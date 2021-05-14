Takara Standard : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 29, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 30, 2021
Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 29, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: None
Holding of financial results presentation meeting: None
(Million yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1)
Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
March 31, 2021
192,172
(4.6)
10,961
(13.2)
11,392
(13.1)
7,588
(12.2)
March 31, 2020
201,521
4.3
12,631
7.0
13,109
7.1
8,647
3.9
Note:
Comprehensive income
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥11,056 million [55.3%]
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥7,117 million [4.7%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ordinary profit
Operating profit
per share
per share
on total assets
on net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2021
103.76
-
4.4
4.4
5.7
March 31, 2020
118.24
-
5.3
5.2
6.3
Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of associates
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
258,652
175,310
67.8
2,396.98
March 31, 2020
256,569
166,741
65.0
2,279.81
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021: ¥175,310 million
As of March 31, 2020: ¥166,741 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
March 31, 2021
7,953
(5,380)
(2,486)
74,719
March 31, 2020
17,061
(5,021)
(2,412)
74,633
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total dividend
Dividend
Dividend
payout ratio
on equity
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
payments
(Consolidated) (Consolidated)
quarter-end
quarter-endquarter-end
year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
2,486
28.8
1.5
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
-
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
2,486
32.8
1.5
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
20.00
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2022
-
-
37.5
(Forecasts)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
92,000
2.3
4,600
27.6
4,800
24.5
3,100
23.3
42.39
September 30, 2021
Full year
194,300
1.6
11,600
5.8
12,000
5.3
7,800
2.8
106.65
(Note) From the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in order to apply "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and related standards, the consolidated earnings forecasts stated above are the amounts after the application of said accounting standards, and the year-on-year changes presented are calculated assuming that the said accounting standards were applied in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
73,937,194 shares
As of March 31, 2020
73,937,194 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
799,397 shares
As of March 31, 2020
798,868 shares
Average number of outstanding shares during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
73,138,076 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
73,138,414 shares
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Forward-looking statements provided in this document, including earnings forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Such statements are included without any guarantee as to their future achievement. Actual business and other results may differ materially from the forecasts depending on various factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
74,633
74,719
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
50,010
39,405
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
9,182
19,308
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
9,154
8,744
Work in process
2,041
2,730
Raw materials and supplies
3,912
3,632
Other
268
261
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(17)
(16)
Total current assets
149,186
148,785
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
91,973
92,405
Accumulated depreciation
(65,103)
(66,221)
Buildings and structures, net
26,869
26,184
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
44,567
45,383
Accumulated depreciation
(35,651)
(36,366)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
8,916
9,016
Tools, furniture and fixtures
28,447
28,732
Accumulated depreciation
(21,087)
(20,934)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
7,359
7,798
Land
40,260
39,558
Construction in progress
929
683
Total property, plant and equipment
84,335
83,240
Intangible assets
1,797
1,937
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
12,078
16,816
Long-term loans receivable
9
312
Deferred tax assets
6,751
5,144
Other
2,431
2,434
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(22)
(19)
Total investments and other assets
21,249
24,688
Total non-current assets
107,382
109,867
Total assets
256,569
258,652
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
21,274
17,116
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
16,935
20,620
Short-term borrowings
9,700
9,700
Income taxes payable
2,758
1,542
Other
14,045
13,979
Total current liabilities
64,713
62,958
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
1,590
1,569
Retirement benefit liability
23,196
18,524
Other
327
290
Total non-current liabilities
25,114
20,384
Total liabilities
89,828
83,342
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
26,356
26,356
Capital surplus
30,736
30,736
Retained earnings
109,310
114,296
Treasury shares
(933)
(934)
Total shareholders' equity
165,469
170,455
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
3,882
7,173
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(8)
(3)
Revaluation reserve for land
497
613
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(3,099)
(2,928)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,271
4,854
Total net assets
166,741
175,310
Total liabilities and net assets
256,569
258,652
- 5 -
