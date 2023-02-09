Takara : 3Q FY2023 Financial Announcement
3Q FY2023 Financial Announcement
Febuary 9, 2023
Takara Holdings Inc.
At 15:35 of today (Febuary 9, 2023), Takara Holdings Inc. announced the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.
Please refer to the attached file.
Disclaimer
Takara Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:18 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2022
301 B
2 290 M
2 290 M
Net income 2022
20 769 M
158 M
158 M
Net cash 2022
27 874 M
212 M
212 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,5x
Yield 2022
3,36%
Capitalization
203 B
1 548 M
1 548 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,99x
EV / Sales 2022
0,63x
Nbr of Employees
4 934
Free-Float
86,5%
Chart TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.