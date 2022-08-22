Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement about S&P rating of covered bonds issued by Takarék Mortgage Bank

Extraordinary announcement about S&P rating of covered bonds issued by Takarék Mortgage Bank

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (number and date of the incorporation: 01-10-043638, 18.03.1998, head office:

H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.) (hereinafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") informs its esteemed investors and other market participants that:

S&P Global Ratings (Madrid) announced on August 22, 2022 that it revised to negative from stable the outlook on its credit ratings on Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. PLC's mortgage covered bonds ("jelzáloglevél"). At the same time, it affirmed the 'BBB' ratings on the covered bonds. The move was initiated by the revision of Hungary's outlook to negative from stable, while the rating of 'BBB/A-2'long-term and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings were affirmed.

22 August 2022, Budapest

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.