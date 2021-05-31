Log in
Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund : Notice of donation to Japan Children Support Association

05/31/2021
May 31, 2021

For Immediate Release

Infrastructure Fund Issuer

Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative:

Masahide Kikuchi,

Executive Director

Securities Code: 9281

Management Company

Takara Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Mamoru Takahashi,

President & CEO

Contact:

Masahide Kikuchi,

Vice President

TEL: +81-3-6262-6402

Notice of donation to Japan Children Support Association

Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund"), together with Takara Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Management Company"), which manages the Fund's assets, hereby announce that they made a donation to the Japan Children Support Association. The details are as follows.

1. Background

Guided by a sustainability policy established on May 23, 2019, the Fund and the Management Company aim to concretely and proactively address ESG issues in their day-to-day business operations.

Guided by its mission to permanently break the chain of child poverty and abuse, the Japan Children Support Association works to support foster parents and child-raising so that children can grow up in a safer environment. The Fund and the Management Company believe that the activities of the Japan Children Support Association contribute to the following five of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs for short.

  1. No poverty
  2. Good health and well-being
  3. Quality education
  4. Reduced inequalities
  5. Peace, justice and strong institutions

In order to continually support the above-mentioned initiatives as part of their social contribution activities and in keeping with their sustainability policy, the Fund and the Management Company made a donation to the Japan Children Support Association for this fiscal period, following a similar donation in August last year. Going forward, the Fund will continue to undertake social contribution activities based on its sustainability policy.

Japan Children Support Association website: https://npojcsa.com/index.html

1

2. Impact on operating results forecasts

No impact on operating results forecasts for the period ending May 31, 2021.

End

*The Fund's website: https://tif9281.co.jp/

2

