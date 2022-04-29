Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement

Extraordinary Announcement
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc., (registered seat:1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9, company registration number: 01-10-043638, hereinafter: Company), acting in accordance with its obligation to provide information as per Section 55 (1) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market, Section 1.29 of Annex 4 of Decree no. 24/2008 (VIII. 15) of the Ministry of Finance on the detailed rules of the disclosure obligations connected to publicly issued securities, informs its investors as follows.
With resolutions no. 8/2022. (04.28.) of the annual meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2022, the Company elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Könyvvizsgáló Ltd. (1055 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 78., company registration number:01-09-063022, registration number:001464) as the new auditor of the company for the business year 2022. The personally responsible auditor is Balázs Mészáros, in case of obstructions, Árpád Balázs.
The reason for election of a new auditor Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014: Neither the initial engagement of a particular statutory auditor or audit firm, nor this in combination with any renewed engagements therewith shall exceed a maximum duration of 10 years at a public-interest entity.
Budapest, on the 29th of April 2022
Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.
Disclaimer
Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:26:07 UTC.