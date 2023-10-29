TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

We are a global manufacturer of electronic components that develops and manufactures products indispensable to people's lives

TAIYO YUDEN develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components for use in a range of

electronic equipment that are essential to people's lives, including smartphones and

Multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC)

Global market share

No.3

(As of FY2022 (According to in-house research))

Mass production of the

world's smallest MLCC

(0.25×0.125mm)

other communication equipment, automobiles, and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment. The Company boasts advanced technological capabilities, continuing to produce the world's smallest MLCC, and supplies its products globally.

Reference: No. of MLCCs used in electronic equipment (As of December 2022 (According to in-house research))

Per smartphone*

Per electric vehicle

Approx.1,500

Approx.10,000

*High-end model

Operating profit

GHG absolute emissions

reduction rate (Compared to FY2020)

FY2017

FY2022

20.2 billion

31.9billion

-18.3%

(8.3%)

(10.0%)

(FY2022)

Operating margin is shown in parentheses.

Net sales

¥ 319.5billion

(FY2022)

Overseas sales ratio

89.7%

(FY2022)

Ratio of overseas production

64.7%

Sales composition ratio by region (FY2022)

Other

countries and

regions

53.7%

China

36.0%

Japan

10.3%

Accident frequency rate*

0.07

(FY2022)

*The accident frequency rate is the number of fatalities and injuries caused by work-related accidents per one million actual working hours and represents the frequency of accidents. The average for the Japanese manufacturing industry for FY2022 was 1.25

Rate of newly recruited female graduates

35%

(As of April 1, 2023)

(FY2022)

Sustainability

https://www.yuden.co.jp/or/company/

sustainability/

Comprehensive nature

Since its founding in 1950, TAIYO YUDEN has been engaged in the Electronic

Components Business, focusing primarily on capacitors.

By constantly taking on new challenges and leveraging its long-honed core technologies, the Company has not only made lifestyles more convenient, but has also contributed to the discovery of solutions to various social issues.

Stronger and more socially aware through the

wonders of science

TAIYO YUDEN's electronic components are critical in the manufacturing of various pieces of electronic equip- ment. Our products support the evolution of electronics technology that is indispensable for people's safe, secure, comfortable, and convenient lives.

In order to create, advance, and deliver these small but important electronic components to every corner of society, we are seeking to broaden and increase the depth of new knowledge while pursuing the sophistication of our technologies and skills. Meanwhile, the strengths that we have accumulated throughout our history have generated incidental discoveries and inspirational encounters, which opened the door to unexpected future of innovative solutions and expansion into new areas of scientific advancement. The foundation of this process is "the wonders of science," which is the source of TAIYO YUDEN's corporate value enhancement.

We will provide electronic components to the world and create greater economic value. As a company that contributes to the realization of a better society, we will continue to enhance social value. As a member of society, our constant and enduring aspiration is to fulfill this mission.

The Mission of TAIYO YUDEN

Management Philosophy of TAIYO YUDEN

Employee well-being

Betterment of local communities

Responsibility to provide returns to shareholders

Hikohachi Sato, the founder of TAIYO YUDEN, worked as a researcher in ceramic materials before the second world war. Following the belief that 'product commercialization should start from the development of materials,' Mr. Sato launched TAIYO YUDEN to develop and commercialize titanium-oxide porcelain capacitors in 1950.

He also believed that affection for others was the most valuable thing a person could have. The Company's management philosophy has three major compo-

nents, all of which are designed to improve the social nature of the Company and contribute to cultural development by creating an environment in which employees and their families can live their lives in happiness and prosperity.

Mission

Stronger and more socially

aware through the wonders of science

Management

Philosophy

Through the power of the wonders of science, support the evolution of the electronics technologies which are essential for safe, secure, comfortable, and convenient lives

The Values of TAIYO YUDEN

Employee well-being Betterment of local communities

Responsibility to provide returns to shareholders

Realization of the Management Philosophy

The beliefs and philosophy of Mr. Sato live on as the underlying

spirit of TAIYO YUDEN.

Founder Hikohachi Sato

Vision

Strategy

System and Action Guidelines

To be an excellent company that enjoys the trust and highest regard from all stakeholders

Medium-term Management Plan

Aim for greater corporate value through both economic value and social value

Daily Standards of Conduct for

Strategy Execution

Management systems such as

ISO, IATF, etc., the CSR Code of

Conduct, etc.

History of Value Creation

Changing with the times,

we have continuously met the needs of society

TAIYO YUDEN has since its founding provided to companies around the world a variety of electronics components, including inductors and communication devices, with a focus in particular on multilayer ceramic capacitors, the Company's mainstay product. This in turn has served to meet the needs of society while creating value.

1980s

Portable CD players, car phones and other devices make their appearance

-2010

Increased use of home video games, mobile phones, PCs and other devices

IT-related product demand rises while international specialization advances

2011-

Use of smartphones and tablets surges while trend toward the electrification of automobiles accelerates

Smartphones, tablets and other devices become more functional, compact and thinning

(Billions of yen)

400.0

1950s

1960s

Transistor radios make their

Production of TVs, transistor

radios and other items expands

appearance

as export products

Increased use of radios,

Overseas demand rises

TVs and other electronic

equipment

Net Sales

Founding

1950

1960

1970

The Value Provided by TAIYO YUDEN

1970s

Increased use of home-use video tape recorders (VTR), audio equipment and other items

Energy conservation, power saving

1980

Electronic devices become increasingly compact and lightweight

Overseas Sales Ratio

FY2000

62.0

%

19902000

FY2010

77.1

%

2010

300.0

FY2022

Net Sales

¥319.5 billion 200.0

Overseas

Sales Ratio

89.7%

100.0

FY2020

90.3

%

0

2020

Sept. 1950

Sales of Rutilcon, barium titanate tubular ceramic capacitors, began

Sept. 1954

Production of Ferrit Cores, small ferrite cores, began

Sept. 1964

Established the technical research laboratory

May 1967

Established our first overseas subsidiary TAIWAN TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. in Taipei

TAIWAN TAIYO YUDEN at the time of establishment

Mar. 1970

Listed on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 1973, moved to the First Section

July 1976

The world's first commercialization of axial leaded ceramic capacitors began

Oct. 1977

Developed world's first tubular chip type ceramic capacitors

July 1984

The world's first commercialization of nickel electrode high-capacitance multilayer ceramic capacitors began

[3216] type and [3225] type

Sept. 1988

Announced the release of the world's first recordable CD-R compact disks

DVD-R,BD-R,CD-R

1999-2000

Established four production bases abroad simultaneously

TAIYO YUDEN (SARAWAK)

Apr. 2001

Acquired the world's first Blue- tooth® standard version 1.1 qualification for Bluetooth® full modules

Mar. 2010

TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co., Ltd. became a subsidiary

Apr. 2018

ELNA CO., LTD. became a subsidiary

May 2018

Developed the world's first multilayer ceramic capacitors with a capacitance of 1,000μF

4532 size (4.5mm×3.2mm) with 1,000μF capacitance

Mar. 2020

The world's first commercialization of automotive multilayer metal power inductors

Multilayer metal power inductor "MCOILTM MC Series" (1.6mm×0.8mm×1.0mm, 0.47μH)

TAIYO YUDEN's Value Provision

TAIYO YUDEN is expanding the scope in which it provides value toward the creation of a prosperous society

TAIYO YUDEN's products are used across a wide range of fields. For example, our multilayer ceramic capacitors, a mainstay product, are used in products which are present all around us in our daily lives such as smartphones, PCs, tablet devices, TVs, game consoles, etc. In recent years, vehicle computerization and electrification of products have further expanded the scope in which we provide value toward the creation of a prosperous society.

TAIYO YUDEN Main Products

p.38 At a Glance

Sales Composition by Market Sector

(FY2022)

Others

Capacitors

65%

8%

TAIYO YUDEN offers aluminum electrolytic capacitors

Capacitors are used in a wide variety of electronic

that are optimal for mounting on increasingly electroni-

equipment to temporarily store electricity and remove

cized automobiles as well as various types of power

electronic noise. TAIYO YUDEN excels in producing

storage devices.

leading-edge,highly-reliable multilayer ceramic capaci-

tors which are best suited to cutting-edge electronic

devices including smartphones and automobiles, and

large numbers of multilayer ceramic capacitors are

loaded into such devices.

Integrated Modules

10%

17%

& Devices

Inductors

The Integrated Modules & Devices classification's main

Inductors are used in electronic equipment power and

products are FBAR/SAW devices for mobile communica-

high-frequency circuits for blocking alternating current

tions, which are used primarily in smartphones to enable

while allowing direct current to pass through.

high-speed and high-quality data communications.

CASE

Contributing to a New Era in

Motorization

The advancement of four megatrends in the mobility revolution, or CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared

  • Service, and Electric) is likely to propel strong growth in autonomous driving vehicles and electric vehicles. We also expect it to drive a continued expansion in demand for electronic control units (ECUs) which are critical for vehicle computerization and electrification and electronic components.

5G/6G

Responding to the Rapid

Increase in Data Transmission

Volume

Fifth generation mobile communications (5G) services commenced in 2018. Their applications are expected to extend not only to smartphones but also to a variety of IoT devices and remote controlled robots, resulting in the rapid development of information-based infra- structure, including 5G base stations and servers. The 6G system, which is beyond the 5G system, is forecast to increase data traffic even further.

Automobiles

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Meter clusters Electronic control units

IT infrastructure / Industrial equipment

Base station communication equipment

Servers Security cameras

Communication equipment

Smartphones

Information equipment

Tablet devices

PCs

HDD/SSD

Consumer products

TVs

Game consoles

Smart watches

Sales Composition by Market Sector

(FY2022)

28%

24%

25%

15%

8%

Business Activities that Provide Value

TAIYO YUDEN supports a society which "connects" people and things

"Connecting" people and things creates new value, bringing constant changes to society. TAIYO YUDEN's mainstay electronic components and the solutions they deliver continue to support all "connections" in life and help build a prosperous society.

Development

of 5G/6G

Reduction of the

services

management work

for rivers and

Disaster

waterways with the

High quality

River Water Level

readiness

wireless

Monitoring System

communication

IoT

Society connected

by IoT and

sensing

Value creation through products

p.38 At a Glance

Value creation through solutions

ADAS and

other vehicle

advances

Visualization of the

Contribution to zero

location information

for people and

energy consumption

things inside the

and CO2 emissions

Smart factory

plants with the

Zero carbon

and healthy lifespan

productivity

soliot™ IoT Engine

society with smart

extension with the

improvements

Location Detection

Regenerative Electric

mobility services

System

Assist System

Financial

Intellectual

Manufacturing

capital

capital

capital

Advances financial strategies

Contributes to the evolution

Establishes high efficiency

that support sustainable

of electronics technology

production and stable supply

growth

through R&D

systems

Virtual space

Efficient

maintenance of

bridges and roads is

Efficient social

feasible with the

Bridge Monitoring

infrastructure

System

development

Increasing

xEV

Human

Social/related

Natural

capital

capital

capital

Trains innovative talent who

Strengthens mutual trust

Contributes to achieving a

will generate new value

with stakeholders

sustainable recycling society

Materiality

In order to achieve its mission of "stronger and more socially aware through the wonders of science," TAIYO YUDEN has designated the most important issues it faces as "materiality," or "key issues." In our

medium-term management plan 2025, which began in FY2021, we drew up priority measures and KPIs linked to key issues for both economic and social value, and we are in the process of carrying them out.

Materiality (Key Issues)

Identification Process

Step

Establish mission and reaffirm

1

management philosophy and vision

TAIYO YUDEN celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2020. To mark this occasion, it established a new mission of "stronger and more socially aware through the wonders of science," which is to be pursued unchanged and perpetually to become a centennial company. In addition, we reaffirmed our management philosophy, which is our value, and our vision.

Step

Extract issues and initiatives relating

2

to economic and social values

During the discussions in Step 1, we recognized that increasing corporate value perpetually requires increasing not only economic value but also social value. In the process of formulating medium-term management plan 2025, we reviewed and extracted issues and initiatives related to economic and social values that we had been aware of.

Gauge the demands and

Set priority order and extract

Step

Step

Step

Approve materiality

3

expectations of stakeholders

4

issues as materiality

5

Based on the details outlined through Step 3 (issues

We engaged (held constructive dialogue) with sharehold-

We identified a set of issues as materiality in the

ers, investors, customers, business partners, employees,

extracted, demands and expectations for TAIYO YUDEN,

course of the numerous discussions among

and other stakeholders to gauge their demands and

extent of feasible contribution, degree of relevance to

management. Materiality was then approved by

expectations for TAIYO YUDEN and the extent to which

the business, etc.), we extracted issues that the Com-

the Board of Directors and announced.

we can make a contribution.

pany should continue to prioritize.

Materiality and Priority Measures

Category

Materiality (Key Issues)

SDGs Targets

Medium-term Management Plan 2025

Medium-term

Management Plan 2025 KPIs

Example Initiatives in FY2022

Related Pages

Priority Measures

Item

Target

FY2022 Actual

• Product Strategy

Initiatives for the development and stable supply of high-quality smart products that reduce environmental impact

Further grow the MLCC business and strengthen

• Capacitors: Strengthened the product appeal of high-reliability MLCCs and shifted to large shaped products

p.38 At a Glance

inductor and communication device products to

• Inductors: Expanded our lineup of power inductors and improved our item mix

turn them into core businesses

• Communications devices: Development of next-generation products for use in 5G mobile communications

Strengthen core technologies to

Goal 7:

• Market Strategy

Net sales

480.0 billion yen

319.5 billion yen

• Expanded our supply capacity through production capacity increase, and expanded sales in the high added value

p.18 Medium-term

Increase the proportion of sales in focus markets,

make our core business grow

Affordable and

primarily automotive and IT infrastructure/industrial

zone for automobiles and IT infrastructure/Industrial equipment

Management Plan

Clean Energy

Operating margin

15% or higher

10.0%

• Expanded the proportion of sales in focus markets to 52%

2025

Economic Value

equipment, to 50%

Goal 9:

ROE

15% or higher

7.5%

• Financial Strategy

• Constructed and completed a MLCC materials building at the Yawatabara Plant

Industry,

ROIC

10% or higher

5.9%

Innovation and

Continuously expand production capacity to meet

• Constructed new plants to increase MLCC production capacity in China and Malaysia

-

Infrastructure

increase in demand for electronic components

• Increased MLCC production capacity by 10-15% compared to the previous year

Create solutions to solve social

• River water level monitoring system: Commenced provision of the services to local governments and participated in

-

the one-coin flood sensor demonstration experiment of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

-

issues

• Won the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's FY2023 Bicycle Use Promotion Achievers Award for

the regenerative electric assist system

Goal 6:

GHG emissions

• Improved energy-efficiency for production and infrastructural equipment and expanded introduction of renewable

Clean Water and

Strengthen measures to address

(FY2030)

energy

Sanitation

*Absolute amount,

42% reduction

18.3% reduction

• Increased information disclosure in line with TCFD (Safety & Environmental Report 2023, Integrated Report 2023,

climate change

Goal 12:

compared with

etc.)

p.67

FY2020

• Certified as an A List company, the highest evaluation, by international environmental not-for-profit organization CDP

(E) Environment

Responsible

Environmental

Consumption and

Activities

Production

Use resources effectively and

Goal 13:

Waste

10% reduction

12.6% increase

• Reduced waste at production bases through revisions to production methods

Climate Action

contribute to create recycling society

Water usage

10% reduction

4.5% reduction

• Reduced water consumption at production bases through optimization of facilities that supply water

*Basic unit, compared with FY2020

Incidence rate of

< 0.016

0.015

• Promoted health and safety activities for each of the 5Ms of man, machine, method, material, and measurement

p.77 Social

• Accelerate our efforts with numerical targets to

injuries and illness

based on the medium-term occupational health and safety targets (FY2022 to FY2025)

Achieve health-oriented manage-

< 0.08

0.07

Activities

improve our social value

Accident frequency rate

• Verified the risks of all work handling heavy objects, and revised and strengthened measures to reduce the risks

ment and work style reforms at

Goal 3:

• Increased management training, harassment training, etc.

safety first workplace

Good Health and

Work engagement

2.5 or higher

2.28

Well-being

• Officially introduced the work-from-home system in normal times

Goal 5:

• Promoted initiatives for each of the Focus 5 health indicators of diet, non-smoking, exercise, sleep, and stress

Social

(S) Social

Gender Equality

Rate of newly recruited

30% or higher

35%*

• Hosted company information sessions and 1-day work experiences for women

Value

female graduates

• Participated in recruitment events for female students

p.81 Human

Goal 8:

• Added a KPI (female manager ratio of 10% or higher by FY2030)

Train and develop human resources

Resources Strategy

Decent Work and

Female manager

• Newly established the Diversity Development Section (Its systems were strengthened as the Diversity Development

based on the diversity policy

Economic Growth

10% or higher

4.2%*

Department in FY2023)

ratio

• Implemented diversity training (for the top executives and the management section general managers)

(FY2030)

• In partnership with labor unions, hosted workshops related to the promotion of women's participation and advance-

ment in the workplace

• Carried out Evaluation of Board of Directors' Effectiveness using external evaluation organization

p.56 Governance

Improve management quality to

• Made lists of laws/regulations and risks by organizational unit, and drafted and implemented mitigation measures

Goal 11:

• Regularly held meetings of the Information Security Committee to deliberate on the companywide security policy and

support business growth

Sustainable Cities

important measures and to share incidents

(G) Governance

and Communities

-

-

-

-

• Strengthened information security (including implementation of suspicious email drills, introduction of information

p.63 Compliance

Goal 16:

leakage prevention tools, etc.)

and Risk

Peace, Justice,

• Revised and improved the Group Business Continuity Provisions synchronized with the amendment of the Risk Manage-

Management

and Strong

Establish and evolve BCM for

ment Manual

Institutions

• As measures to combat COVID-19, in the first half of the year continuously held meetings of the BCP Committee and in the

disaster and infectious disease

second half of the year when stabilization of the situation was confirmed stopped holding the regular meetings

• Started offering a priority telephone for times of disaster at each base inside Japan

*As of April 1, 2023

Medium-term Management Plan 2025 (FY2021-FY2025)

Trends and Targets of the KPIs

Economic value indicators

(Billions of yen)

(%)

500.0

25

Net sales (left scale)

Operating margin (right scale)

400.0

Return on Equity (ROE) (right scale)

20

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (right scale)

300.0

15

Net sales

¥480.0 billion

200.0

Operating

10

margin

15% or higher

Social value indicators

GHG emissions

Target for FY2030

Reduce absolute amount by 42%

(on a single-year basis (4.2)% equivalent)

(%)

0

−5.2

−18.3

FY

2020

2021

2022

Waste, Water usage

Target for FY2025

Reduce by 10% (basic unit)

(on a single-year basis (2.0)% equivalent)

(%)

12.6

0

−3.8

−4.5

−17.2

FY

2020

2021

2022

 Waste

 Water usage

*Change basic unit from sales volume to production volume and retroactively change fiscal 2021 figures

Incidence rate of injuries and illness Accident frequency rate

Targets

Incidence rate <0.016

Accident frequency rate <0.08

  1. 0.18

0.14

0.08

0.08

0.10

0.07

0.04

0.035

0.028

0.015

0.008

0.015

0.021

0.015

FY

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

 Accident frequency rate

 Incidence rate

ROE

15% or higher

100.0

ROIC

5

10% or higher

0.0

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

2025 (FY)

Target

Medium-term

Medium-term Targets

Medium-term

Medium-term Management Plan 2025

Management Plan

Management Plan

Work engagement

Target

2.5 or higher

2.28

2.27

2.25

FY

2020

2021

2022

Rate of newly recruited female graduates*

Target

30% or higher

(%)

43

36

38

35

33

29

28

FY 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

*As of April 1

Female manager ratio*

Target for FY2030

10% or higher

(%)

4.2

3.7

2.5

2.4

1.4

1.8

1.1

FY

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

*As of April 1

Net sales

Net sales

Net sales

[Economic Value]

¥250.0 billion

¥300.0 billion

¥300.0 billion

Net sales

Operating margin

Medium-term Management Plan 2025: Progress and Issues

Operating profit

Operating margin

Operating margin

¥480.0 billion

15% or higher

KPIs

¥20.0 billion

10% or higher*

15% or higher*

ROE

ROIC

ROE

ROE

ROE

15% or higher

10% or higher

8%

10% or higher

10% or higher

[Social Value]

*Reduced from 13% at the

*Increased from 10% at the

For further information about our KPIs,

start of FY2017

start of FY2019

please see

p.19 Medium-term Management

Plan 2025: Social value indicators

Structural

reforms

Increase number of super-high-end

Increase proportion of sales

accounted for by super-high-end

products

products to more than 50%

Increase proportion of sales

Increase proportion of

Increase proportion of

Increase proportion of sales accounted for by focus markets to 50%

accounted for by focus markets to

sales accounted for by focus

sales accounted for by

(25% automotive + 25%

IT infrastructure/industrial equipment)

15%

markets to more than 30%

focus markets to 38%

Measures

Transform to business model with profitable business structure

Develop solutions to social issues

(smiling curves in manufacturing and providing solutions)

Control capital investments

Shift to more aggressive invest-

Increase scale of capital invest-

Continue to strengthen production capacity (five-year total

(three-year total of approx. ¥60

ments (three-year total of approx.

ments (three-year total of approx.

of approx. ¥300 billion)

billion)

¥100 billion)

¥130 billion)

"smart.E" productivity enhancement activities

Turn ELNA CO., LTD. into a subsidiary

In the medium-term management plan 2025 (FY2021 to FY2025), we defined the automotive market and the IT infra- structure/industrial equipment market-two markets for which stable growth can be anticipated-as "focus markets" and while working to increase sales centered on these markets, we are aiming to enhance corporate value through the combination of economic and social value.

For economic value, we have set KPIs for net sales, operating margin, ROE, and ROIC. For social value, we have set KPIs for GHG emissions, waste volumes, water usage, workplace safety, diversity, etc. We are also advancing a capital investments plan of ¥300.0 billion over the five years from FY2021, the first fiscal year of the plan. We will use this money to strengthen our production capacity in readiness for future increases in demand centered on demand for automobiles and to make more proactive capital investments in environmental measures and IT facilities.

In FY2021 against the backdrop of favorable market conditions we exceeded our final targets for the three KPIs of operating margin, ROE, and ROIC whereas in FY2022 the demand environment for electronic components went into decline and each of the KPIs deteriorated. It is anticipated that the market conditions will gradually recover in FY2023 and we are continuing to carry out business activities for achieving the targets of

the final fiscal year of the medium-term management Plan 2025. The sales composition ratio of the "focus markets" in

FY2022 was 52% as a result of the increased demand in the automotive market and the slowdown in demand in other markets. It is thought that going forward the sales composition ratio will change due to the demand trends in each market, and we will operate well-balanced businesses which can exercise the strengths of TAIYO YUDEN.

Further, of the KPIs concerning social value, we have

achieved our targets for incidence rate of injuries and illness, accident frequency rate, and rate of newly recruited female graduates. Going forward we will aim for continuous achievement of the targets. Regarding the other indicators, waste volumes and water usage deteriorated from the previous fiscal year, while on the other hand GHG emissions, work engage- ment, and the female manager ratio improved. We will continue to work toward achievement of the targets. Concerning GHG emissions, in response to the agreement of the target of 1.5°C in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), TAIYO YUDEN has also upwardly revised its targets and strengthened its initiatives in FY2022. As an initiative for GHG emissions reduction, the Yawatabara Plant materials building completed in March 2023 has realized significant energy savings and was able to acquire ZEB Ready certification.

