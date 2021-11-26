Log in
    8897   JP3460800000

TAKARA LEBEN CO., LTD.

(8897)
Takara Leben : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report

11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST
November 26, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Takara Leben Co.,Ltd.

Representative: Kazuichi Shimada, President and Representative Director, CEO

(Code:8897, the First Section of TSE)

Contact:Kensuke SuzukiGeneral Manager Office of the President

Phone: +81 (3) 6551-2130

Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report

Takara Leben Co.,Ltd. (hereafter "the Company") decided to commission a sponsored research report written in English to improve communication with overseas investors, and promote better understanding of the Company.

The research report was written by Nippon Investment Bespoke Research UK Ltd (www.nippon- ibr.com), an independent research boutique specialised in the Japanese equities based in London, UK. The report does not carry any investment recommendation - it is solely prepared based on publicly available information and explains our business model, the past earnings trend and the guidance and medium/long-term management vision, and supports our investor relations activities to foreign investors. As of today, there is no analyst report coverage written in English on our company, therefore, the report was first written in English followed by a Japanese language summary report. The report can be accessed by clicking the link below.

Sponsored Research Report(English)

Sponsored Research Report(Japanese)

Disclaimer

Takara Leben Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 1 296 M 1 296 M
Net income 2021 4 693 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net Debt 2021 79 399 M 693 M 693 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 29 717 M 258 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 061
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart TAKARA LEBEN CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Takara Leben Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKARA LEBEN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kazuichi Shimada President, CEO & Representative Director
Akira Yamamoto Director, CFO & General Manager-Planning
Yoshio Murayama Chairman
Kazuyuki Shimizu Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Hitoshi Shinoda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARA LEBEN CO., LTD.-11.07%258
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.90%36 831
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.38%32 010
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.78%31 197
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.86%26 727
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.86%26 474