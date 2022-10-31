Taiyo Yuden : INTEGRATED REPORT 2022(7992KB)

TAIYO YUDEN INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 3

On the Publication of the Integrated Report 2022

TAIYO YUDEN began its five-yearmedium-term management plan 2025 in FY2021. This report focuses on our efforts under the plan which aim to enhance our corporate value by increasing both our economic and social value. We have sought to provide easy-to-understand explanations on these so that even first-time readers may understand TAIYO YUD- EN's value creation. On top of this, we have worked to expand the content of the report, working to enhance the quantitative and qualitative information listed on ESG in particular based on feedback we have received through dialogue with our stakeholders.

In preparing the report, the President, the officer in charge of corporate planning, other members of management and each division collaborated to ensure that a proper process was followed. We hope that reading this report will help provide you with a better understanding of the TAIYO YUDEN Group.

We will continue to place value on the dialogue we have with our stakeholders and strive to enhance both our information disclosure and transparency. We appreciate any candid feedback you may have.

October 2022

Katsuya Sase

Director and Senior Executive Operating Officer,

Chief of Management Planning Headquarters

Departments involved in the publication of the Integrated Report 2022 (in alphabetical order)

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Accounting Department, General Affairs Department, Human Resources Department, Intellectual Property Department, Legal Department, Management Information System Department, President's Office, Procurement Management Department, Public Relations Department, Research and Development Laboratory, and Sustainability Development Department