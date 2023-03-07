Takarek Jelzálogbank : Announcement about the result of partial buyback of the series FJ23NF02 covered mortgage bonds of Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

.

Information about the buyback auction of Takarék Mortgage Bank FJ23NF02 CMB's dated on 7

March, 2023.

The Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. informs its investors, that the buyback auction of the FJ23NF02 CMB on 7 March, 2023 has successfully ended. The result of the auction is the following:

Takarék Code of the CMB: FJ23NF02 ISIN-code: HU0000653134 Type of the issue: Buyback auction Number of the buybacks of the series: bb2 Time of the Auction: 07.03.2023. Date of the financial settlement: 09.03.2023. Maturity: 07.07.2023. Total nominal value of CMB offered for repurchase: - Total nominal value of valid selling bids: HUF 2.679.470.000 Total nominal value of the present buyback: HUF 2.307.270.000 Total nominal value of the Series still outstanding: HUF 26.276.730.000 Interest rate (%): Fix: 1.60 % annually Accrued interest (09.03.2023): 1.0740 Minimum yield (%): 15.3 Average (net) price (%): 95.8801 Average yield (%) 15.3

Pursuant to the Section 13 (3) of the Mortgage Act the repurchased Covered Mortgage Bond will be withdrawn from the circulation, so that the remaining nominal value will bear interest at an unchanged interest rate.

The above mortgage bonds will be settled through KELER Central Securities Depository Zrt. on March 09, 2023. Budapest, 07 March 2023.

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.