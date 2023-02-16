Taiyo Yuden : Summary of Q&A for the Earnings Release Conference for the 3rd Quarter(125KB)

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Earnings Release Conference for the 3rd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2023, Summary of Q&A

(Held February 7, 2023)

Q1. What are the capacity utilization inventory changes and the trends by market sector for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) from the third quarter onward?

A1. Capacity utilization for MLCCs in the third quarter was 60 to 65%, and we expect it to be around 50% in the fourth quarter. Compared to September 30, company-wide inventory in the third quarter was 1.1 billion yen lower. We plan to reduce company-wide inventory by a further 7.0 to 8.0 billion yen in the fourth quarter compared to the end of the third quarter, with the expectation that inventory at the end of this fiscal year will be 6.5 to 7.5 billion higher than it was at the end of the previous fiscal year.

In terms of trends by market sector for MLCCs, in the third quarter, sales of products for use in communication equipment and automobiles increased from the previous quarter while sales for use in consumer products, information equipment, and IT infrastructure/industrial equipment decreased. In the fourth quarter, we expect that sales of products for use in automobiles will continue to increase from the previous quarter while sales for use in IT infrastructure/industrial equipment will increase slightly and sales for use in other applications will decrease. As inventory adjustments in each market are expected to finish in the fourth quarter, we anticipate a moderate increase in sales from the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Q2. If sales in the first quarter of the next fiscal year are the same as in the fourth quarter, what will the level of operating profit be?

A2. In the fourth quarter, although we expect an operating loss of 5.1 billion yen, profit will be at the breakeven level if inventory reductions are excluded. If there is a slight increase in sales in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter, there will be a proportionate increase in profit. An improvement in the product mix is also expected due to an increase in sales of large-sized products.

Q3. Have selling prices for MLCCs fallen? What is the outlook for the fourth quarter onward?

A3. Selling prices of small-sized products for use in communication equipment and some other products fell somewhat, and the selling prices for large-sized products such as those for use in automobiles continued to decline moderately, we expect this trend will continue in the fourth quarter. We do not believe there will be a significant decline in the price of the high-end, high reliability products handled by TAIYO YUDEN.

