Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2022 (Infrastructure Fund)

Scheduled date for filing of securities report: August 30, 2022
Scheduled start date of distribution payments: August 22, 2022
Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes
Financial results briefing: Yes
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Operating results and assets for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Operating results
(% indicates change from the previous fiscal period)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal period ended
3,545
35.2
1,169
43.3
961
43.3
960
43.3
May31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
2,622
−2.0
816
−10.0
671
−11.3
670
−11.3
November 30, 2021
Net income per unit
Ratio of net income to equity
Ratio of ordinary income to total
Ratio of ordinary income to
capital (ROE)
assets (ROA)
operating revenue
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal period ended
3,224
3.6
1.6
27.1
May31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
3,039
2.9
1.3
25.6
November 30, 2021
(2) Distributions
Distribution per
Total distribution
Surplus
Distribution
Total
Ratio of
unit
Total surplus
per unit
distribution
(excl. surplus
earnings
Payout
distributions to
(excl. surplus
earnings
(incl. surplus
(incl. surplus
earnings
distribution
ratio
net assets
earnings
distribution
earnings
earnings
distribution)
per unit
(DOE)
distribution)
distribution)
distribution)
Yen
Million yen
Yen
Million yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal period ended
3,221
961
435
129
3,656
1,090
100.0
3.1
May31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
3,039
670
411
90
3,450
761
100.0
2.9
November 30, 2021
Note 1 The payout ratio is calculated according to the following formula.
Payout ratio = distributions per unit (excluding distributions in excess of earnings) / profit per unit x 100
Note 2: The payout ratio and the ratio of distributions to net assets are calculated based on figures that do not include surplus earnings distribution.
Note 3: From a Japanese taxation standpoint, total of SCD for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022 consists of 9 million yen of allowance of temporary difference adjustments
and another distribution which falls under the distributions through the reduction in unit holders' capital. Similarly from a Japanese taxation standpoint, and the total SCD for the fiscal period ended Nov. 2021 entirely falls under the distributions through the reduction in unit holders' capital.
Note 4: The ratio of surplus that decreases on surplus earnings distribution (refund of investments corresponding to distributions on the decrease of capital contributions undertax laws) is 0.004 for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2021 and 0.004 for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022. The ratio of surplus that decreases is calculated in accordance with item 5, paragraph 1 of Article 23 of the Order for the Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act.
(3) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per unit
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2022
68,498
31,026
45.3
103,989
As of November 30, 2021
49,493
22,734
45.9
103,053
(4) Cash flows
Cash flows from operating
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
activities
of the period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Fiscal period ended
23
−18,746
18,192
3,314
May31, 2022
Fiscal period ended
2,643
−27
−1,772
3,844
November 30, 2021
2. Operating results forecasts for the fiscal periods ending November 30, 2022 (June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022), May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023), and November 30, 2023 (June 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023)
(% indicates change from the previous fiscal period)
Distribution per unit
Distribution per unit
Operating
Operating
Surplus earnings
(incl. surplus
Ordinary income
Net income
(excl. surplus earnings
revenue
income
distribution per unit
earnings
distribution)
distribution)
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Yen
Yen
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal period ending
3,469
−2.1
1,097
−6.2
875
−9.0
874
−9.0
2,931
370
3,301
November 30, 2022
Fiscal period ending
3,469
0.0
1,123
2.3
911
4.1
910
4.1
3,052
273
3,325
May 31, 2023
Fiscal period ending
3,452
−0.5
1,090
−2.9
879
−3.5
878
−3.5
2,945
375
3,320
November 30, 2023
Reference: Net income per unit forecasts
2,931 yen for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2022 3,052 yen for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023
2,945 yen for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2023
Estimated total number of issued investment units at the end of the fiscal period: 298,357
*Other
(1) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards, etc.: None
(ii) Changes in accounting polices other than changes in (i) above: None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None
(iv) Restatements: None
(2) Total number of issued investment units
(i) Total number of issued investment units at the end of the
As of May 31,
As of
298,357
November
220,605
fiscal period (incl. treasury investment units)
2022
30, 2021
(ii) Number of treasury investment units at the end of the
As of May 31,
As of
-
November
-
fiscal period
2022
30, 2021
*Summaries of financial results are not subject to reviews by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
*Explanations about the proper use of operating results forecasts and other remarks
The statements about operating results forecasts and other future situations in this summary are based on information currently available to the Fund and certain assumptions it considers reasonable. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to various factors. In addition, the forecasts offer no guarantee of distribution amounts.
