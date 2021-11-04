Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 11, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 30, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None
(Million yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1)
Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 30, 2021
101,601
13.0
7,714
114.0
7,979
107.0
5,424
115.8
September 30, 2020
89,911
-
3,605
(56.6)
3,854
(55.1)
2,513
(57.2)
Note:
Comprehensive income
Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥5,798 million [30.1%]
Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥4,457 million [(18.1)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2021
74.17
-
September 30, 2020
34.37
-
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and related standards from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, and the consolidated operating results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are retrospectively restated. However, in accordance with the transitional treatment, the percentage of year-on-year change of net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020, is not shown.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
September 30, 2021
268,677
179,864
66.9
2,459.26
March 31, 2021
258,652
175,310
67.8
2,396.98
Reference: Equity
As of September 30, 2021: ¥179,864 million
As of March 31, 2021: ¥175,310 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
20.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2022
(Forecasts)
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
202,300
5.8
14,000
27.7
14,400
26.4
9,400
23.9
128.52
(Note) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
73,937,194 shares
As of March 31, 2021
73,937,194 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
799,397 shares
As of March 31, 2021
799,397 shares
Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
73,137,797 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2020
73,138,232 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Forward-looking statements provided in this document, including earnings forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Such statements are included without any guarantee as to their future achievement. Actual business and other results may differ materially from the forecasts depending on various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
74,719
78,468
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
39,405
36,275
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
19,308
26,494
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
8,744
9,925
Work in process
2,730
2,802
Raw materials and supplies
3,632
3,842
Other
261
1,441
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(16)
(18)
Total current assets
148,785
159,230
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
26,184
25,615
Land
39,558
39,249
Other, net
17,498
17,870
Total property, plant and equipment
83,240
82,736
Intangible assets
1,937
1,883
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
16,816
17,014
Other
7,891
7,825
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(19)
(13)
Total investments and other assets
24,688
24,826
Total non-current assets
109,867
109,447
Total assets
258,652
268,677
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
17,116
18,404
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
20,620
23,763
Short-term borrowings
9,700
9,700
Income taxes payable
1,542
2,915
Other
13,979
13,722
Total current liabilities
62,958
68,505
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
18,524
18,452
Other
1,859
1,854
Total non-current liabilities
20,384
20,306
Total liabilities
83,342
88,812
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
26,356
26,356
Capital surplus
30,736
30,736
Retained earnings
114,296
118,432
Treasury shares
(934)
(934)
Total shareholders' equity
170,455
174,591
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
7,173
7,311
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(3)
-
Revaluation reserve for land
613
658
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(2,928)
(2,696)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,854
5,273
Total net assets
175,310
179,864
Total liabilities and net assets
258,652
268,677
