Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-13
388.00 HUF   +1.57%
10:29aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement
PU
12/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. 200.000.000.000,- Ft keretösszegű 2022-2023. évi Kibocsátási Programjának 8. sz. Kiegészítése és Hirdetménye.
PU
12/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement

12/21/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary Announcement

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc., (registered seat:1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9, company

registration number: 01-10-043638, hereinafter: Company), acting in accordance with its obligation to provide information as per Section 55 (1) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market, Section 2.5 of Annex 4 of Decree no. 24/2008 (VIII. 15) of the Ministry of Finance on the detailed rules of the disclosure obligations connected to publicly issued securities, informs its investors as follows.

With resolution no. 6/3/2022. (14.11.) of the extraordinary meeting of the Company held on 14 November 2022, the Company elected Kalenyák Gábor as external member of the Board of Directors for a fixed term from 14 November 2022 to 30 November 2026, but at the earliest with effect from the date on which the authorising resolution by the National Bank of Hungary concerning the member of the Board of Directors is received by the Company and the member of the Board of Directors accept his election in writing.

The Company received the permission of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank for the member of the Board of Directors Kalenyák Gábor on 19 December 2022, and the member of the Board of Directors approved his election in writing on 19 December 2022.

The Company congratulates the elected member of the Board of Directors and wishes his every success in his work.

Budapest, on 21 December 2022

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
10:29aTakarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement
PU
12/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. 200.000.000.000,- Ft keretösszegű 2..
PU
12/14Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
12/02Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary disclosure on the transaction of shares
PU
12/01Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement
PU
12/01Takarek Jelzálogbank : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
11/29Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
11/24Takarek Jelzálogbank : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
11/24Takarek Jelzálogbank : Green Covered Bond Framework annual review and impact report
PU
11/21Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-19.67%109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.87%383 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%258 242
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.86%206 089
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.63%149 877