Takamatsu Construction : Notice Concerning Application for and Acceptance of Selection of "Prime Market" as a New Market Category

October 19, 2021
Company Name
Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd.
Representative Name
Representative Director and President
Hirotaka Takamatsu
Securities Code 1762
First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Contact
Managing Officer
Masahiro Shimabayashi
（TEL
+81－3－3455－8108）
Notice Concerning Application for and Acceptance of Selection of "Prime Market" as a New Market Category
In the new market category of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, we have decided at a meeting of board of directors to select the "Prime Market".
We announce that our application for market selection has been submitted and accepted in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer
Takamatsu Construction Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:01:01 UTC.