Materiality and Priority Measures

Category Materiality (Key Issues) SDGs Targets Medium-term Management Plan 2025 Medium-term Management Plan 2025 KPIs Example Initiatives in FY2022 Related Pages

Priority Measures Item Target FY2022 Actual

• Product Strategy Initiatives for the development and stable supply of high-quality smart products that reduce environmental impact

Further grow the MLCC business and strengthen • Capacitors: Strengthened the product appeal of high-reliability MLCCs and shifted to large shaped products p.38 At a Glance

inductor and communication device products to • Inductors: Expanded our lineup of power inductors and improved our item mix

turn them into core businesses • Communications devices: Development of next-generation products for use in 5G mobile communications

Strengthen core technologies to Goal 7: • Market Strategy Net sales 480.0 billion yen 319.5 billion yen • Expanded our supply capacity through production capacity increase, and expanded sales in the high added value p.18 Medium-term

Increase the proportion of sales in focus markets,

make our core business grow Affordable and primarily automotive and IT infrastructure/industrial zone for automobiles and IT infrastructure/Industrial equipment Management Plan

Clean Energy Operating margin 15% or higher 10.0% • Expanded the proportion of sales in focus markets to 52% 2025

Economic Value equipment, to 50%

Goal 9: ROE 15% or higher 7.5%

• Financial Strategy • Constructed and completed a MLCC materials building at the Yawatabara Plant

Industry, ROIC 10% or higher 5.9%

Innovation and Continuously expand production capacity to meet • Constructed new plants to increase MLCC production capacity in China and Malaysia -

Infrastructure increase in demand for electronic components • Increased MLCC production capacity by 10-15% compared to the previous year

Create solutions to solve social • River water level monitoring system: Commenced provision of the services to local governments and participated in

- the one-coin flood sensor demonstration experiment of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism -

issues • Won the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's FY2023 Bicycle Use Promotion Achievers Award for

the regenerative electric assist system

Goal 6: GHG emissions • Improved energy-efficiency for production and infrastructural equipment and expanded introduction of renewable

Clean Water and

Strengthen measures to address (FY2030) energy

Sanitation

*Absolute amount, 42% reduction 18.3% reduction • Increased information disclosure in line with TCFD (Safety & Environmental Report 2023, Integrated Report 2023,

climate change

Goal 12: compared with etc.) p.67

FY2020 • Certified as an A List company, the highest evaluation, by international environmental not-for-profit organization CDP

(E) Environment Responsible Environmental

Consumption and

Activities

Production

Use resources effectively and Goal 13: Waste 10% reduction 12.6% increase • Reduced waste at production bases through revisions to production methods

Climate Action

contribute to create recycling society Water usage 10% reduction 4.5% reduction • Reduced water consumption at production bases through optimization of facilities that supply water

*Basic unit, compared with FY2020

Incidence rate of < 0.016 0.015 • Promoted health and safety activities for each of the 5Ms of man, machine, method, material, and measurement p.77 Social

• Accelerate our efforts with numerical targets to injuries and illness based on the medium-term occupational health and safety targets (FY2022 to FY2025)

Achieve health-oriented manage- < 0.08 0.07 Activities

improve our social value Accident frequency rate • Verified the risks of all work handling heavy objects, and revised and strengthened measures to reduce the risks

ment and work style reforms at Goal 3:

• Increased management training, harassment training, etc.

safety first workplace Good Health and Work engagement 2.5 or higher 2.28

Well-being • Officially introduced the work-from-home system in normal times

Goal 5: • Promoted initiatives for each of the Focus 5 health indicators of diet, non-smoking, exercise, sleep, and stress

Social (S) Social Gender Equality Rate of newly recruited 30% or higher 35%* • Hosted company information sessions and 1-day work experiences for women

Value female graduates • Participated in recruitment events for female students p.81 Human

Goal 8: • Added a KPI (female manager ratio of 10% or higher by FY2030)

Train and develop human resources Resources Strategy

Decent Work and Female manager • Newly established the Diversity Development Section (Its systems were strengthened as the Diversity Development

based on the diversity policy Economic Growth

10% or higher 4.2%* Department in FY2023)

ratio

• Implemented diversity training (for the top executives and the management section general managers)

(FY2030)

• In partnership with labor unions, hosted workshops related to the promotion of women's participation and advance-

ment in the workplace

• Carried out Evaluation of Board of Directors' Effectiveness using external evaluation organization p.56 Governance

Improve management quality to • Made lists of laws/regulations and risks by organizational unit, and drafted and implemented mitigation measures

Goal 11: • Regularly held meetings of the Information Security Committee to deliberate on the companywide security policy and

support business growth

Sustainable Cities important measures and to share incidents

(G) Governance and Communities - - - - • Strengthened information security (including implementation of suspicious email drills, introduction of information p.63 Compliance

Goal 16: leakage prevention tools, etc.)

and Risk

Peace, Justice, • Revised and improved the Group Business Continuity Provisions synchronized with the amendment of the Risk Manage-

Management

and Strong

Establish and evolve BCM for ment Manual

Institutions

• As measures to combat COVID-19, in the first half of the year continuously held meetings of the BCP Committee and in the

disaster and infectious disease

second half of the year when stabilization of the situation was confirmed stopped holding the regular meetings