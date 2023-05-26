Takarek Jelzálogbank : Announcement on convening an Extraordinary General Meeting

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CONVENING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Fulfilling its statutory obligation, MBH Mortgage Bank Co Plc. (registered seat: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G épület; company registration number: 01-10-043638; registered at the Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court; hereinafter referred to as "Company") notifies the shareholders and investors of the Company that on 26 May 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of the company (hereinafter referred to as "General Meeting"). The Board of Directors of the Company convenes the General Meeting as set out below: Time and date of the General Meeting: 26 June 2023 (Monday), 10.00 a.m. Registration to the general meeting opens on 26 June 2023 (Monday) at 9.00 a.m. Location of the General Meeting: H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. épület Agenda of the General Meeting: Election , determination on the remuneration of the member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Election, determination on the remuneration of the member of the Audit Committee of the Company Decision on the amendment of the Statutes of the Company Miscallenaous 26 May 2023

Manner of holding the General Meeting The General Meeting shall be held with the direct participation of the shareholders. Conditions of participation in the General Meeting and the exercise of voting rights According to Section 3.1.24.1(e) of the Articles of Association of the Company, each series "A" ordinary share with a nominal value of HUF 100 - i.e. one hundred forints - entitles its holder to one vote at the General Meeting. A shareholder or a shareholder's proxy defined in Sections 151-155 of the Capital Market Act may attend the General Meeting of the Company, who has been registered in the share register at the time of the General Meeting Closing of the Share Register, in accordance with the result of shareholder identification. The Company requests KELER Zrt. to identify the shareholders by the time of the General Meeting as a corporate event. The date for the shareholder identification related to the General Meeting shall be 19 June 2023 . The rules of shareholder identification are set out in the General Operating Rules of KELER Zrt. At 6 (six) p.m. Budapest time on the second business day prior to the General Meeting, the Company shall delete all data in the share register in effect at the time of shareholder compliance and simultaneously register therein data in conformity with the result of shareholder identification, and close the same together with the data of shareholder identification (" General Meeting Closing of the Share Register ").

Date of Closing of the General Meeting Closing of the Share Register : 22 June 2023, 6.00 p.m.

Thereafter, data relating to the shareholding of a shareholder may be registered in the share register on the business day following the General Meeting at the earliest. Shareholders may also exercise rights related to the General Meeting by way of representatives. A member of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Board, the auditor and the trustee may not be authorised. Shareholders may also authorise senior employees of the Company to exercise General Meeting related rights. Authorisation for representation is valid for one General Meeting or for the time determined in the authorisation, but for up to 12 (twelve) months. The validity of authorised representation shall extend to the resumption of adjourned General Meetings and General Meetings reconvened as a result of a lacking quorum. Authorisation shall be issued as a public document or private document of full probative force and submitted to the Company at the place and time specified in the General Meeting announcement. The authorisation issued by the shareholder's proxy shall state that the representative is acting as shareholder's proxy.

For shareholders that are not natural persons, the right of representation of the signer of the power of attorney or the person(s) acting on behalf of the non-natural person shareholder at the General Meeting must be certified by presenting a copy or notary-public-attested copy of a certificate issued by a public register (e.g. extract from the company registry) and an authentic declaration lending powers to sign on behalf of the company (specimen signature attested by a notary public) or a sample signature countersigned by an attorney-at-law. If the document(s) relating to the right of representation were issued in a language other than Hungarian, a certified Hungarian translation must also be attached to the instrument. If the power of attorney was issued abroad, its form must be in compliance with the laws relating to the authentication or legislation of instruments issued abroad. Shareholders have a right to information concerning matters on the General Meeting's agenda. Accordingly, upon the shareholder's written request submitted at least 8 (eight) days before the date of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors shall provide the information necessary for discussing the given item on the agenda of the General Meeting 3 (three) days before the date of the same. The Board of Directors may bind the exercise of the above right to information to a written non-disclosure declaration issued by the shareholder requesting information. The Board of Directors may deny the provision of information and access to documents if this would breach the Company's business, bank, securities or other such secrets, if the person requesting information abuses their right or fails to provide a non-disclosure declaration notwithstanding a notice. If the person requesting information considers the denial of information to be unreasonable, they may request the company registry court to oblige the Company to provide such information.