Takara : We have updated "Message from the President."
12/10/2022 | 10:33am EST
Message from the President
Overview of Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
拡大Mutsumi Kimura
President of Takara Holdings Inc.
In the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Takara Shuzo International Group posted an increase in net sales of its Overseas Alcoholic Beverages Business due to the continued strength of whiskey sales in the U.K. and the U.S., as well as an increase in sales of sake. Net sales of the Japanese Food Wholesale Business in overseas markets also increased as the eating and drinking establishment market continued to perform well. Takara Shuzo reported a year-on-year increase in sales of light-alcohol refreshers, raw alcohol, and other products, partly due to an increase in demand ahead of schedule in September prior to price revisions, resulting in higher net sales. Net sales also increased for the Takara Bio Group despite the decrease in CDMO, due to growth in reagents for general research use, gene therapy, and testing-related reagents for COVID-19, which increased because of the impact from the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections. As a result, overall net sales of the Takara Group increased to ¥164,279 million (up 16.3% year on year).
In terms of profit, the Takara Shuzo International Group saw an increase in profit due to higher net sales and other factors, while Takara Shuzo saw a decrease in profit despite its higher net sales, due to the sharp rise in prices for raw materials and fuel. The Takara Bio Group also saw a decrease in profit due to an increase in the cost of sales resulting from a change in sales mix, and an increase in R&D expenses. These factors enabled the Group as a whole to achieve operating income of ¥19,614 million (down 9.3% year on year), ordinary income of ¥19,972 million (down 8.7% year on year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥10,873 million (up 8.2% year on year).
Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 and Future Business Strategies
Regarding the full-year consolidated results forecasts, we expect that the Takara Shuzo International Group will see an increase in profit. Takara Shuzo, on the other hand, will see an increase in net sales, but the increase will not be enough to offset increased costs, resulting in a decrease in profit. In addition, the Takara Bio Group is expected to see a decrease in profit due to a rise in the cost of sales, despite increased sales of reagents for general research use, testing-related reagents for COVID-19, and gene therapy. As a result, profit for the Group as a whole is expected to decrease.
Regarding dividends, the Group plans to pay a dividend of 34 yen per share, based on its policy of maintaining stable dividends with a payout ratio in the upper 30% range.
Looking to the future, the Takara Shuzo International Group, which newly welcomed Tazaki Cash & Carry of the U.K. in August of this year and Amaran of Spain in October, will continue to aggressively expand its network to meet the growing demand for Japanese food overseas. Takara Shuzo will work to improve profitability while nurturing new products such as Takara Dry Zero Ball, Sho Chiku Bai Subaru, and Zenryo Imo Shochu ISAINA, in addition to products that continue to enjoy favorable sales such as Takara Shochu Highball. The Takara Bio Group will accelerate its efforts to develop basic technologies for biological drug discovery and continually create new therapeutic modalities through the reagent and equipment business and the CDMO business.
Towards Enhancing Corporate Value
The Group intends to realize "Smiles in Life" as stated in its long-term management vision, TaKaRa Group Challenge for the 100th, by delivering a well-balanced diet to people around the world through washu and Japanese food, while also contributing to healthy lifestyles through the Takara Bio Group.
I would like to ask our shareholders for their continued warm support for the Group.
Takara Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 15:32:03 UTC.