, Human Resources Department, Intellectual Property Department, Legal Department, Management Information System Department, President's Office, Procurement Management Department, Public Relations Department, Research and Development Laboratory, and Sustainability Development Department

46 R&D

Section 3

52

Roundtable Discussion with the Outside Directors

FOUNDATION

-Striving to Further TAIYO YUDEN's Governance in Step with Its Growth

56

(G)Corporate Governance

UNDERPINNING

62

Compliance and Risk Management

VALUE CREATION

64

Executives

66

Sustainability / (E)Environment Activities

68

Efforts to Address Climate Change

73

Efficiently Using Resources and Helping to Build a Recycling-Based Society

74

(S)Social Activities

76

Human Resources Strategy

81

External Evaluation

Data Section

82

11-year Financial and Non-financial Summary

84

Financial Review

Scope of Report

This report covers (as of March 31, 2022) 32 companies, comprising TAIYO YUDEN, 11 domestic subsidiaries and 21 overseas subsidiaries.

Reference Guidelines

For editing purposes, reference was made to the International Integrated Reporting Framework recommended by the IFRS Foundation and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation provided by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. For ESG-related information, we referred to the Ministry of the Environment's Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 version). We also used the GRI Standards as a reference guideline.

Our GRI Standard Table

can be viewed on our website:

https://www.yuden.co.jp/or/company/sustainability/misc/GRI/

Notes

  • In this report, the fiscal year will be displayed as follows. Example: April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022
    FY 2021 or fiscal year ended March 2022
  • The figures in this report omit amounts less than hundred million yen and 1 million yen and displays it.
  • The English-language version of this report is based on the Japanese-language version. With the exception of the financial statements, all figures presented have been rounded down to the nearest appropriate unit. As a result, there are cases when a presented figure differs slightly from the equivalent figure in the financial statements.
  • The contents of this report are correct as of June 29, 2022.

Disclaimer

This report is intended to provide information about the business performance and strategies of the TAIYO YUDEN Group. It is not intended as an inducement to purchase or sell stock in TAIYO YUDEN. Statements in this report that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements based on the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of TAIYO YUDEN Group management. As these beliefs, estimates and expectations are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assump- tions, actual results may differ materially. TAIYO YUDEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and shall in no event be liable for any damages arising out of the use or interpretation of this material. Please refrain from copying or disseminating this material without the prior consent of TAIYO YUDEN.

86

Consolidated Financial Statements

94

ESG Data

96

Corporate Data

97

Stock Information

For details on TAIYO YUDEN's financial and non-financial information, please visit our website at:

Investor Relations

Sustainability

https://www.yuden.co.jp/or/ir/

https://www.yuden.co.jp/or/company/sustainability/

4 TAIYO YUDEN INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

TAIYO YUDEN's Mission

Stronger and more socially aware through

the wonders of science

TAIYO YUDEN's electronic components are critical in the manufacturing of various pieces of electronic equipment. Our products support the evolution of electronics technology that is indispensable for people's safe, secure, comfortable, and convenient lives.

In order to create, advance, and deliver these small but important electronic components to every corner of society, we are seeking to broaden and increase the depth of new knowledge while pursuing the sophistication of our technologies and skills.

Meanwhile, the strengths that we have accumulated throughout our history have generated incidental discoveries and inspirational encounters, which opened the door to unexpected future of innovative solutions and expansion into new areas of scientific advancement.

The foundation of this process is "the wonders of science," which is the source of TAIYO YUDEN's corporate value enhancement.

As a company that continues to grow, we will create greater economic value.

As a company that contributes to the realization of a better society, we will continue to enhance social value.

As a member of society, our constant and enduring aspiration is to fulfill this mission.

TAIYO YUDEN INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

5

6 TAIYO YUDEN INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

Our Profile

We are a global manufacturer of electronic components that develops and manufactures products indispensable to people's lives

TAIYO YUDEN develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components for use in a range of electronic equipment that are essential to people's lives, including smartphones and other communication equipment, automobiles, and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment. The Company boasts advanced technological capabilities, continuing to produce the world's smallest MLCC, and supplies its products globally.

9%

Overseas Sales

24%

Sales Composition

Ratio

16%

by Market Sector

90.2%

Industrial

Net sales

IT infrastructure/

¥ 349.6

equipment

Ratio of Overseas

Automotive

Production

billion

Communication

67.5%

22%

equipment

Information

29%

equipment

Consumer products

Sales Composition Ratio by Region

China

Other

countries and

36.2

regions

%

54.0

%

Japan

9.8%

TAIYO YUDEN INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

7

Multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC)

Reference:

No. of MLCCs used in electronic

equipment

Global market share

(As of December 2021 (According to in-house research))

No.3

Per smartphone*

(As of December 2021 (According to in-house research))

Approx.1,300

*High-end model

Per electric vehicle

Mass production of the

Approx.10,000

world's smallest MLCC

0.25×0.125mm

FY2017

FY2021

20.2 billion

68.2billion

Operating (8.3%)

(19.5%)

income

Operating margin is shown in parentheses.

GHG absolute

Accident frequency

Rate of newly

emissions reduction

rate*

recruited

rate

female graduates

(Compared to FY2020)

0.10

38%

-5.2%

(FY2021)

(FY2021)

(As of April 1, 2022)

*The accident frequency rate is the number of fatalities

and injuries caused by work-related accidents per

one million actual working hours and represents the

frequency of accidents. The average for the Japanese

manufacturing industry for FY2021 was 1.31

(FY2021)

8

Section

1

Rutilcon, barium titanate tubular ceramic capacitors

VALUE CREATION STORY

Since its inception in 1950, TAIYO YUDEN has been engaged in the Electronic Components Business, focusing primarily on capacitors. By constantly taking on new challenges and leveraging its long-honed core technologies, the Company has not only made lifestyles more convenient, but has also contributed to the discovery of solutions to various social issues.

Founder

Hikohachi Sato

Hikohachi Sato, the founder of TAIYO YUDEN, worked as a researcher in ceramic materials before the second world war. Following the belief that 'product commercialization should start from the development of materials,' Mr. Sato launched TAIYO YUDEN to develop and commercialize titanium-oxide porcelain capacitors in 1950.

He also believed that affection for others was the most valuable thing a person could have. The Company's management philosophy has three major components, all of which are designed to improve the social nature of the Company and contribute to cultural development by creating an environment in which employees and their families can live their lives in happiness and prosperity.

The beliefs and philosophy of Mr. Sato live on as the underlying spirit of TAIYO YUDEN.

STRATEGIES FOR THE

FOUNDATION UNDERPINNING

VALUE CREATION STORY

CREATION OF VALUE

VALUE CREATION

Data Section

9

Mission

Stronger and more socially aware through the wonders of science

Management Philosophy

Employee well-being

Betterment of local communities

Responsibility to provide returns to shareholders

Vision

To be an excellent company that enjoys the trust

and highest regard from all stakeholders

Smart products

Smart design

High quality

Low power

Downsizing

Abolishing

use of toxic

consumption

substances

Smart production processes

Following

More

Reuse and

Minimizing

Safety first

efficient use

100% yields

rules

recycle

emissions

of energy

Systems

OHSMS

ISO9001

IATF16949

ISO14001

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 04:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD
12:09aTaiyo Yuden : Integrated report 2022(7992kb)
PU
10/20Taiyo Yuden : Corporate Governance Report(768KB)
PU
09/29TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/19Taiyo Yuden : Summary of Q&A for the Earnings Release Conference for the 1st Quarter(130KB..
PU
08/05UBS Adjusts Taiyo Yuden's Price Target to 7,100 Yen From 7,800 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/04Nikkei 225 Up 0.7% on Wall Street Cues, Tech Issues, Softer Yen
MT
08/04Taiyo Yuden Posts Lower Fiscal Q1 Profit, Net Sales on Higher Income Tax, Trade Disrupt..
MT
08/03Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 1st Quarter with notes(756KB)
PU
08/03Taiyo Yuden : Earnings Release Conference for the 1st Quarter(1581KB)
PU
08/03Taiyo Yuden : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Und..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 360 B 2 439 M 2 439 M
Net income 2023 49 143 M 333 M 333 M
Net cash 2023 43 449 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,99x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 488 B 3 307 M 3 307 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 22 312
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 915,00 JPY
Average target price 5 697,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shoichi Tosaka President & Representative Director
Tomomitsu Fukuda Director, Head-Public Relations & Accounting
Masashi Hiraiwa Independent Outside Director
Emiko Hamada Independent Outside Director
Seiichi Koike Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD-40.86%3 307
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-23.98%39 228
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-22.65%30 235
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-26.73%7 939
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-28.25%5 173
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-5.38%4 958