  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
408.00 HUF    0.00%
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Announcement about the result of partial buyback of the series FJ23NF02 covered mortgage bonds of Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

03/07/2023 | 07:14am EST
.

Information about the buyback auction of Takarék Mortgage Bank FJ23NF02 CMB's dated on 7

March, 2023.

The Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. informs its investors, that the buyback auction of the FJ23NF02 CMB on 7 March, 2023 has successfully ended. The result of the auction is the following:

Takarék Code of the CMB:

FJ23NF02

ISIN-code:

HU0000653134

Type of the issue:

Buyback auction

Number of the buybacks of the series:

bb2

Time of the Auction:

07.03.2023.

Date of the financial settlement:

09.03.2023.

Maturity:

07.07.2023.

Total nominal value of CMB offered for repurchase:

-

Total nominal value of valid selling bids:

HUF 2.679.470.000

Total nominal value of the present buyback:

HUF 2.307.270.000

Total nominal value of the Series still outstanding:

HUF 26.276.730.000

Interest rate (%):

Fix: 1.60 % annually

Accrued interest (09.03.2023):

1.0740

Minimum yield (%):

15.3

Average (net) price (%):

95.8801

Average yield (%)

15.3

Pursuant to the Section 13 (3) of the Mortgage Act the repurchased Covered Mortgage Bond will be withdrawn from the circulation, so that the remaining nominal value will bear interest at an unchanged interest rate.

The above mortgage bonds will be settled through KELER Central Securities Depository Zrt. on March 09, 2023. Budapest, 07 March 2023.

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.7.37%173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%420 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.93%272 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%214 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%176 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%162 103