Takara : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Japanese Food Wholesalers

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Japanese Food Wholesalers
18 Oct 2022
Takara Holdings Inc.
Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Japanese Food Wholesalers
to Strengthen Overseas Japanese Food Wholesaler Network
Takara Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that Takara Shuzo International Co., Ltd. ("Takara Shuzo International"), a subsidiary of the Company, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on September 22, 2022, (1) for Cominport Distribución S.L. ("Cominport"), a company engaged in Japanese food wholesale business in Spain, to acquire 100% of the shares issued and outstanding of Amador y Aranda S.L. ("Amaran") and (2) to acquire additional 49% of the shares issued and outstanding of Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd ("Nippon Food") in Australia to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takara Shuzo International.
1. Reason for Acquiring Stock
In TaKaRa Group Challenge for the 100th (TGC 100), its long-term management vision toward 2026, the Takara Group upholds "Smiles in Life" as the Takara Group's vision. To achieve this vision, the Takara Group adopts the management policy of further improving technological capabilities, product attraction, and brand appeal and 2 offering diverse values in the washu (Japanese traditional alcoholic beverages) and Japanese food market and life science industry, thereby increasing its presence in Japan and overseas and achieving sustainable growth and major advances. Under this policy, the Group operates its business.
The Takara Shuzo International Group, which is responsible for overseas business, is working to strengthen its business foundation in coordination with its Group companies in Japan and overseas with the aim of becoming the No. 1 global washu and Japanese food company. We are working to diversify our sales channels while accelerating growth through the expansion of our overseas Japanese food wholesale network and the development of new products.
(1)Acquisition of shares in Amaran
Cominport operates in Madrid, Barcelona, and Alicante in Spain as well as Warsaw in Poland. In the Andalusia region in southern Spain, where it does not have any base, Cominport works with Amaran to expand sales of Japanese foods, through which the two companies have established a good relationship. The shareholders of Amaran recently offered to transfer 100% of its issued and outstanding shares. Accepting this offer and making Amaran a consolidated subsidiary will enable the Group by itself to cover the Japanese food market in the Andalusia region including the Costa del Sol, a world-renowned resort area stretching east and west of Malaga city, and to achieve further sales expansion.
(2)Acquisition of additional shares in Nippon Food
Nippon Food is the base of the Group's Japanese Food Wholesale Business in Australia, and Takara Shuzo International currently holds 51% of its shares. To accelerate the growth of Nippon Food and stabilize its management, Takara Shuzo International will acquire additional 49% of the shares issued and outstanding of Nippon Food from its shareholders and make it a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Global interest in Japanese foods is rising on the back of expansion in the global market for Japanese foods mainly as a result of the growing number of health enthusiasts in recent years. The Takara Group will further strengthen sales of Japanese alcoholic beverages and build a wholesale network for Japanese foods to actively expand business, as it strives to enhance its corporate value and spread washu and Japanese food culture.
2. Outline of the acquisition of shares in Amaran by Cominport
(1) Overview of Amaran
(1)
Name
Amador y Aranda S.L.
(2)
Location
Malaga, Andalusia, Spain
(3)
Representative
Manuel Amador Gil
José Aranda López
(4)
Business
Wholesale of Japanese foods, meats, and other foods for restaurants
(5)
Capital
€370,000
(6)
Established
May 29, 2000
(7)
Principal shareholders and
percentage of sharesheld
Mr. José Aranda López (50.00%)
Mr. Manuel Amador Gil (48.83%)
Mrs. Salud María Alvarez Bernal (1.57%)
(8)
Relationships between the
listed company and the said
company
（Capital relationship）
There is no relevant capital relationship.
（Personnel relationship）
There is no relevant personal relationship.
（Transaction relationship）
There is a transaction relationship between Amador y Aranda S.L. and Cominport consisting of the purchase and sale of products.
(9)
Number of officers and
employees
23 employees as of August 2022
(10)
Fiscal year-end
December 31
(11)
Operating
performance and financial
position over the past three
years
Units: Thousand euros
Fiscal year
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
Consolidated net assets
1,402
1,465
1,367
Consolidated total assets
2,567
2,727
3,196
Consolidated net sales
5,536
3,304
4,990
Consolidated operating income
404
92
220
Net income
303
63
157
(2) Overview of Cominport
(1)
Name
Cominport Distribución S.L.
(2)
Location
Madrid, Spain
(3)
Representative
CEO Jaime Serrano
(4)
Business
Import and wholesale of alcoholic beverages, food products, and seasonings
(5)
Capital
€143,628
(6)
Established
December 23, 2010
(7)
Subsidiaries
Cominport Sp. ZO.O.
(8)
Principal shareholders and percentage of shares held
Foodex S.A.S. 100.0%
(3) Number of shares to be acquired, and percentage of ownership before and after acquisition of shares
(1)
Number of shares owned before transfer
0 shares (ownership ratio of voting rights: 0.0%)
(2)
Number of shares to be acquired
3,700 shares (ownership ratio of voting rights: 51.0%)
(3)
Number of shares owned after transfer
3,700 shares (ownership ratio of voting rights: 51.0%)
3. Outline of the acquisition of additional shares in Nippon Food by Takara Shuzo International
(1) Overview of Nippon Food
(1)
Name
Nippon Food Supplies Company Pty Ltd
(2)
Location
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
(3)
Representative
Kazuyoshi Ito, Director and CEO
(4)
Business
Import and wholesale of alcoholic beverages, food products, and seasonings
(5)
Capital
17,772 Thousand Australian dollars
(6)
Established
November 30 , 2015
(7)
Principal shareholders and percentage of shares held
Takara Shuzo International Co., Ltd. (51.0%)
Kikue Asset Management Limited (49.0%)
(8)
Number of employees
141 employees as of March 2022
(9)
Fiscal year-end
December 31
(10)
Operating performance and financial position over the past three years
Units: million yen
Fiscal year
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2021
Consolidated net assets
14,073
16,217
18,803
Consolidated total assets
33,307
30,770
33,055
Consolidated net sales
57,180
51,524
54,177
Consolidated operating income
△2,364
2,336
4,040
Net income
△3,051
2,144
2,587
(2) Overview of Takara Shuzo International
(1)
Name
Takara Shuzo International Co., Ltd.
(2)
Location
20 Naginataboko-cho, Shijo-dori Karasuma Higashi-iru, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto Japan
(3)
Representative
Minori Mori, Representative Director and President
(4)
Business
Management of group companies, and export and sale of alcoholic beverages, seasonings, etc.
(5)
Capital
10 million yen
(6)
Established
July 3, 2017
(7)
Principal shareholders and percentage of sharesheld
Takara Holdings Inc. 100%
(3) Number of shares to be acquired, and percentage of ownership before and after acquisition of shares
(1)
Number of shares owned before transfer
510 shares (ownership ratio of voting rights: 51.0%)
(2)
Number of shares to be acquired
490 shares (ownership ratio of voting rights: 49.0%)
(3)
Number of shares owned after transfer
1,000 shares (ownership ratio of voting rights: 100.0%)
4. Impact on Earnings
The impact on the consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is expected to be immaterial.
