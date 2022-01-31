Takakita : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
January 28, 2022
Company name:
Takakita Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo, Nagoya
Stock code:
6325
URL
http://www.takakita-net.co.jp
Representative:
Representative Director and President
Mitsuo Matsumoto
Inquiries:
Division Manager,
Atsushi Nakabou
TEL 0595-63-3111
Corporate Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 4, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for general investors)
((Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down))
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
5,355
13.9
438
97.0
469
89.4
314
95.9
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
4,702
(5.2)
222
(34.5)
247
(32.3)
160
(31.0)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
27.28
27.04
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
13.90
13.79
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2021
8,837
6,797
76.3
As of March 31, 2021
8,164
6,631
80.7
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
5.00
-
5.00
10.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
5.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
5.00
10.00
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
6,800
4.6
400
0.0
435
(4.5)
290
(10.2)
25.17
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
14,000,000
shares
As of March 31, 2021
14,000,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
2,506,217
shares
As of March 31, 2021
2,451,205
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
11,523,289
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
11,540,886
shares
2
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
861,659
1,011,901
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,100,848
635,137
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
954,966
1,607,191
Merchandise and finished goods
665,311
839,800
Work in process
141,932
130,996
Raw materials and supplies
290,211
340,433
Accounts receivable - other
529,537
672,507
Other
34,229
15,982
Total current assets
4,578,696
5,253,950
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
1,048,873
1,025,051
Machinery and equipment, net
371,566
311,206
Land
562,140
562,140
Other, net
160,014
173,782
Total property, plant and equipment
2,142,594
2,072,181
Intangible assets
145,438
213,255
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
933,264
934,834
Other
365,366
364,159
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(786)
(696)
Total investments and other assets
1,297,844
1,298,298
Total non-current assets
3,585,877
3,583,735
Total assets
8,164,574
8,837,685
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
298,209
285,096
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
352,963
822,089
Short-term borrowings
70,000
70,000
Income taxes payable
36,333
76,248
Provision for bonuses
106,763
35,348
Other
412,597
465,653
Total current liabilities
1,276,867
1,754,435
Non-current liabilities
Provision for retirement benefits
236,977
199,408
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
4,700
4,100
officers)
Other
14,452
82,558
Total non-current liabilities
256,130
286,066
Total liabilities
1,532,998
2,040,502
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,350,000
1,350,000
Capital surplus
830,032
832,196
Retained earnings
4,609,984
4,809,105
Treasury shares
(612,725)
(649,492)
Total shareholders' equity
6,177,291
6,341,809
Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
409,173
404,856
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
129
(171)
Total valuation and translation adjustments
409,303
404,685
Share acquisition rights
44,981
50,689
Total net assets
6,631,575
6,797,183
Total liabilities and net assets
8,164,574
8,837,685
4
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
4,702,031
5,355,361
Cost of sales
3,292,149
3,644,569
Gross profit
1,409,882
1,710,792
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,187,096
1,271,813
Operating profit
222,786
438,978
Non-operating income
Interest income
6
3
Dividend income
10,097
11,454
Rental income from real estate
17,439
17,572
Other
4,283
7,525
Total non-operating income
31,826
36,555
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
181
186
Rental costs on real estate
3,751
3,681
Sales discounts
2,694
-
Loss on cancellation of leases
-
2,000
Other
175
397
Total non-operating expenses
6,802
6,266
Ordinary profit
247,810
469,268
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
8
542
Total extraordinary income
8
542
Extraordinary losses
Loss on abandonment of non-current assets
14
-
Loss on valuation of investment securities
854
-
Other
0
-
Total extraordinary losses
869
-
Profit before income taxes
246,949
469,810
Income taxes - current
36,515
111,299
Income taxes - deferred
49,989
44,152
Total income taxes
86,505
155,451
Profit
160,444
314,359
5
Disclaimer
TAKAKITA Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKAKITA CO., LTD.
02:49a TAKAKITA : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended Decembe..
PU
2021 Takakita Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021, Paya..
CI
2021 Takakita Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021 Takakita Co., Ltd. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Marc..
CI
2021 TAKAKITA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021 Takakita Co., Ltd. Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Quarter Ended June..
CI
2021 Takakita Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2..
CI
2021 Takakita Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2022 and Year E..
CI
2021 Takakita Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on July 29, 2021, has closed with 65,000 ..
CI
2021 Tranche Update on Takakita Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 29, 2021.
CI
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week