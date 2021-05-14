Log in
    7981   JP3460000007

TAKARA STANDARD CO.,LTD.

(7981)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takara Standard : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/14/2021 | 10:43am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 14, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: TAKARA STANDARD CO., LTD.

Stock listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

7981

URL:

https://www.takara-standard.co.jp/

Representative:

Takeo Watanabe, President

Inquiries:

Kaoru Umeda, Executive Officer and General Manager of Accounting Department,

Administration Division

URL: https://forms.takara-standard.co.jp/webapp/form/22048_aqgb_6/index.do

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 29, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 30, 2021

Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 29, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: None

Holding of financial results presentation meeting: None

(Million yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1)

Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2021

192,172

(4.6)

10,961

(13.2)

11,392

(13.1)

7,588

(12.2)

March 31, 2020

201,521

4.3

12,631

7.0

13,109

7.1

8,647

3.9

Note:

Comprehensive income

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥11,056 million [55.3%]

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥7,117 million [4.7%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

per share

per share

on total assets

on net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2021

103.76

-

4.4

4.4

5.7

March 31, 2020

118.24

-

5.3

5.2

6.3

Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of associates

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

258,652

175,310

67.8

2,396.98

March 31, 2020

256,569

166,741

65.0

2,279.81

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2021: ¥175,310 million

As of March 31, 2020: ¥166,741 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

March 31, 2021

7,953

(5,380)

(2,486)

74,719

March 31, 2020

17,061

(5,021)

(2,412)

74,633

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total dividend

Dividend

Dividend

payout ratio

on equity

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

payments

(Consolidated) (Consolidated)

quarter-end

quarter-endquarter-end

year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

2,486

28.8

1.5

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended

-

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

2,486

32.8

1.5

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

20.00

20.00

40.00

March 31, 2022

-

-

37.5

(Forecasts)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

92,000

2.3

4,600

27.6

4,800

24.5

3,100

23.3

42.39

September 30, 2021

Full year

194,300

1.6

11,600

5.8

12,000

5.3

7,800

2.8

106.65

(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in order to apply "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and related standards, the consolidated earnings forecasts stated above are the amounts after the application of said accounting standards, and the year-on-year changes presented are calculated assuming that the said accounting standards were applied in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021

73,937,194 shares

As of March 31, 2020

73,937,194 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2021

799,397 shares

As of March 31, 2020

798,868 shares

  1. Average number of outstanding shares during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

73,138,076 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

73,138,414 shares

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    Forward-looking statements provided in this document, including earnings forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Such statements are included without any guarantee as to their future achievement. Actual business and other results may differ materially from the forecasts depending on various factors.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

74,633

74,719

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

50,010

39,405

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

9,182

19,308

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

9,154

8,744

Work in process

2,041

2,730

Raw materials and supplies

3,912

3,632

Other

268

261

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(17)

(16)

Total current assets

149,186

148,785

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

91,973

92,405

Accumulated depreciation

(65,103)

(66,221)

Buildings and structures, net

26,869

26,184

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

44,567

45,383

Accumulated depreciation

(35,651)

(36,366)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

8,916

9,016

Tools, furniture and fixtures

28,447

28,732

Accumulated depreciation

(21,087)

(20,934)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

7,359

7,798

Land

40,260

39,558

Construction in progress

929

683

Total property, plant and equipment

84,335

83,240

Intangible assets

1,797

1,937

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

12,078

16,816

Long-term loans receivable

9

312

Deferred tax assets

6,751

5,144

Other

2,431

2,434

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(22)

(19)

Total investments and other assets

21,249

24,688

Total non-current assets

107,382

109,867

Total assets

256,569

258,652

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

21,274

17,116

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

16,935

20,620

Short-term borrowings

9,700

9,700

Income taxes payable

2,758

1,542

Other

14,045

13,979

Total current liabilities

64,713

62,958

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

1,590

1,569

Retirement benefit liability

23,196

18,524

Other

327

290

Total non-current liabilities

25,114

20,384

Total liabilities

89,828

83,342

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

26,356

26,356

Capital surplus

30,736

30,736

Retained earnings

109,310

114,296

Treasury shares

(933)

(934)

Total shareholders' equity

165,469

170,455

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

3,882

7,173

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(8)

(3)

Revaluation reserve for land

497

613

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(3,099)

(2,928)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,271

4,854

Total net assets

166,741

175,310

Total liabilities and net assets

256,569

258,652

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Takara Standard Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
