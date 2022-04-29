Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement

Extraordinary Announcement

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc., (registered seat:1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9, company registration number: 01-10-043638, hereinafter: Company), acting in accordance with its obligation to provide information as per Section 55 (1) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market, Section 1.29 of Annex 4 of Decree no. 24/2008 (VIII. 15) of the Ministry of Finance on the detailed rules of the disclosure obligations connected to publicly issued securities, informs its investors as follows.

With resolutions no. 8/2022. (04.28.) of the annual meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2022, the Company elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Könyvvizsgáló Ltd. (1055 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 78., company registration number:01-09-063022, registration number:001464) as the new auditor of the company for the business year 2022. The personally responsible auditor is Balázs Mészáros, in case of obstructions, Árpád Balázs.

The reason for election of a new auditor Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014: Neither the initial engagement of a particular statutory auditor or audit firm, nor this in combination with any renewed engagements therewith shall exceed a maximum duration of 10 years at a public-interest entity.

Budapest, on the 29th of April 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.