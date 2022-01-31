Log in
    6325   JP3453200002

TAKAKITA CO., LTD.

(6325)
Takakita : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 28, 2022

Company name:

Takakita Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code:

6325

URL http://www.takakita-net.co.jp

Representative:

Representative Director and President

Mitsuo Matsumoto

Inquiries:

Division Manager,

Atsushi Nakabou

TEL 0595-63-3111

Corporate Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 4, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for general investors)

((Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down))

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

5,355

13.9

438

97.0

469

89.4

314

95.9

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

4,702

(5.2)

222

(34.5)

247

(32.3)

160

(31.0)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

27.28

27.04

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

13.90

13.79

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2021

8,837

6,797

76.3

As of March 31, 2021

8,164

6,631

80.7

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

5.00

-

5.00

10.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

5.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

5.00

10.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

6,800

4.6

400

0.0

435

(4.5)

290

(10.2)

25.17

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

14,000,000

shares

As of March 31, 2021

14,000,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2021

2,506,217

shares

As of March 31, 2021

2,451,205

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

11,523,289

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

11,540,886

shares

2

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

861,659

1,011,901

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,100,848

635,137

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

954,966

1,607,191

Merchandise and finished goods

665,311

839,800

Work in process

141,932

130,996

Raw materials and supplies

290,211

340,433

Accounts receivable - other

529,537

672,507

Other

34,229

15,982

Total current assets

4,578,696

5,253,950

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

1,048,873

1,025,051

Machinery and equipment, net

371,566

311,206

Land

562,140

562,140

Other, net

160,014

173,782

Total property, plant and equipment

2,142,594

2,072,181

Intangible assets

145,438

213,255

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

933,264

934,834

Other

365,366

364,159

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(786)

(696)

Total investments and other assets

1,297,844

1,298,298

Total non-current assets

3,585,877

3,583,735

Total assets

8,164,574

8,837,685

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

298,209

285,096

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

352,963

822,089

Short-term borrowings

70,000

70,000

Income taxes payable

36,333

76,248

Provision for bonuses

106,763

35,348

Other

412,597

465,653

Total current liabilities

1,276,867

1,754,435

Non-current liabilities

Provision for retirement benefits

236,977

199,408

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

4,700

4,100

officers)

Other

14,452

82,558

Total non-current liabilities

256,130

286,066

Total liabilities

1,532,998

2,040,502

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,350,000

1,350,000

Capital surplus

830,032

832,196

Retained earnings

4,609,984

4,809,105

Treasury shares

(612,725)

(649,492)

Total shareholders' equity

6,177,291

6,341,809

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

409,173

404,856

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

129

(171)

Total valuation and translation adjustments

409,303

404,685

Share acquisition rights

44,981

50,689

Total net assets

6,631,575

6,797,183

Total liabilities and net assets

8,164,574

8,837,685

4

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

4,702,031

5,355,361

Cost of sales

3,292,149

3,644,569

Gross profit

1,409,882

1,710,792

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,187,096

1,271,813

Operating profit

222,786

438,978

Non-operating income

Interest income

6

3

Dividend income

10,097

11,454

Rental income from real estate

17,439

17,572

Other

4,283

7,525

Total non-operating income

31,826

36,555

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

181

186

Rental costs on real estate

3,751

3,681

Sales discounts

2,694

-

Loss on cancellation of leases

-

2,000

Other

175

397

Total non-operating expenses

6,802

6,266

Ordinary profit

247,810

469,268

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

8

542

Total extraordinary income

8

542

Extraordinary losses

Loss on abandonment of non-current assets

14

-

Loss on valuation of investment securities

854

-

Other

0

-

Total extraordinary losses

869

-

Profit before income taxes

246,949

469,810

Income taxes - current

36,515

111,299

Income taxes - deferred

49,989

44,152

Total income taxes

86,505

155,451

Profit

160,444

314,359

5

Disclaimer

TAKAKITA Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
