(Securities Code: 6976) June 3, 2024

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Katsuya Sase

Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

2-7-19, Kyobashi, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 83RD ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially notified of the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (the "Company").

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing (by mail), please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights so that your vote will arrive by 5:00 p.m., June 26, 2024 (Wednesday).

Date and Time: 2:00 p.m., June 27, 2024 (Thursday) (Reception desk opens at 1:30 p.m.)

Place:JP Tower Hall & Conference (KITTE 4th Floor) Hall, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo, Japan

Agenda of the Meeting

Matters to be reported

Details of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 83rd Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024), and results of the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

Matters to be resolved

Proposal No. 1: Dividends of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 4: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 5: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

Proposal No. 6: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 7: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 8: Determination of the Amount and Content of Stock Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and Non-executive Directors including Outside Directors)

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1: Dividends of Surplus

The Company considers one of the most important issues for management to be the distribution of plentiful returns to its shareholders and strives to realize a steady increase of dividend.

It is proposed that the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review be ¥45 per share as follows.

Year-end dividend

  1. Type of dividend property: Cash
  2. Matters regarding the allocation of dividend property to shareholders and its total amount: ¥45 per share (common stock of the Company)
    Total amount: ¥5,608,219,005
  3. Effective date for dividends of surplus: June 28, 2024

For the basic policy regarding dividends of surplus, etc., refer to page 43.

[Reference]

About the Transition to a Company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee

The Company proposes to transition to a Company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee subject to the approval of Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation. Each of Proposal No. 2 through to Proposal No. 8 relate to this transition, and therefore, when making these proposals, we will explain the purpose of the transition to a Company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee and will also provide an overview of the transition.

Purpose of the Transition

Through the transition to a Company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, the Company intends to promote the delegation of authority to Executive Directors in relation to decisions on important matters of business execution, and to expedite and streamline such decisions, while strengthening the supervisory function by granting Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members (including a plurality of Outside Directors) the right to vote at meetings of the Board of Directors. In these ways, the Company aims to strengthen and enhance its corporate governance structure and internal control system, thereby further improving corporate value.

Governance Structure After the Transition

  • TM Meeting: Abbreviation of Top Management Meeting, which is a meeting body to discuss matters concerning personnel and organization

Overview of the Transition

Company with an Audit & Supervisory

Board (Current Structure)

Organizations

Subject to

Audit & Supervisory Board

Change

Appointment

Appointment of Directors and Audit &

Supervisory Board Members

Term of Office

Directors: 1 year

Audit & Supervisory Board Members:

4 years

Important

Decisions on the

Cannot be delegated to Directors

Execution of

Business

Directors (including 3 Outside Directors) :

Composition

7

Audit & Supervisory Board Members:

4 (including 2 Outside Audit &

Supervisory Board Members)

Directors (including Outside Directors)

¥500 million or less per year (including

Cash

¥40 million or less to Outside Directors)

Audit & Supervisory Board Members

¥8 million or less per month

Remunerati

Directors (excluding Non-executive

on for

Directors including Outside Directors)

directors

(and other

Stock

officers)

remuneration

Stock compensation-type stock options

¥200 million or less per year

The total number of share acquisition

rights (upper limit): 500 units

Up to 50,000 shares of the common

stock of the Company

Company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee (Structure After the Transition)

Audit & Supervisory Committee

Appointment Distinguishing Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and other Directors

Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members): 1 year

Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members: 2 years

With the exception of where prescribed by law, all or some may be delegated to Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Directors (including 5 Outside Directors): 10

Directors (excluding Directors who are

Audit & Supervisory Committee

Members):

7 (including 3 Outside Directors)

Directors who are Audit & Supervisory

Committee Members:

3 (including 2 Outside Directors)

Directors (excluding Directors who are

Audit & Supervisory Committee

Members):

Cash

¥500 million or less per year (including

¥40 million or less to Outside Directors)

Directors who are Audit & Supervisory

Committee Members

¥8 million or less per month

Directors (excluding Directors who are

Audit & Supervisory Committee

Members and Non-executive Directors

Stock

including Outside Directors)

Restricted stock remuneration by position

remuneration

¥50 million or less per year

Up to 12,500 shares of the common

stock of the Company

Performance-basedpost-delivery restricted

stock remuneration

¥150 million or less per year

Up to 37,500 shares of the common

stock of the Company

Applicable

Proposal

Proposal No. 2

Proposal No. 3

Proposal No. 4

Proposal No. 6

Proposal No. 7

Proposal No. 8

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reasons for the proposal

  1. Through the transition to a Company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, the Company intends to promote the delegation of authority to Executive Directors in relation to decisions on important matters of business execution, and to expedite and streamline such decisions, while strengthening the supervisory function by granting Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members (including a plurality of Outside Directors) the right to vote at meetings of the Board of Directors. In these ways, the Company aims to strengthen and enhance its corporate governance structure and internal control system, thereby further improving corporate value. Along with this transition, the Company will newly establish provisions regarding the Audit & Supervisory Committee and Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, delete the provisions regarding the Audit & Supervisory Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and newly establish the Supplementary Provisions as transitional measures accompanying the deletion of the provisions regarding the exemption of Audit & Supervisory Board Members from liability.
  2. For the convenience of shareholders who own shares less than one unit, the Company will introduce a system to allow for additional purchase of shares less than one unit as stipulated in Article 194 of the Companies Act, and will newly establish Article 9 (Rights Regarding Shares Less Than One Unit) and Article 10 (Additional Purchase of Shares Less Than One Unit) to clarify the rights that may be exercised with respect to shares less than one unit.
  3. In addition, the Company will make other necessary changes, such as deleting articles based on the former Commercial Code, changing the article numbers, adding and deleting article text, reorganizing wordings, and revising expressions.

2. Description of the amendment

The description of the amendments is as follows.

Please note that the amended Articles of Incorporation will become effective at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

(Underlined parts are to be amended.)

Current

Proposed amendment

CHAPTER I

CHAPTER I

GENERAL PROVISIONS

GENERAL PROVISIONS

(Trade Name)

(Trade Name)

Article 1

Article 1

The name of the Company shall be "TAIYO YUDEN

The name of the Company shall be "TAIYO YUDEN

Kabushiki Kaisha" and in English, "TAIYO YUDEN CO.,

Kabushiki Kaisha" and in English, "TAIYO YUDEN CO.,

LTD."

LTD." (Change in Japanese only; English unchanged)

(Purpose)

(Purpose)

Article 2

Article 2

The purpose of the Company is to conduct the following

The purpose of the Company is to conduct the following

business.

business. (Change in Japanese only; English unchanged)

1.-11. (Omitted)

1.-11. (Same as current)

(Location of Head Office)

(Location of Head Office)

Article 3

Article 3

The head office of the Company shall be located in Chuo-

The head office of the Company shall be located in Chuo-

ku, Tokyo.

ku, Tokyo. (Change in Japanese only; English unchanged)

(Organization)

(Organization)

Article 4

Article 4

The Company shall have the following organizations in

The Company shall have the following organizations in

addition to the General Meeting of Shareholders and

addition to the General Meeting of Shareholders and

Directors.

Directors.

(1) Board of Directors

(1) Board of Directors

Current

Proposed amendment

(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(2)

Audit & Supervisory Committee

(3)

Audit & Supervisory Board

(Delete)

(4)

Accounting Auditors

(3)

Accounting Auditors

Article 5 (Omitted)

Article 5 (Same as current)

CHAPTER II

CHAPTER II

SHARES

SHARES

(Total Number of Shares Authorized to be Issued)

(Total Number of Shares Authorized to be Issued)

Article 6

Article 6

The total number of shares authorized to be issued by the

The total number of shares authorized to be issued by the

Company shall be 300,000,000 shares.

Company shall be 300,000,000 shares. (Change in Japanese

only; English unchanged)

Articles 7−8 (Omitted)

Articles 7−8 (Same as current)

(New)

(Rights Regarding Shares Less Than One Unit)

Article 9

Shareholders of the Company may not exercise rights other

than those listed below with respect to shares less than one

unit they hold:

(1)

Rights listed in the items of Article 189, paragraph 2

of the Companies Act;

(2)

Right to make a demand under Article 166,

paragraph 1 of the Companies Act;

(3)

Right to receive an allotment of offered shares and

offered share acquisition rights in proportion to the

number of shares held by the shareholders; and

(4)

Right to make the request prescribed in the following

article.

(New)

(Additional Purchase of Shares Less Than One Unit)

Article 10

Shareholders of the Company may, pursuant to the Share

Handling Regulations, demand the sale of a number of

shares which, together with the number of shares less than

one unit they hold, constitute one share unit.

Articles 911(Omitted)

Articles 1113(Same as current)

CHAPTER III

CHAPTER III

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

(Convocation)

(Convocation)

Article 12

Article 14

1. An Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the

1.

An Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the

Company shall be convened within three (3) months

Company shall be convened within three (3) months

following the last day of each business year.

following the last day of each business year. (Change

in Japanese only; English unchanged)

2.

(Omitted)

2.

(Same as current)

Articles 1316(Omitted)

Articles 1518(Same as current)

CHAPTER IV

CHAPTER IV

DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(Number of Directors)

(Number of Directors)

Current

Proposed amendment

Article 17

Article 19

The number of Directors of the Company shall be ten (10)

1. The number of Directors (excluding Directors who

or less.

are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)of the

Company shall be ten (10) or less.

(New)

2. The number of Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members of the Company

shall be five (5) or less.

(Method of Election)

(Method of Election)

Article 18

Article 20

1. Directors shall be elected at the General Meeting of

1. Directors shall be elected at the General Meeting of

Shareholders.

Shareholders, distinguishing Directors who are Audit

& Supervisory Committee Members from other

Directors.

2.

(Omitted)

2.

(Same as current)

3.

(Omitted)

3.

(Same as current)

(New)

4. In accordance with the provisions of Article 329,

paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, in order to

prepare for a case when the number of Directors who

are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

stipulated by laws and regulations might be

insufficient, the Substitute Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members shall be appointed

at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

(New)

5. The effective term of the resolution for election of

Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member set forth in the preceding

paragraph shall expire at the beginning of the

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders relating

to the last business year that ends within two (2)

years after their election.

(Term of Office)

(Term of Office)

Article 19

Article 21

The term of office of Directors shall expire at the close of

1. The term of office of Directors (excluding Directors

the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders relating to

who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

the last business year that ends within one (1) year after

shall expire at the close of the Ordinary General

their election.

Meeting of Shareholders relating to the last business

year that ends within one (1) year after their election.

(New)

2. The term of office of Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members shall expire at the

close of the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders relating to the last business year that

ends within two (2) years after their election.

(New)

3. The term of office of a Director who is an Audit &

Supervisory Committee Member who is elected as

the substitute for a Director who is an Audit &

Supervisory Committee Member who retired before

the expiration of their term of office shall continue

until the time the term of office of the Director who

is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member who

retired from office is to expire.

(Representative Directors)

(Representative Directors)

Article 20

Article 22

The Company shall appoint the Representative Directors

The Company shall appoint the Representative Directors

by resolution of the Board of Directors.

from among Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit

& Supervisory Committee Members)by resolution of the

Board of Directors.

Current

Proposed amendment

(Convener and Chairperson of the Board of Directors

(Convener and Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Meeting)

Meeting)

Article 21(Omitted)

Article 23(Same as current)

(New)

2. In the event that the Director set forth in the

preceding paragraph is unable to act, another

Director shall take their place in the order

predetermined by the Board of Directors.

(Notice of Convocation of the Board of Directors Meeting)

(Notice of Convocation of the Board of Directors Meeting)

Article 22

Article 24

1. A notice of the convocation of the meeting of the

1. A notice of the convocation of the meeting of the

Board of Directors shall be issued to each Director

Board of Directors shall be issued to each Director at

and Audit & Supervisory Board Memberat least

least three (3) days prior to the date of such meeting.

three (3) days prior to the date of such meeting.

However, such period may be shortened in case of

However, such period may be shortened in case of

emergency.

emergency.

2. When all Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board

2. When all Directors give unanimous consent, the

Membersgive unanimous consent, the meeting of

meeting of the Board of Directors may be held

the Board of Directors may be held without

without following the convocation procedure.

following the convocation procedure.

(Omission of Resolution by the Board of Directors)

(Omission of Resolution by the Board of Directors)

Article 23

Article 25

The Company may deem that resolution at the meeting of

The Company may deem that resolutions to approve

the Board of Directors to approve the matter that requires

proposals have been adopted by the Board of Directors for

resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directorshas been

proposals submitted by Directors regarding matters subject

adopted, when all Directors have given their consents

to resolution by the Board of Directors, when all Directors

theretoin writing or through electronic record, except for

(limited to those who are entitled to participate in the vote

the case where any of the Audit & Supervisory Board

on such matters)have given their consents to the proposals

Members raises objection against it.

in writing or through electronic record.

Articles 24(Omitted)

Article 26(Same as current)

(Remuneration)

(Remuneration)

Article 25

Article 27

Remuneration, bonuses, and all other financial benefits

Remuneration, bonuses, and all other financial benefits

received by Directors from the Company in consideration

received by Directors from the Company in consideration

of execution of the duties (hereinafter referred to as

of execution of the duties shall be determined by resolution

"Remuneration")shall be determined by resolution of the

of the General Meeting of Shareholders, distinguishing

General Meeting of Shareholders.

Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee

Members from other Directors.

Article 26(Omitted)

Article 28(Same as current)

(New)

(Delegation of Decisions on Execution of Significant

Business to Directors)

Article 29

The Company may, pursuant to the provisions of Article

399-13, paragraph 6 of the Companies Act, delegate all or

part of the decisions on important business execution

(excluding the matters listed in the items of paragraph 5 of

that Article) to the Directors by resolution of the Board of

Directors.

Current

Proposed amendment

CHAPTER V

CHAPTER V

AUDIT & SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS AND THE

AUDIT & SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

AUDIT & SUPERVISORY BOARD

(Number of Members)

(Delete)

Article 27

The number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the

Company shall be five (5) or less.

(Method of Election)

(Delete)

Article 28

1. Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be

elected at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

2.

Resolution for election of Audit & Supervisory

Board Members shall be adopted by an affirmative

vote of the majority of voting rights of shareholders

present at the General Meeting of Shareholders, a

quorum for which shall be the presence of

shareholders with one-third (1/3) or more of the

voting rights exercisable for such meeting.

3.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 329,

paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, in order to

prepare for a case when the number of Audit &

Supervisory Board Members stipulated by laws and

regulations might be insufficient, the Substitute

Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be

appointed at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

4.

The effective term of the resolution for election of

Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member set

forth in the preceding paragraph shall expire at the

beginning of the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders relating to the last business year that

ends within four (4) years after their election.

(Term of Office)

(Delete)

Article 29

  1. The term of office of Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall expire at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders relating to the last business year that ends within four (4) years after their election.
  2. Based on paragraph 3 of the preceding article, the term of office of Audit & Supervisory Board Members assumed by Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member shall be the remaining term of their predecessors.
    However, that such term shall not exceed the closing of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders relating to the last business year that ends within four
    (4) years after their election.

(Full-timeAudit & Supervisory Board Members)

(Full-timeAudit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Article 30

Article 30

The Audit & Supervisory Boardshall appoint the Full-time

The Audit & Supervisory Committee mayappoint the Full-

Audit & Supervisory Board Membersby resolution.

time Audit & Supervisory Committee Membersby

resolution.

(Notice of Convocation of the Audit & Supervisory Board

(Notice of Convocation of the Audit & Supervisory

Meeting)

Committee Meeting)

Current

Proposed amendment

Article 31

Article 31

1. A notice of the convocation of the meeting of the

1. A notice of the convocation of the meeting of the

Audit & Supervisory Boardshall be issued to each

Audit & Supervisory Committeeshall be issued to

Audit & Supervisory Board memberat least three (3)

each Audit & Supervisory Committee Memberat

days prior to the date of such meeting. However,

least three (3) days prior to the date of such meeting.

such period may be shortened in case of emergency.

However, such period may be shortened in case of

emergency.

2. When all Audit & Supervisory Board Membersgive

2. When all Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

unanimous consent, the meeting of the Audit &

give unanimous consent, the meeting of the Audit &

Supervisory Boardmay be held without following

Supervisory Committeemay be held without

the convocation procedure.

following the convocation procedure.

(Regulations of the Audit & Supervisory Board)

(Regulations of the Audit & Supervisory Committee)

Article 32

Article 32

Any matter relating to the Audit & Supervisory Boardshall

Any matter relating to the Audit & Supervisory Committee

be governed by laws and regulations, the Articles of

shall be governed by laws and regulations, the Articles of

Incorporation as well as the Regulations of the Audit &

Incorporation as well as the Regulations of the Audit &

Supervisory Boardestablished by the Audit & Supervisory

Supervisory Committeeestablished by the Audit &

Board.

Supervisory Committee.

(Remuneration)

(Delete)

Article 33

Remuneration of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members

shall be determined by resolution of the General Meeting

of Shareholders.

(Liability Limitation Agreements with Audit & Supervisory

(Delete)

Board Members)

Article 34

In accordance with the provisions of Article 427, paragraph

1 of the Companies Act, the Company may enter into

agreements with Audit & Supervisory Board Members

which limit the liability for damages caused in relation to a

failure to perform their duty. However, the limit on liability

for damages under the said agreements shall be the amount

provided in the laws and regulations.

CHAPTER VI

CHAPTER VI

ACCOUNTS

ACCOUNTS

Articles 3538(Omitted)

Articles 3336(Same as current)

(Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Surplus Dividends)

(Delete)

Article 39

Payment of the first surplus dividends or interim dividends

to the shares issued by the conversion of convertible bonds,

it shall be considered that if the conversion request was

made between April 1 and September 30, the conversion

was made on April 1 and shall pay. Similarly, it shall be

considered that if the conversion request was made

between October 1 and March 31 of the following year, the

conversion was made on October 1.

(New)

[Supplementary Provisions]

(Transitional Measures Relating to Liability Limitation

Agreements with Audit & Supervisory Board Members)

Agreements to limit any liability for damages under Article

423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act relating to acts by

Audit & Supervisory Board Members (including those who

