Takarek Jelzálogbank : Announcement about the result of partial buyback of the series FJ23NF02 covered mortgage bonds of Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

.
Information about the buyback auction of Takarék Mortgage Bank FJ23NF02 CMB's dated on 7
March, 2023.
The Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. informs its investors, that the buyback auction of the FJ23NF02 CMB on 7 March, 2023 has successfully ended. The result of the auction is the following:
|
Takarék Code of the CMB:
|
FJ23NF02
|
ISIN-code:
|
HU0000653134
|
Type of the issue:
|
Buyback auction
|
Number of the buybacks of the series:
|
bb2
|
Time of the Auction:
|
07.03.2023.
|
Date of the financial settlement:
|
09.03.2023.
|
Maturity:
|
07.07.2023.
|
Total nominal value of CMB offered for repurchase:
|
-
|
Total nominal value of valid selling bids:
|
HUF 2.679.470.000
|
Total nominal value of the present buyback:
|
HUF 2.307.270.000
|
Total nominal value of the Series still outstanding:
|
HUF 26.276.730.000
|
Interest rate (%):
|
Fix: 1.60 % annually
|
Accrued interest (09.03.2023):
|
1.0740
|
Minimum yield (%):
|
15.3
|
Average (net) price (%):
|
95.8801
|
Average yield (%)
|
15.3
Pursuant to the Section 13 (3) of the Mortgage Act the repurchased Covered Mortgage Bond will be withdrawn from the circulation, so that the remaining nominal value will bear interest at an unchanged interest rate.
The above mortgage bonds will be settled through KELER Central Securities Depository Zrt. on March 09, 2023. Budapest, 07 March 2023.
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
Disclaimer
Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:13:06 UTC.