Integrated Report (TaKaRa Group Report)

We have published the integrated report "Takara Group Report" since 2018. We believe that this will help build trusting relationships with our stakeholders by conveying our thoughts on ESG and a variety of other issues, in addition to more concrete details on the progress of our initiatives.

New : TaKaRa Group Report 2023

[All Download]
  • [Link] TaKaRa Group Report 2023（12,650KB）
[TaKaRa Group Report Divisional Download]
  • [Link] Section 1 About Takara Group（6,473KB）
  • [Link] Section 2 Value Creation Story（2,291KB）
  • [Link] Section 3 Takara Group's Sustainability（3,674KB）
  • [Link] Section 4 Financial Strategy and Corporate Information（349KB）
Back Numbers (Integrated Report)
  • [Link] TaKaRa Group Report 2022（11,725KB）
  • [Link] TaKaRa Group Report 2021（10,433KB）
  • [Link] TaKaRa Group Report 2020（8,564KB）
  • [Link] TaKaRa Group Report 2019（8,895KB）
  • [Link] TaKaRa Group Report 2018（7,949KB）
Back Numbers (Annual report)
2017
  • [Link] 2017 Annual Report （5,258KB）
2016
  • [Link] 2016 Annual Report （4,013KB）
2015
  • [Link] 2015 Annual Report （4,725KB）
2014
  • [Link] 2014 Annual Report（4,363KB）
2013
  • [Link] 2013 Annual Report（1,144KB）
2012
  • [Link] 2012 Annual Report（3,762KB）
2011
  • [Link] 2011 Annual Report（2,291KB）
2010
  • [Link] 2010 Annual Report（1,255KB）
  • [Link] Consolidated Financial Information（604KB）
2009
  • [Link] 2009 Annual Report（3,021KB）
  • [Link] Consolidated Financial Information（816KB）
2008
  • [Link] 2008 Annual Report（1,115KB）
  • [Link] Consolidated Financial Information（803KB）
2007
  • [Link] 2007 Annual Report（3,198KB）
  • [Link] Consolidated Financial Information（694KB）
2006
  • [Link] 2006 Annual Report（1,686KB）
  • [Link] Consolidated Financial Information（230KB）
2005
  • [Link] 2005 Annual Report（629KB）
  • [Link] Consolidated Financial Information（554KB）

Attachments

Disclaimer

Takara Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2023 08:09:14 UTC.