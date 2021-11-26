Takara Leben : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report

November 26, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Takara Leben Co.,Ltd.

Representative: Kazuichi Shimada, President and Representative Director, CEO

(Code:8897, the First Section of TSE)

Contact:Kensuke Suzuki，General Manager Office of the President

（Phone: +81 (3) 6551-2130）

Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report

Takara Leben Co.,Ltd. (hereafter "the Company") decided to commission a sponsored research report written in English to improve communication with overseas investors, and promote better understanding of the Company.

The research report was written by Nippon Investment Bespoke Research UK Ltd (www.nippon- ibr.com), an independent research boutique specialised in the Japanese equities based in London, UK. The report does not carry any investment recommendation - it is solely prepared based on publicly available information and explains our business model, the past earnings trend and the guidance and medium/long-term management vision, and supports our investor relations activities to foreign investors. As of today, there is no analyst report coverage written in English on our company, therefore, the report was first written in English followed by a Japanese language summary report. The report can be accessed by clicking the link below.

◆Sponsored Research Report(English)

◆Sponsored Research Report(Japanese)