Takara : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Japanese Food Wholesalers

Takara Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that Takara Shuzo International Co., Ltd. ("Takara Shuzo International"), a subsidiary of the Company, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 22, 2022, (1) for Cominport Distribución S.L. ("Cominport"), a company engaged in Japanese food wholesale business in Spain, to acquire 100% of the shares issued and outstanding of Amador y Aranda S.L. ("Amaran") and (2) to acquire additional 49% of the shares issued and outstanding of Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd ("Nippon Food") in Australia to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takara Shuzo International.

1. Reason for Acquiring Stock

In TaKaRa Group Challenge for the 100th (TGC 100), its long-term management vision toward 2026, the Takara Group upholds "Smiles in Life" as the Takara Group's vision. To achieve this vision, the Takara Group adopts the management policy of further improving technological capabilities, product attraction, and brand appeal and 2 offering diverse values in the washu (Japanese traditional alcoholic beverages) and Japanese food market and life science industry, thereby increasing its presence in Japan and overseas and achieving sustainable growth and major advances. Under this policy, the Group operates its business.



The Takara Shuzo International Group, which is responsible for overseas business, is working to strengthen its business foundation in coordination with its Group companies in Japan and overseas with the aim of becoming the No. 1 global washu and Japanese food company. We are working to diversify our sales channels while accelerating growth through the expansion of our overseas Japanese food wholesale network and the development of new products.

(1)Acquisition of shares in Amaran

Cominport operates in Madrid, Barcelona, and Alicante in Spain as well as Warsaw in Poland. In the Andalusia region in southern Spain, where it does not have any base, Cominport works with Amaran to expand sales of Japanese foods, through which the two companies have established a good relationship. The shareholders of Amaran recently offered to transfer 100% of its issued and outstanding shares. Accepting this offer and making Amaran a consolidated subsidiary will enable the Group by itself to cover the Japanese food market in the Andalusia region including the Costa del Sol, a world-renowned resort area stretching east and west of Malaga city, and to achieve further sales expansion.



(2)Acquisition of additional shares in Nippon Food

Nippon Food is the base of the Group's Japanese Food Wholesale Business in Australia, and Takara Shuzo International currently holds 51% of its shares. To accelerate the growth of Nippon Food and stabilize its management, Takara Shuzo International will acquire additional 49% of the shares issued and outstanding of Nippon Food from its shareholders and make it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Global interest in Japanese foods is rising on the back of expansion in the global market for Japanese foods mainly as a result of the growing number of health enthusiasts in recent years. The Takara Group will further strengthen sales of Japanese alcoholic beverages and build a wholesale network for Japanese foods to actively expand business, as it strives to enhance its corporate value and spread washu and Japanese food culture.