Takara Standard : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 14, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (under Japanese GAAP) Company name: TAKARA STANDARD CO., LTD. Stock listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 7981 URL: https://www.takara-standard.co.jp/ Representative: Takeo Watanabe, President Inquiries: Kaoru Umeda, Executive Officer and General Manager of Accounting Department, Administration Division URL: https://forms.takara-standard.co.jp/webapp/form/22048_aqgb_6/index.do

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 29, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 30, 2021

Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 29, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: None

Holding of financial results presentation meeting: None

(Million yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % March 31, 2021 192,172 (4.6) 10,961 (13.2) 11,392 (13.1) 7,588 (12.2) March 31, 2020 201,521 4.3 12,631 7.0 13,109 7.1 8,647 3.9 Note: Comprehensive income Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥11,056 million [55.3%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥7,117 million [4.7%]

Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Ordinary profit Operating profit per share per share on total assets on net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2021 103.76 - 4.4 4.4 5.7 March 31, 2020 118.24 - 5.3 5.2 6.3

Reference: Equity in earnings (losses) of associates Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million

(2) Consolidated financial position