Takaful International B S C : Domestic Helpers Takaful Cover (ENAYA)

Takaful International Company launches its takaful coverage for domestic Helpers "Enaya", which includes health services that are specifically designed to suit the primary health needs of domestic Helpers and similar category workers.

Mrs. Reema Nowrooz, Chief Underwriter Officer - Family Takaful & Health Care, commented that the launched "Enaya" cover would include domestic and similar category workers i.e., drivers, cooks, farmers, helpers and such equivalents, who are holders of valid work permits and legal residency in the Kingdom. "Enaya" would also include exceptional benefits compared to other health programs, by covering earlier pre-existing conditions that requires treatment and chronic illnesses. In addition, it would also include dental treatment and eye examination. The insurance costs BHD. 48/- per annum, for treatment cost up to BHD. 5,000, depending on the other optional additional benefits. The cover is enhanced to include the repatriation of mortal remains in event of normal death or death caused by surgery (God Forbid(.

Takaful International Company B.S.C. is the first Islamic Insurance Company in Bahrain. It was established in 1989. The Company provides a wide range of insurance covers and products consistent with the principles of Islamic Shari'a that serves the various needs of individuals and corporates. The Company is a subsidiary of gig-Bahrain and is assigned a rating of A- Excellent by AM Best Credit Rating Agency.