Takamatsu Construction : Notice Concerning Application for and Acceptance of Selection of "Prime Market" as a New Market Category

October 19, 2021 Company Name Takamatsu Construction Group Co.,Ltd. Representative Name Representative Director and President Hirotaka Takamatsu Securities Code 1762 First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact Managing Officer Masahiro Shimabayashi （TEL +81－3－3455－8108）

Notice Concerning Application for and Acceptance of Selection of "Prime Market" as a New Market Category

In the new market category of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, we have decided at a meeting of board of directors to select the "Prime Market".

We announce that our application for market selection has been submitted and accepted in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.