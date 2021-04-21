Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takamiya Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2445   JP3161560002

TAKAMIYA CO., LTD.

(2445)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takamiya : Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Compensation Committee

04/21/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(English translation for reference purposes only)

Press release on April 21, 2021

Takamiya Co., Ltd.

Representative Director, President and Chairman: Mr. Kazumasa Takamiya

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section)

Stock code: 2445

Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Compensation Committee

We hereby announces that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on April 21, 2021, resolved to establish a voluntary Nomination and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") as an advisory body to the Board of Directors, as described below.

1. Purpose of the establishment of the Committee

The purpose of establishing the Committee is to strengthen the independence, objectivity and accountability of the functions of the Board of Directors in relation to the election and dismissal of the Company's senior management (representative directors, executive directors, executive officers and corporate officers).

2. Role of this committee

The Committee will mainly deliberate and report on the following matters based on the advice of the Board of Directors.

  1. Matters concerning the election and dismissal of Directors and Corporate Auditors to be resolved at the General Meeting of Shareholders
  2. Matters concerning remuneration, etc. of Directors and Corporate Auditors to be resolved at the General Meeting of Shareholders
  3. Matters concerning individual remuneration, etc. of Directors
  4. Matters concerning the election and dismissal of executive officers
  5. Matters concerning the selection or dismissal of representative directors, directors with executive titles, and executive officers with executive titles
  6. Matters concerning the successor plan (including training) for management executives

3. Composition of this committee

This committee is composed of three or more members appointed by a resolution of the Board of Directors from among the directors, outside directors and outside auditors of the Company, the majority of whom are independent outside directors or independent outside auditors, and the chairperson is , An independent outside director elected by a resolution of this committee.

4. Date of establishment of this committee April 21, 2021

(End)

Disclaimer

SRG Takamiya Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 04:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAKAMIYA CO., LTD.
12:02aTAKAMIYA  : Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Compensation Committee
PU
03/30TAKAMIYA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/25TAKAMIYA  : Attributable Profit Drops 51% in Fiscal Nine Months 2020
MT
02/24TAKAMIYA  : Results Briefing Materials for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ..
PU
02/16TAKAMIYA  : Attributable Profit Drops 51% in April-December 2020
MT
2020TAKAMIYA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020TAKAMIYA  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended..
PU
2020TAKAMIYA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019TAKAMIYA CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019TAKAMIYA CO LTD : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 065 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2020 2 370 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net Debt 2020 21 683 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
Yield 2020 2,85%
Capitalization 25 846 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 298
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart TAKAMIYA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Takamiya Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKAMIYA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazumasa Takamiya Chairman & President
Tomoya Tatsumi Manager-Accounting & Finance Section
Hideki Yasuda Director & Head-Business Administration
Koji Shimokawa Independent Outside Director
Toku Furuichi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKAMIYA CO., LTD.5.51%241
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC33.16%28 694
UNITED RENTALS, INC.39.96%23 478
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.25.95%7 649
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.23.61%6 491
AIR LEASE CORPORATION4.46%5 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ