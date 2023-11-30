The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 9, 2023 at 15:30 (GMT+9)

Takara Holdings Inc.

Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock based on the provision of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 165 (2) of the Companies Act and cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Takara Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 9, 2023, approved the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions for Article 156 of the Companies Act described in Article 165 (3) of the same act and the cancellation of treasury stock based on the provision of Article 178 of the Companies Act.



As for details, please refer to the attached file.