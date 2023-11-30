Delayed
Japan Exchange
01:00:00 2023-11-30 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1,215.00
JPY
+1.97%
+2.27%
+16.27%
Official TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. press release
Takara : We have issued "TaKaRa Group Report 2023."
November 30, 2023 at 03:10 am EST
Integrated Report (TaKaRa Group Report)
We have published the integrated report "Takara Group Report" since 2018. We believe that this will help build trusting relationships with our stakeholders by conveying our thoughts on ESG and a variety of other issues, in addition to more concrete details on the progress of our initiatives.
New : TaKaRa Group Report 2023
[All Download]
[Link] TaKaRa Group Report 2023 （12,650KB）
[TaKaRa Group Report Divisional Download]
[Link] Section 1 About Takara Group （6,473KB）
[Link] Section 2 Value Creation Story （2,291KB）
[Link] Section 3 Takara Group's Sustainability （3,674KB）
[Link] Section 4 Financial Strategy and Corporate Information （349KB）
[Link] Consolidated Financial Information （554KB） Disclaimer Takara Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2023 08:09:14 UTC.
Takara Holdings Inc. is a holding company organized around 3 sectors of activity:
- production and sale of alcoholic drinks and seasonings (79.4% of net sales). Besides, the group offers transport and logistics services;
- development, manufacturing and sale of biomedical products (16.6%). The group also provides health food;
- other (4%).
Japan accounts for 75% of net sales.
More about the company