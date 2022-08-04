Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Takara Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2531   JP3459600007

TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.

(2531)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-04 am EDT
1052.00 JPY   +1.35%
02:47aTAKARA : 1Q FY2023 Financial Announcement
PU
07/14Takara Leben Clocks 43% Increase in Net Income for Six Months Ended May
MT
07/07Takara Leben's Solar Power Output Beats Forecast in June
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takara : 1Q FY2023 Financial Announcement

08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1Q FY2023 Financial Announcement
  • 04 Aug 2022

August 4, 2022

Takara Holdings Inc.

At 15:30 of today (August 4, 2022), Takara Holdings Inc. announced the Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.
Please refer to the attached file.

Disclaimer

Takara Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
02:47aTAKARA : 1Q FY2023 Financial Announcement
PU
07/14Takara Leben Clocks 43% Increase in Net Income for Six Months Ended May
MT
07/07Takara Leben's Solar Power Output Beats Forecast in June
MT
06/08Takara Leben's Solar Power Output Misses Forecast in May
MT
05/31TAKARA : We have posted the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31,..
PU
05/31TAKARA : Notice Regarding Changes (Retirement) of Representative Director
PU
05/31TAKARA : Notice Regarding Payment of Dividends from Retained Earnings
PU
05/31TAKARA : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/30TAKARA : Notice of the 111th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/27TAKARA : Notice of the 111th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 301 B 2 241 M 2 241 M
Net income 2022 20 769 M 155 M 155 M
Net cash 2022 27 874 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 205 B 1 529 M 1 529 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 934
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Takara Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mutsumi Kimura President & Representative Director
Hisashi Omiya Manager-Development
Toshihiko Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Masako Tomotsune Independent Outside Director
Tomoko Kawakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.-14.99%1 529
DIAGEO PLC-4.10%107 241
PERNOD RICARD-9.57%50 168
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION2.06%35 204
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.76%11 923
RÉMY COINTREAU-12.01%9 690