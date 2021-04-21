Takamiya : Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Compensation Committee

(English translation for reference purposes only)

Press release on April 21, 2021

Takamiya Co., Ltd.

Representative Director, President and Chairman: Mr. Kazumasa Takamiya

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange (1st Section)

Stock code: 2445

Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Compensation Committee

We hereby announces that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on April 21, 2021, resolved to establish a voluntary Nomination and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") as an advisory body to the Board of Directors, as described below.

1. Purpose of the establishment of the Committee

The purpose of establishing the Committee is to strengthen the independence, objectivity and accountability of the functions of the Board of Directors in relation to the election and dismissal of the Company's senior management (representative directors, executive directors, executive officers and corporate officers).

2. Role of this committee

The Committee will mainly deliberate and report on the following matters based on the advice of the Board of Directors.

Matters concerning the election and dismissal of Directors and Corporate Auditors to be resolved at the General Meeting of Shareholders Matters concerning remuneration, etc. of Directors and Corporate Auditors to be resolved at the General Meeting of Shareholders Matters concerning individual remuneration, etc. of Directors Matters concerning the election and dismissal of executive officers Matters concerning the selection or dismissal of representative directors, directors with executive titles, and executive officers with executive titles Matters concerning the successor plan (including training) for management executives

3. Composition of this committee

This committee is composed of three or more members appointed by a resolution of the Board of Directors from among the directors, outside directors and outside auditors of the Company, the majority of whom are independent outside directors or independent outside auditors, and the chairperson is , An independent outside director elected by a resolution of this committee.

4. Date of establishment of this committee April 21, 2021

