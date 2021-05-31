Takamiya : Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

[Overseas total:3] Hory Korea Co. Ltd ; HORY VIETNAM Co., Ltd. ; DIMENSION-ALL INC. (total:10)
Jun. 2005: JASDAQ Securities Exchange
Note: The Company was delisted from the JASDAQ market in January 2008.
Dec. 2007: Tokyo Stock Exchange Second Section
Dec. 2014: Assigned on Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
1. Summary of consolidated performance
1.1 Business overview
In the first half of the fiscal year, amid the uncertain outlook due to the economic recession caused by the spread of COVID-19, sales of temporary equipment failed to progress in the sales business, the rental business saw sluggish growth in the utilization rate of rental assets due to the return of equipment following the completion of large job sites, and construction work did not proceed in the overseas business due to restrictions on going out and moving around. As a result, compared to the previous fiscal year, net sales decreased by 11.6% and operating income decreased by 42.7%, resulting in a decrease in both sales and income.
The 3Q is normally a busy period for the company, but due to the declaration of a state of emergency in the first half of the year, sales activities for the second half of the year were restricted, and shipments in the second half of the year did not increase, resulting in a continued difficult situation.
In the fourth quarter, the sales business was on a recovery track with a series of contracts signed toward the end of the fiscal year, but the rental business did not see the peak of shipments in the third quarter, and the utilization rate of rental assets declined as equipment was returned at the end of the fiscal year.
