Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAKAREKJZB   HU0000078175

TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.

(TAKAREKJZB)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
406.00 HUF    0.00%
09:26aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement about S&P rating of covered bonds issued by Takarék Mortgage Bank
PU
08/17TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Half-year financial riport for the first half of 2022
PU
08/08TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Takarek Jelzálogbank : Extraordinary announcement about S&P rating of covered bonds issued by Takarék Mortgage Bank

08/22/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary announcement about S&P rating of covered bonds issued by Takarék Mortgage Bank

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc. (number and date of the incorporation: 01-10-043638, 18.03.1998, head office:

H-1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.) (hereinafter: "Issuer", or "Bank") informs its esteemed investors and other market participants that:

S&P Global Ratings (Madrid) announced on August 22, 2022 that it revised to negative from stable the outlook on its credit ratings on Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. PLC's mortgage covered bonds ("jelzáloglevél"). At the same time, it affirmed the 'BBB' ratings on the covered bonds. The move was initiated by the revision of Hungary's outlook to negative from stable, while the rating of 'BBB/A-2'long-term and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings were affirmed.

22 August 2022, Budapest

Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.

Disclaimer

Takarek Jelzalogbank Nyrt. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 13:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
09:26aTAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement about S&P rating of covered bonds issued..
PU
08/17TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Half-year financial riport for the first half of 2022
PU
08/08TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
08/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
07/14TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
07/12TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Resolutions of the General Shareholder's Extraordinary Meeting on 1..
PU
07/12TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Extraordinary announcement
PU
07/01TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : The amount and the composition of the Company's share capital
PU
06/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the actual quarter..
PU
06/28TAKAREK JELZÁLOGBANK : Takarék Mortgage Bank Co. Plc.'s announcement on the result of the ..
PU
More news
Chart TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Takarék Jelzálogbank Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
József Vida Chairman-Management Board & President
Gyula László Nagy Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Zsolt Harmath Chairman-Supervisory Board
György Pórfy Member-Supervisory Board
Balázs Reiniger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAKARÉK JELZÁLOGBANK NYRT.-15.94%109
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.68%96 922
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-4.65%56 007
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-7.49%29 205
FIRSTRAND LIMITED11.60%22 354
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.18.52%14 970