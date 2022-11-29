Advanced search
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
2022-11-24
390.00 HUF   +2.63%
10:41aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
11/24Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarterly interest of TJ25NV01 Covered Bond
PU
11/24Takarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report
PU
Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement

11/29/2022 | 10:41am EST
Extraordinary Announcement

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc., (registered seat:1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9, company

registration number: 01-10-043638, hereinafter: Company), acting in accordance with its obligation to provide information as per Section 55 (1) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market, Section 2.5 of Annex 4 of Decree no. 24/2008 (VIII. 15) of the Ministry of Finance on the detailed rules of the disclosure obligations connected to publicly issued securities, informs its investors as follows.

With resolution no. 6/1/2022. (14.11.) of the extraordinary meeting of the Company held on 14 November 2022, the Company elected Tóth Illés as internal member of the Board of Directors for a fixed term from 14 November 2022 to 30 November 2026, but at the earliest with effect from the date on which the member of the Board of Directors accept his election in writing, with resolution no. 7/2022. (14.11.) of the extraordinary meeting the Company also elected dr. Tisza-PappÁkos Ferenc as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company for a fixed term from 14 November 2022 to 2 January 2027, but at the earliest with effect from the date on which the authorising resolution by the National Bank of Hungary concerning the member of the Supervisory Board is received by the Company and the member of the Supervisory Board accepts his election in writing.

The Company received the permission of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank for the member of the Board of Directors Tóth Illés on 11 November 2022, and the member of the Board of Directors approved his election in writing on 25 November 2022. The Company received the permission of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank for the member of the Supervisory Board dr. Tisza-Papp Ákos Ferenc on 29 November 2022, and the member of the Supervisory Board approved his election in writing on 29 November 2022.

The Company congratulates the elected members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board and wishes them every success in their work.

Budapest, on 29 November, 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 15:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
