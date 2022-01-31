Takakita : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 28, 2022 Company name: Takakita Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya Stock code: 6325 URL http://www.takakita-net.co.jp Representative: Representative Director and President Mitsuo Matsumoto Inquiries: Division Manager, Atsushi Nakabou TEL 0595-63-3111 Corporate Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 4, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for general investors)

((Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down))

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended December 31, 2021 5,355 13.9 438 97.0 469 89.4 314 95.9 Nine months ended December 31, 2020 4,702 (5.2) 222 (34.5) 247 (32.3) 160 (31.0) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2021 27.28 27.04 Nine months ended December 31, 2020 13.90 13.79 (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2021 8,837 6,797 76.3 As of March 31, 2021 8,164 6,631 80.7 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 5.00 - 5.00 10.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 5.00 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 5.00 10.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 6,800 4.6 400 0.0 435 (4.5) 290 (10.2) 25.17

1