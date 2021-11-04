Log in
    7981   JP3460000007

TAKARA STANDARD CO.,LTD.

(7981)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

11/04/2021 | 12:42am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 4, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

(under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: TAKARA STANDARD CO., LTD.

Stock listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

7981

URL:

https://www.takara-standard.co.jp/

Representative:

Takeo Watanabe, President

Inquiries:

Kaoru Umeda, Executive Officer and General Manager of Accounting Department,

Administration Division

URL: https://forms.takara-standard.co.jp/webapp/form/22048_aqgb_6/index.do

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 11, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 30, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None

(Million yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1)

Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

September 30, 2021

101,601

13.0

7,714

114.0

7,979

107.0

5,424

115.8

September 30, 2020

89,911

-

3,605

(56.6)

3,854

(55.1)

2,513

(57.2)

Note:

Comprehensive income

Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥5,798 million [30.1%]

Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥4,457 million [(18.1)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2021

74.17

-

September 30, 2020

34.37

-

The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and related standards from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, and the consolidated operating results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are retrospectively restated. However, in accordance with the transitional treatment, the percentage of year-on-year change of net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020, is not shown.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

September 30, 2021

268,677

179,864

66.9

2,459.26

March 31, 2021

258,652

175,310

67.8

2,396.98

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2021: ¥179,864 million

As of March 31, 2021: ¥175,310 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

20.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

20.00

40.00

March 31, 2022

(Forecasts)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

202,300

5.8

14,000

27.7

14,400

26.4

9,400

23.9

128.52

(Note) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

73,937,194 shares

As of March 31, 2021

73,937,194 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

799,397 shares

As of March 31, 2021

799,397 shares

  1. Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

73,137,797 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2020

73,138,232 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    Forward-looking statements provided in this document, including earnings forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Such statements are included without any guarantee as to their future achievement. Actual business and other results may differ materially from the forecasts depending on various factors.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

74,719

78,468

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

39,405

36,275

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

19,308

26,494

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

8,744

9,925

Work in process

2,730

2,802

Raw materials and supplies

3,632

3,842

Other

261

1,441

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(16)

(18)

Total current assets

148,785

159,230

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

26,184

25,615

Land

39,558

39,249

Other, net

17,498

17,870

Total property, plant and equipment

83,240

82,736

Intangible assets

1,937

1,883

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

16,816

17,014

Other

7,891

7,825

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(19)

(13)

Total investments and other assets

24,688

24,826

Total non-current assets

109,867

109,447

Total assets

258,652

268,677

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

17,116

18,404

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

20,620

23,763

Short-term borrowings

9,700

9,700

Income taxes payable

1,542

2,915

Other

13,979

13,722

Total current liabilities

62,958

68,505

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

18,524

18,452

Other

1,859

1,854

Total non-current liabilities

20,384

20,306

Total liabilities

83,342

88,812

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

26,356

26,356

Capital surplus

30,736

30,736

Retained earnings

114,296

118,432

Treasury shares

(934)

(934)

Total shareholders' equity

170,455

174,591

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

7,173

7,311

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(3)

-

Revaluation reserve for land

613

658

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(2,928)

(2,696)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,854

5,273

Total net assets

175,310

179,864

Total liabilities and net assets

258,652

268,677

