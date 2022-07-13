Log in
    9281   JP3048210003

TAKARA LEBEN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9281)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
110300.00 JPY   +0.09%
Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2022 (Infrastructure Fund)

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2022 (Infrastructure Fund)

July 13, 2022

Infrastructure fund issuer:

Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Stock listing: TSE

Securities code:

9281

URL: https://tif9281.co.jp/

Representative:

Masahide Kikuchi, Executive Director

Management company:

Takara Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Mamoru Takahashi, President & CEO

Contact:

Masahide Kikuchi, Vice President

Phone:

+81-3-6262-6402

Scheduled date for filing of securities report: August 30, 2022

Scheduled start date of distribution payments: August 22, 2022

Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes

Financial results briefing: Yes

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Operating results and assets for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Operating results

(% indicates change from the previous fiscal period)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal period ended

3,545

35.2

1,169

43.3

961

43.3

960

43.3

May31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

2,622

−2.0

816

−10.0

671

−11.3

670

−11.3

November 30, 2021

Net income per unit

Ratio of net income to equity

Ratio of ordinary income to total

Ratio of ordinary income to

capital (ROE)

assets (ROA)

operating revenue

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal period ended

3,224

3.6

1.6

27.1

May31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

3,039

2.9

1.3

25.6

November 30, 2021

(2) Distributions

Distribution per

Total distribution

Surplus

Distribution

Total

Ratio of

unit

Total surplus

per unit

distribution

(excl. surplus

earnings

Payout

distributions to

(excl. surplus

earnings

(incl. surplus

(incl. surplus

earnings

distribution

ratio

net assets

earnings

distribution

earnings

earnings

distribution)

per unit

(DOE)

distribution)

distribution)

distribution)

Yen

Million yen

Yen

Million yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal period ended

3,221

961

435

129

3,656

1,090

100.0

3.1

May31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

3,039

670

411

90

3,450

761

100.0

2.9

November 30, 2021

Note 1 The payout ratio is calculated according to the following formula.

Payout ratio = distributions per unit (excluding distributions in excess of earnings) / profit per unit x 100

Note 2: The payout ratio and the ratio of distributions to net assets are calculated based on figures that do not include surplus earnings distribution.

Note 3: From a Japanese taxation standpoint, total of SCD for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022 consists of 9 million yen of allowance of temporary difference adjustments

and another distribution which falls under the distributions through the reduction in unit holders' capital. Similarly from a Japanese taxation standpoint, and the total SCD for the fiscal period ended Nov. 2021 entirely falls under the distributions through the reduction in unit holders' capital.

Note 4: The ratio of surplus that decreases on surplus earnings distribution (refund of investments corresponding to distributions on the decrease of capital contributions undertax laws) is 0.004 for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2021 and 0.004 for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022. The ratio of surplus that decreases is calculated in accordance with item 5, paragraph 1 of Article 23 of the Order for the Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act.

(3) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per unit

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of May 31, 2022

68,498

31,026

45.3

103,989

As of November 30, 2021

49,493

22,734

45.9

103,053

(4) Cash flows

Cash flows from operating

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at the end

activities

of the period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Fiscal period ended

23

−18,746

18,192

3,314

May31, 2022

Fiscal period ended

2,643

−27

−1,772

3,844

November 30, 2021

2. Operating results forecasts for the fiscal periods ending November 30, 2022 (June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022), May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023), and November 30, 2023 (June 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023)

(% indicates change from the previous fiscal period)

Distribution per unit

Distribution per unit

Operating

Operating

Surplus earnings

(incl. surplus

Ordinary income

Net income

(excl. surplus earnings

revenue

income

distribution per unit

earnings

distribution)

distribution)

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Yen

Yen

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal period ending

3,469

−2.1

1,097

−6.2

875

−9.0

874

−9.0

2,931

370

3,301

November 30, 2022

Fiscal period ending

3,469

0.0

1,123

2.3

911

4.1

910

4.1

3,052

273

3,325

May 31, 2023

Fiscal period ending

3,452

−0.5

1,090

−2.9

879

−3.5

878

−3.5

2,945

375

3,320

November 30, 2023

Reference: Net income per unit forecasts

2,931 yen for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2022 3,052 yen for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023

2,945 yen for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2023

Estimated total number of issued investment units at the end of the fiscal period: 298,357

*Other

(1) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

(i) Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards, etc.: None

(ii) Changes in accounting polices other than changes in (i) above: None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None

(iv) Restatements: None

(2) Total number of issued investment units

(i) Total number of issued investment units at the end of the

As of May 31,

As of

298,357

November

220,605

fiscal period (incl. treasury investment units)

2022

30, 2021

(ii) Number of treasury investment units at the end of the

As of May 31,

As of

-

November

-

fiscal period

2022

30, 2021

*Summaries of financial results are not subject to reviews by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

*Explanations about the proper use of operating results forecasts and other remarks

The statements about operating results forecasts and other future situations in this summary are based on information currently available to the Fund and certain assumptions it considers reasonable. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to various factors. In addition, the forecasts offer no guarantee of distribution amounts.

Disclaimer

Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
