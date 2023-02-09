Advanced search
    2531   JP3459600007

TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.

(2531)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
1025.00 JPY   -0.39%
02/03Takara Standard Repurchases Shares for 138 Million Yen
MT
02/02Takara Standard's Fiscal Nine-month Attributable Profit Falls 15%
MT
01/26Takara : Notice Regarding Investment in Sake Startup WAKAZE Inc.
PU
Takara : 3Q FY2023 Financial Announcement

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
3Q FY2023 Financial Announcement
  • 09 Feb 2023

Febuary 9, 2023

Takara Holdings Inc.

At 15:35 of today (Febuary 9, 2023), Takara Holdings Inc. announced the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.
Please refer to the attached file.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Takara Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 301 B 2 290 M 2 290 M
Net income 2022 20 769 M 158 M 158 M
Net cash 2022 27 874 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 203 B 1 548 M 1 548 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 934
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Takara Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mutsumi Kimura President & Representative Director
Hisashi Omiya Manager-Development
Toshihiko Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Masako Tomotsune Independent Outside Director
Tomoko Kawakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.-1.53%1 548
DIAGEO PLC-3.73%95 203
PERNOD RICARD2.64%52 431
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION0.17%31 522
THAI BEVERAGE0.00%12 975
RÉMY COINTREAU7.80%9 167