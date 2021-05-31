Log in
    2445   JP3161560002

TAKAMIYA CO., LTD.

(2445)
Takamiya : Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/31/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Result Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Takamiya Co., Ltd. (2445:Tokyo)

Grand Front Osaka Tower-B Bldg. 27F,

3-1,Ofuka-cho,Kita-ku, Osaka 530-0011, Japan

TEL+81-6-6375-3900FAX+81-6-6375-8825

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Agenda

  • Topics
  • Description of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Topics

Mar 18, 2021

Corporate Reports by Analysts

Apr. 21, 2021

Notice Regarding Establishment of Nomination and Compensation Committee

Apr. 27, 2021

Notice of Revision of Earnings Forecast and Voluntary Return of Executive Compensation

May 12, 2021

Notice of Change of Directors

In addition to the above, various releases and IR information can be viewed on our website.

https://www.takamiya.co/en/

Company Overview of Takamiya Co., Ltd.

Trade name Incorporation Representative Capital

Number of employees

Registered head office Business locations

Consolidated subsidiaries

Stock listing

Takamiya Co., Ltd.

June 21, 1969

Representative director, Kazumasa Takamiya

1,050 million yen

Consolidated : 1,221; Non-consolidated : 711 (As of end-March, 2021)

Grand Front Osaka, Tower B, 27F, 3-1Ofuka-cho,Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan

Branches: Tohoku-Sendai, Ibaraki,Tokyo, Niigata,Nagoya, Osaka, Chushikoku, Kyushu-Fukuoka (total: 8) Business offices: Sapporo, Morioka,

Fukushima, Tsukuba, Kashima, Ichihara, Hokuriku, Fukui, Nagano, Shizuoka, Keiji, Hiroshima, Okinawa (total: 13)

Equipment centersAomori-Higashidori,Iwate-Morioka,Miyagi-Sendai No. 2, Fukushima-Hirono,Niigata-Yokogoshi,iigata-Nagaoka,Ibaraki-Chuo,Ibaraki-Tsukuba,Ibaraki-Dejima,Ibaraki-Kashima,Chiba-Okido,Chiba-Ichihara,Saitama-Kuki,Kanagawa-Aikawa,Shinsyu-Ngano,Shizuoka-Yoshida,Ishikawa-Kanazawa,Fukui-Sabae,Tokai-Kisosaki,Shiga-Omihachiman,Osaka-Hirakata,Osaka-Settsu,Wakayama-Momoyama,Hyogo-Tojo,Hyogo-Kobe,Hiroshima-Shiwa,Kagawa-Sanuki ,Okinawa-Naha(total: 28)

[Japan total:7] IWATA Co., Ltd.. ; HIRAMATSU Co., Ltd. ; AOMORI ATOM Co., Ltd. ; TOTAL TOSHISEIBI Co., Ltd. ; NEXTECH Co., Ltd. ; Cadian Co., Ltd. ; Nakaya Kizai Co., Ltd

[Overseas total:3] Hory Korea Co. Ltd ; HORY VIETNAM Co., Ltd. ; DIMENSION-ALL INC. (total:10)

Jun. 2005: JASDAQ Securities Exchange

Note: The Company was delisted from the JASDAQ market in January 2008.

Dec. 2007: Tokyo Stock Exchange Second Section

Dec. 2014: Assigned on Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

1. Summary of consolidated performance

1.1 Business overview

  • In the first half of the fiscal year, amid the uncertain outlook due to the economic recession caused by the spread of COVID-19, sales of temporary equipment failed to progress in the sales business, the rental business saw sluggish growth in the utilization rate of rental assets due to the return of equipment following the completion of large job sites, and construction work did not proceed in the overseas business due to restrictions on going out and moving around. As a result, compared to the previous fiscal year, net sales decreased by 11.6% and operating income decreased by 42.7%, resulting in a decrease in both sales and income.
  • The 3Q is normally a busy period for the company, but due to the declaration of a state of emergency in the first half of the year, sales activities for the second half of the year were restricted, and shipments in the second half of the year did not increase, resulting in a continued difficult situation.
  • In the fourth quarter, the sales business was on a recovery track with a series of contracts signed toward the end of the fiscal year, but the rental business did not see the peak of shipments in the third quarter, and the utilization rate of rental assets declined as equipment was returned at the end of the fiscal year.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SRG Takamiya Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 38 812 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2021 858 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net Debt 2021 18 772 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 24 077 M 219 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 298
Free-Float 50,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazumasa Takamiya Chairman & President
Tomoya Tatsumi Manager-Accounting & Finance Section
Hideki Yasuda Director & Head-Business Administration
Koji Shimokawa Independent Outside Director
Toku Furuichi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKAMIYA CO., LTD.-1.71%219
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC49.74%32 667
UNITED RENTALS, INC.44.00%24 171
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.29.44%7 560
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.25.16%6 671
AIR LEASE CORPORATION5.94%5 371