Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 4, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (under Japanese GAAP) Company name: TAKARA STANDARD CO., LTD. Stock listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 7981 URL: https://www.takara-standard.co.jp/ Representative: Takeo Watanabe, President Inquiries: Kaoru Umeda, Executive Officer and General Manager of Accounting Department, Administration Division URL: https://forms.takara-standard.co.jp/webapp/form/22048_aqgb_6/index.do

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 11, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 30, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None

(Million yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % September 30, 2021 101,601 13.0 7,714 114.0 7,979 107.0 5,424 115.8 September 30, 2020 89,911 - 3,605 (56.6) 3,854 (55.1) 2,513 (57.2) Note: Comprehensive income Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥5,798 million [30.1%] Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥4,457 million [(18.1)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2021 74.17 - September 30, 2020 34.37 -

The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and related standards from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, and the consolidated operating results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 are retrospectively restated. However, in accordance with the transitional treatment, the percentage of year-on-year change of net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020, is not shown.

(2) Consolidated financial position