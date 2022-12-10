Takara : We have updated "Message from the President."

In the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Takara Shuzo International Group posted an increase in net sales of its Overseas Alcoholic Beverages Business due to the continued strength of whiskey sales in the U.K. and the U.S., as well as an increase in sales of sake. Net sales of the Japanese Food Wholesale Business in overseas markets also increased as the eating and drinking establishment market continued to perform well. Takara Shuzo reported a year-on-year increase in sales of light-alcohol refreshers, raw alcohol, and other products, partly due to an increase in demand ahead of schedule in September prior to price revisions, resulting in higher net sales. Net sales also increased for the Takara Bio Group despite the decrease in CDMO, due to growth in reagents for general research use, gene therapy, and testing-related reagents for COVID-19, which increased because of the impact from the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections. As a result, overall net sales of the Takara Group increased to ¥164,279 million (up 16.3% year on year).



In terms of profit, the Takara Shuzo International Group saw an increase in profit due to higher net sales and other factors, while Takara Shuzo saw a decrease in profit despite its higher net sales, due to the sharp rise in prices for raw materials and fuel. The Takara Bio Group also saw a decrease in profit due to an increase in the cost of sales resulting from a change in sales mix, and an increase in R&D expenses. These factors enabled the Group as a whole to achieve operating income of ¥19,614 million (down 9.3% year on year), ordinary income of ¥19,972 million (down 8.7% year on year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥10,873 million (up 8.2% year on year).