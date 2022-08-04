Takara : 1Q FY2023 Financial Announcement
1Q FY2023 Financial Announcement
August 4, 2022
Takara Holdings Inc.
At 15:30 of today (August 4, 2022), Takara Holdings Inc. announced the Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.
Please refer to the attached file.
Disclaimer
Takara Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2022
301 B
2 241 M
2 241 M
Net income 2022
20 769 M
155 M
155 M
Net cash 2022
27 874 M
208 M
208 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,5x
Yield 2022
3,36%
Capitalization
205 B
1 529 M
1 529 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,99x
EV / Sales 2022
0,63x
Nbr of Employees
4 934
Free-Float
85,7%
Chart TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.