  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1762   JP3457900003

TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.

(1762)
  Report
Takamatsu Construction : Notice Concerning Application for and Acceptance of Selection of "Prime Market" as a New Market Category

10/19/2021 | 12:02am EDT
October 19, 2021

Company Name

Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd.

Representative Name

Representative Director and President

Hirotaka Takamatsu

Securities Code 1762

First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact

Managing Officer

Masahiro Shimabayashi

TEL

+81334558108

Notice Concerning Application for and Acceptance of Selection of "Prime Market" as a New Market Category

In the new market category of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, we have decided at a meeting of board of directors to select the "Prime Market".

We announce that our application for market selection has been submitted and accepted in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Takamatsu Construction Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 284 B 2 485 M 2 485 M
Net income 2022 7 900 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,96x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 70 751 M 619 M 620 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 581
Free-Float 43,9%
Managers and Directors
Hirotaka Takamatsu President & Representative Director
Nobuhiko Yoshitake Chairman
Shingo Ueda Managing Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Toshitaka Hagiwara Independent Outside Director
Shigehiro Aoyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD.-0.64%619
VINCI10.52%60 354
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.88%33 507
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.23%30 378
FERROVIAL, S.A.16.55%22 752
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.23.05%17 457