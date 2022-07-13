Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2022 (Infrastructure Fund)

Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2022 (Infrastructure Fund)

July 13, 2022 Infrastructure fund issuer: Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Stock listing: TSE Securities code: 9281 URL: https://tif9281.co.jp/ Representative: Masahide Kikuchi, Executive Director Management company: Takara Asset Management Co., Ltd. Representative: Mamoru Takahashi, President & CEO Contact: Masahide Kikuchi, Vice President Phone: +81-3-6262-6402 Scheduled date for filing of securities report: August 30, 2022 Scheduled start date of distribution payments: August 22, 2022 Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes Financial results briefing: Yes (Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Operating results and assets for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) (1) Operating results (% indicates change from the previous fiscal period) Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Fiscal period ended 3,545 35.2 1,169 43.3 961 43.3 960 43.3 May31, 2022 Fiscal period ended 2,622 −2.0 816 −10.0 671 −11.3 670 −11.3 November 30, 2021 Net income per unit Ratio of net income to equity Ratio of ordinary income to total Ratio of ordinary income to capital (ROE) assets (ROA) operating revenue Yen % % % Fiscal period ended 3,224 3.6 1.6 27.1 May31, 2022 Fiscal period ended 3,039 2.9 1.3 25.6 November 30, 2021 (2) Distributions Distribution per Total distribution Surplus Distribution Total Ratio of unit Total surplus per unit distribution (excl. surplus earnings Payout distributions to (excl. surplus earnings (incl. surplus (incl. surplus earnings distribution ratio net assets earnings distribution earnings earnings distribution) per unit (DOE) distribution) distribution) distribution) Yen Million yen Yen Million yen Yen Million yen % % Fiscal period ended 3,221 961 435 129 3,656 1,090 100.0 3.1 May31, 2022 Fiscal period ended 3,039 670 411 90 3,450 761 100.0 2.9 November 30, 2021

Note 1 The payout ratio is calculated according to the following formula.

Payout ratio = distributions per unit (excluding distributions in excess of earnings) / profit per unit x 100

Note 2: The payout ratio and the ratio of distributions to net assets are calculated based on figures that do not include surplus earnings distribution.

Note 3: From a Japanese taxation standpoint, total of SCD for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022 consists of 9 million yen of allowance of temporary difference adjustments

and another distribution which falls under the distributions through the reduction in unit holders' capital. Similarly from a Japanese taxation standpoint, and the total SCD for the fiscal period ended Nov. 2021 entirely falls under the distributions through the reduction in unit holders' capital.

Note 4: The ratio of surplus that decreases on surplus earnings distribution (refund of investments corresponding to distributions on the decrease of capital contributions undertax laws) is 0.004 for the fiscal period ended November 30, 2021 and 0.004 for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2022. The ratio of surplus that decreases is calculated in accordance with item 5, paragraph 1 of Article 23 of the Order for the Enforcement of the Corporation Tax Act.

(3) Financial position