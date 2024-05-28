This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code: 6976) June 3, 2024

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Katsuya Sase

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

2-7-19, Kyobashi, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 83RD ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially notified of the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (the "Company").

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing (by mail), please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights so that your vote will arrive by 5:00 p.m., June 26, 2024 (Wednesday).

Date and Time: 2:00 p.m., June 27, 2024 (Thursday) (Reception desk opens at 1:30 p.m.)

Place:JP Tower Hall & Conference (KITTE 4th Floor) Hall, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo, Japan

Agenda of the Meeting

Matters to be reported

Details of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 83rd Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024), and results of the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

Matters to be resolved

Proposal No. 1: Dividends of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 4: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 5: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

Proposal No. 6: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 7: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 8: Determination of the Amount and Content of Stock Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and Non-executive Directors including Outside Directors)