Takarek Jelzálogbank : Amendment of Product List due to change in company name

Resolution No. 124/2023.

of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Exchange') modifies the Product List with regard to the ordinary shares (HU0000078175) of the issuer Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc. (registered seat: HU-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9.; hereinafter referred to as 'Issuer') at the request of the Issuer as from May 3, 2023 as follows:

Old data New data Name of security Takarék share MBH Mortgage Bank share Issuer Takarék Mortgage Bank Co Plc. MBH Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. Ticker symbol TAKAREKJZB MBHJB

The Exchange calls the attention of the investors and market participants to the fact that the 'Symbol' identifier of the ordinary shares used in the Xetra trading system will also be modified from TJB to MBHJ as a result of the name change.

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, May 2, 2023

on behalf of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.:

Eszter Palcsó

Analyst

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the CEO Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the CEO Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.